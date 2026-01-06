Your full year horoscope for 2026 – astrologer Penny Thornton reveals what’s in store

If you thought 2025 was a rollercoaster, wait until 2026 gets started. Uranus, Neptune and Pluto are aligned, taking us into a new era. Earthquakes may change the shape of parts of the world, while seismic events of the political kind will reshape nations. The eclipses fall on 17 February, 3 March, 12 and 28 August, and they preside over the year’s most awesome events.

2026 is a number-one year in numerology, so innovation and new beginnings lie ahead. For us personally, a number-one year inspires the pioneer within and stimulates our ability to capitalise on the circumstances we find ourselves in. It’s a year to be goal-orientated and true to ourselves.

The Chinese year of the Horse, which comes in on the solar eclipse of 17 February, is similarly opportunity-bringing. Courage, leadership and strength are qualities belonging to the Horse, and hopefully to us too as we negotiate these tricky times. Onward and star-ward!

Aries (born 21 March – 19 April)

OVERVIEW

There’s set to be plenty of fabulous developments in 2026, albeit laced with the occasional hiatus – 4–6 July is crazy-stupid! You’ll make the grade and discover where you’ve exceeded your limits. Health requires care, as do finances.

Jupiter’s transit of Leo (July onwards) puts you in the spotlight and a new ‘baby’ could be on its way.

Aries Tess Daly (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - Neptune brings its mystery to your love life, while Saturn inspires commitment and reality checks. Fidelity is an issue, whether you’re tempted to stray or a partner proves unfaithful. It’s prime period for nuptials and new partners from 10–15 August, while the Full Moon in Aries (26 September) is a make-or-break time for a relationship.

Taurus (born 20 April – 20 May)

OVERVIEW

Only when the roots of life are nourished can your tree of life flourish. And flourish it will from July.

Putting down roots, moving home or adding to the family are in the stars. However, Pluto is in charge of moving and shifting, so be ready to heave out the old and welcome the new in late January, late July and mid-August.

Taurus David Beckham (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - There is a fateful aura surrounding your love life in 2026. August and September are standout months, and around 12 August and 3 October expect the unexpected. A relationship could hit trouble in October but should be on course from mid-November. Keep flings short and sweet!

Gemini (born 21 May – 21 June)

OVERVIEW

March is a standout month in a year of diversity and change. Where are you going? Why? And with whom? Roads have run out, which means new career paths for some and a new home base for others. And, in general, you’ll be in a different space, literally or metaphorically, by the end of the year.

A holiday or trip taken in August could prove life-changing.

Gemini Jamie Oliver (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - You require more freedom and independence now that Uranus is in your sign, so don’t be surprised if you start to get itchy feet or find yourself attracted to people from a different culture or age group. Late April to mid-May is a time of breakthroughs and break-ups, and the Full Moon in Gemini (24 November) brings a relationship to crunch point: wedding bells for some, separate lives for others.

Cancer (born 22 June – 22 July)

OVERVIEW

Jupiter remains in your sign until July, so make the most of all the opportunities that come your way. And there will be many. Take a trip of a lifetime. Start working on that bucket list. And, most of all, start believing in yourself.

Adding to your lot is 2026’s theme, whether in a family way or financially or professionally. February brings you to a crossroads. It’s your choice as to which way you go.

Pamela Anderson is a Cancerian (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - June Cancerians are more likely to fall deeply in love, yet are also the most likely to suffer a broken heart. Never forget, love stories come in three parts: boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy finds girl. You may be required to give up something for a partner or a relationship may have to be sidelined through other responsibilities. Mid-May to mid-June is the best time to meet or marry.

Leo (born 23 July – 22 August)

OVERVIEW

This is a big year for you. Put a ring around 1 February and 12 August. These are times of closure, times when you will be able to celebrate your happiness and/ or your liberation. Jupiter enters Leo in July and, from thereon, you’ll be luckier and more successful.

Not for 12 whole years have there been such opportunities for growth on all fronts. Enjoy!

Leo Helen Mirren (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - Pluto continues to inspire great highs and lows in your love life, particularly on or near 17 February and 29 July. Relationships that have outlived their shelf life will go, and long-held secrets will be revealed. New loves will come with complications, long-distance or family resistance. While fate is playing a major part in your life, you get to choose what you do next.

Virgo (born 23 August – 22 September)

OVERVIEW

This is the second year in a row when eclipses have cast an aura of fate and destiny over your life. Other people continue to impact you in a big way. Some of you may throw out an old way of life to embrace a new one.

Think of this as a year of preparation. You’ll be planting seeds that will bear fruit in 2027. Periods of greatest change and opportunity fall on or near 28 August and 4–10 December.

Virgo Prince Harry (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - There are no guarantees when it comes to love. You just have to get on the bus and go to the terminus. Embracing a new life may be inspired by surprising romantic developments. Fate is in charge. Friends play a part in your love life, whether they introduce you to the one or betray you. And you could find yourself falling for someone who’s already taken.

Libra (born 23 September – 22 October)

OVERVIEW

Librans hide their ambition well, but 2026 is no time to be shy. You have a cosmic tailwind behind you and many success stories to come.

The Neptune–Saturn combo may produce the occasional stumbling block, especially for September birthdays and in late March and late September, but the overall direction is up.

Libra Cat Deeley (Image credit: Getty Images / MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - You are entering a period when love of the deepest kind, soul-mate stuff, is on offer. Your heart is open. But this is not without its troubles. A partner may need your help or you could be catfished. March is the most romantic month and August the time to make or break the ties that bind.

Scorpio (born 23 October – 21 November)

OVERVIEW

July begins a 12-month period of growth. Jupiter will be high overhead urging you onward. Around 20 July is especially fortunate. A total eclipse on 12 August will open up new pathways.

Anticipate a home move and a new family member.

Scorpio Louise Redknapp (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - You could be surprised at the lengths you’ll be prepared to go for someone. Don’t go looking for love; it will find you. October birthdays are front of the queue when it comes to major relationship developments and, for all, April and December are of most romantic promise.

Sagittarius (born 22 November – 21 December)

OVERVIEW

You’ll go where you’ve never gone before, whether in terms of travel or experience. You’ll learn that you have resources, financial and emotional, you never knew you had.

You could spend time in a foreign country, even plan a permanent move abroad, and there may be big changes on the home and family front. Late August is a standout period.

Sagittarius Kelly Brook (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - From May, Uranus will be a semi-permanent visitor to the zone of relating. New people will enter your life, in some cases turning it upside down. Awakenings to love and painful realisations are part of the Uranian package, late May and early December proving particularly volatile. The sign of Aquarius could figure in your love story.

Capricorn (born 22 December – 19 January)

OVERVIEW

Jupiter will continue to bring you blessings, but don’t just sit and wait. On 5 January, take the first step on a journey that will take time to complete. The new year is one of transformation.

Good people are set to enter your life and, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to do something, it is here.

Capricorn Claudia Winkleman (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - You have your best chance of finding love for a decade, and if you’re ready to put a ring on it, do so by July. If your relationships are going nowhere, get out. Events in late May show who is worthy of your love.

Aquarius (born 20 January – 18 February)

OVERVIEW

What was set in motion in 2025 begins to take form. It may feel as though fate is charting your course, but it is you who are changing at a core level, and when that happens, everything changes.

The first half of the year is more challenging, but once Jupiter arrives in Leo (30 June) your luck will begin to change and good things will happen. Put 17 February in your diary. Why? Wait and see.

Aquarius Amanda Holden (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS - That date, 17 February, has great meaning for your love life. Think new beginnings with knobs on. People you meet could change your life, and weddings and engagements could follow before the end of the year.

Pisces (born 19 February – 20 March)

OVERVIEW

February marks a turning point. The influences that have held you back will be fading fast. Disappointments turn to fulfilment, fear to hope. You’re on an upward trend. Expect an increase, a new member of the family, a starring role or a new outlet for your creative talents.

Uranus is bringing its life-changing properties to the roots of life, a new home or an end to a long-term problem.

Ruth Langsford is a Pisces (Image credit: Getty Images)