Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 12th - 18th January 2026

Read your weekly horoscope for 12th - 18th January 2026, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 12th - 18th January 2026

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"If something is frustrating you right now remember that it’s better to be peaceful than to be right. Find new ways of communicating your truth from the heart." Sally Trotman

"You could be starting a new job or a new project. Either way, you stand to do well. Just be sure you have everything in black and white and you’ve been as clear as crystal." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Something you have been working on recently is about to be recognised. Have faith and know that your prayers have been heard and answered." Sally Trotman

"The holiday season may be over but you could be on your way to distant parts. Looking at the signs another way, this could be the time to get out of your comfort zone." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Be compassionate towards yourself at this time. Perhaps you’ve been giving yourself a hard time about something in the past. Let go and move on now." Sally Trotman

"Good news could be on its way and this is certainly the moment to exude positivity. Think lucky and you’ll be lucky is a cliché for good reason. Reach out to people of influence." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You’re a gentle soul, and something has upset you recently. Know that the angels are with you in your time of need helping your heart to heal." Sally Trotman

"A new partnership will get off to a great start and offers received hold great promise. Good vibes are everywhere in the astrological chart. Life may not be perfect but it’s not bad." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You’re a natural leader, and many people benefit from your guidance. Now it’s time to learn new things so that you can share this knowledge with others too." Sally Trotman

"Positive results come out of your efforts, particularly those related to work. You may not be exactly where you wanted to be, but give it time and you’ll get there." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"The start of the year is a great time to focus on eating well, getting more rest and exercising to boost your energy levels. Make a commitment to yourself to improve self-care." Sally Trotman

"Get your creative juices flowing. Sunday’s new moon is the perfect time to bring something beautiful into being. It’s up to you as to how you manifest it." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"If there’s been a challenge recently, know that you are being guided towards a resolution. Find balance within yourself to move forward." Sally Trotman

"If you’re moving home you’re in sync with your stars. Otherwise, it’s time to shift your position on a long-standing issue. When you move, everything looks different." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"It’s time to get organised and focused on your highest priorities! Make time to discern what’s most important, then take the next step." Sally Trotman

"Somebody could be about to make you an offer you won’t want to refuse. Or vice versa, and you’ll get a positive response to a proposal. Whichever way, go with your heart." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"The Moon in your sign on the 16th helps to clarify an issue you’ve been finding difficult. Once you know what to do, act on your inspiration." Sally Trotman

"January can be a lean month whether in terms of finance or the good things of life, however, you could make good money now. Take a punt. Open up negotiations." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"With so many planets in your sign, you’re a force to be reckoned with. Make a practical plan to fulfil an important goal by the end of this month." Sally Trotman

"Sunday’s new moon is the only one this year in your sign, and it signals a new beginning with knobs on. Be bold. Have the courage of your convictions. You have nothing to lose." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"The Moon in your sign on the 19th brings a new connection which helps to inspire you and guide you to a new way of looking at things. Embrace this positive change!" Sally Trotman

"Things may be a little unclear now, but this is all going to change next week. Pay attention to signs and signals, and unless you are sure of your ground, don’t go there." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You’re naturally able to nurture others and now it’s time to extend this love to yourself. Take some time out for you and spend time doing what you truly enjoy." Sally Trotman

"Friends and colleagues could prove helpful and if you’re worried that a situation may not work out as you hoped, initiate a conversation. Good things come from talking." Penny Thornton