Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 26th January - 1st February 2026

Read your weekly horoscope for 26th January - 1st February 2026, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 26th January - 1st February 2026

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Now’s the time to act on your inspiration. An idea that keeps coming into your mind may just answer a prayer. If it feels right, find a way to manifest your inspirations." Sally Trotman

"Keep your focus. Neptune, the dreamer, returns to your sign inspiring mysteries and magical moments. Nevertheless, seeing is believing so don't be taken in." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Strong and grounded, it takes a lot to bring you down. While you are a pro at persevering in the face of difficulty, even you have reached your limit now. Take a step back." Sally Trotman

"Opposition to your ideas isn’t a bad thing. You could be unknowingly headed in the wrong direction and a pause for a rethink is necessary. It’s a pit stop not a full stop." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You’re a natural communicator, so this would be a great time to start writing a journal, recording your thoughts and feelings each day. Put pen to paper and see what flows to you!" Sally Trotman

"Keep an open mind. Once more, the steps you are taking may not be leading where you think. Situations are deceptive. People may not be telling the truth." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"The Moon in your sign at the end of the month inspires you to follow your intuition and achieve an important goal. Now is the moment to dive in and follow your heart’s desires." Sally Trotman

"That obstacle isn’t as big as you think it is. Especially where finances are concerned, rather than hope against hope for a different outcome, open up negotiations. Make that move." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Cleanliness is next to Godliness, or so they say. Do you need to clear out a few things now that the days are a little lighter? Let go of what is not serving you." Sally Trotman

"Sunday’s full moon in your sign marks an ending. The end of a period of uncertainty for sure, but possibly the end of a long drawn-out saga. A celebration is well overdue." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You can be your own worst critic, so practice being kind to yourself. Surround yourself with gentle people and situations. Notice how this elevates your mood." Sally Trotman

"You may have come up against someone who is just as determined as you are to see things their way. Be the one to shift your position. It’s a winning move." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Playful by nature, you uplift and inspire those close to you and right now someone in your circle needs a bit of positive energy. Just be yourself and let your light inner shine." Sally Trotman

"Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s just your overactive imagination. Get the facts, don’t be pushed around. No one is going to argue with the facts and figures." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Prioritise what is most important to you and find new ways of completing a project you started some time ago. You will be glad you followed through to the end." Sally Trotman

"Things are about to change at root level. Maybe there are home moves afoot or simply moves regarding a stuck situation. Help things along by going with the flow." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Peace comes from remembering that only love is real, so don’t focus on your fears. Let the Universe guide you to the best path for you and expect a positive outcome in your chosen venture." Sally Trotman

"If you can take a trip to distant parts, do so. Aside from a mood boost, you’ll get a whole different view. Something of a metaphor for seeing a problem in a new light." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You have been worrying about something recently and it’s been hard to get your mind away from this subject. Know that your prayers have been heard, so have faith." Sally Trotman

"The figures may not be the only things you’re wrestling with. Somebody isn’t seeing a situation the same way as you do, but that doesn’t mean they never will." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"With the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars all in your sign right now, you can achieve your most important goals! Decide on what you want, make a clear plan of action and go for it!" Sally Trotman

"This is a tough week but not an unsuccessful one. First, you’ve got to be prepared to give a little. Maybe it’s the end of the road for a relationship but it ends the uncertainty." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Compassion comes naturally to you, so just make sure you extend this kindness to yourself as well as those around you now." Sally Trotman

"When you don’t know what to do, do nothing. Not all the facts are out, and to make a move based on what you think you know is not OK. Hold fire." Penny Thornton