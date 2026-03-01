For a minimalistic approach to eye makeup, this sheer shadow trend is all the rage this award season

While a smoky eye is always a timeless choice, this year, I'm spotting a far more understated approach to wearing eyeshadow. A look that features minimal blending and sees just one, solo shadow, applied across the entirety of the lid, adding a sheer, veil-like wash of colour, and the effect is incredibly chic.

Requiring just your best mascaras and or eyeliner, along with one neutral shade of eyeshadow, this latest, minimalist look has been a constant throughout award season so far. This year's Golden Globes, for instance, saw stars like Emma Stone, Leslie Mann and Jessie Buckley (to name just a few) all sporting iterations of this diffused, almost sheer eyeshadow look. Paris Fashion Week, the BAFTAs and the Actor Awards were a similar story, and so, in a very Carrie Bradshaw-esque way, "I can't help but wonder," is this 2026's alternative to the classic smoky eye? It's simple but incredibly flattering, and feels so apt in this landscape of more natural, low-maintenance makeup.

The best part about it is that you don't have to be confident or proficient at applying eyeshadow; you just need the right shade and product. And having pored over this year's award season looks, I've got the trend sussed.

The sheer, solo eyeshadow look everyone's wearing this award season

Taking the BAFTAs as one subject of my study, I noticed that taupe shades and soft, muted greys and browns seemed to be the most popular variation of this look. Think of it as almost like a veil of sheer or smoky colour across your lid. Complete with either just feathered, mascara-covered lashes, for a very soft and pared-back look, or with a small winged liner or touch of black pencil applied to the lower lash line - for more of a sultry finish.

As mentioned, the Golden Globes were a similar story, and in general, I've noticed this style of simple eyeshadow everywhere - from my Instagram feed, to even my own preferences, as I too have been opting for just a quick swipe of the best cream eyeshadows over anything else. And while, of course, there's still been the occasional smoky eye and heavier winged liner on the red carpet, 2026 really does seem to be the year of diffused, subtle-impact eyeshadow.

Celebrity Makeup artists, like Nina Park, have perfected the soft, minimalistic look. In fact, Park's use of neutral shades and perfectly diffused, matte finishes has played no small part in why this eyeshadow style, in particular, is so popular and talked about - as it's very much one of her signatures.

Our eyeshadow picks for achieving the look

Merit Beauty Merit Solo Shadow View at Merit Beauty RRP: £23 Sheer but buildable, Merit Beauty's range of cream eyeshadows affords the perfect veil of colour to your lids. The formula is so lightweight and easy to blend, and there are eight gorgeous matte shades and four sheens to choose from. Jones Road Jones Road Eyeshadow Stick View at Liberty RRP: £30 A new launch from Jones Road, this eyeshadow stick is available in seven shades (including matte neutrals and shimmers) and is so easy to apply. The formula is creamy and buildable, but each colour still boasts impressive pigment and is both crease and transfer-resistant. Trinny London Trinny London Eye2Eye Eye Shade View at Trinny London RRP: £20 Available in a wide range of matte neutrals and metallic sheens, Trinny London's Eye2Eye shades are another great opting for recreating this style of minimalist, single wash of shadow look. They're rich in pigment, ideal for blending out across your whole lid or even using as more of a precise shadow eyeliner (though we'd recommend using an angled brush for this).

As for recreating the look yourself, it couldn't be easier. All you need is a subtle shade of eyeshadow - one you find compliments your skin tone and eye colour. Taupe, grey and soft browns are the key colours I would suggest, especially if you're going for an understated, everyday sort of look or want to add eyeliner. That said, a shimmer shade (like Urban Decay's Space Cowboy) is also a lovely choice for a pop of glamour.

I recommend investing in a fluffy blending brush, as well as cream eye shadow formulas, as they're easy to buff out (with said brush, or even just your finger) and deliver a 'soft-focus' sort of effect, which is very much what I've been seeing on the red carpet. Then simply swipe your chosen shade over your entire eyelid, and either finish with a coat or two of the best natural-looking mascara, or add a thin flick of eyeliner to your outer corners or along your waterline.

Celebrity eyeshadow looks to inspire

If you're looking for a reference picture to follow, I've rounded up a few of my favourite examples worn by celebs on the red carpet.

1. Keeley Hawes

Okay, while this wasn't technically this year, this makeup look really stuck with me and set my trend-spotting senses tingling. Above, we can see Keeley Hawes is wearing a wash of taupe-y brown across her lids and along her lower-lash line with just a hint of liner and mascara. The effect still feels very minimalistic and fresh, but offers a bit more oomph than just mascara would.

2. Kerry Washington

The whole team and I just loved Kerry Washington's look at the 2026 BAFTAs, from her chic navy nails to her diffused eye makeup. She has a warm, smoky brown eyeshadow applied all over her lid, and up to her brow bone, which really affords that sheer and diffused, 'veil' like finish. She also has a thin line of black eyeliner and curled lashes, which add a beautiful intensity - perfect for an event look.

3. Jessie Buckley

If you want to elevate your everyday makeup without opting for anything too bold or high-maintenance (like a red lip, for example), take a leaf from Jessie Buckley's book. At this year's Golden Globes, she just wore a wash of sand-coloured eyeshadow across her lid, finished with mascara, and the effect is so chic and minimalistic.

4. Leslie Mann

I loved Leslie Mann's smokier take on this trend at the Golden Globes. Instead of a brown, the actress work a grey shade across her lids, again paired with fanned-out lashes.

5. Maya Rudolph

Metallic shades are ideal for this look, as they add just a touch of reflective shine to your eyes, without looking too bold - as you're just wearing one colour, not a blend of many, which can quickly look quite heavy. At the BAFTAs, Maya Rudolph could be seen with a shimmery brown shade across her lids - a real classic.

6. Margot Robbie

I've spotted Margot Robbie wearing this sort of minimalistic, single eyeshadow trend quite a few times this year, but this diffused terracotta-y look is one of my favourites. Despite being just one shade of eyeshadow, it instantly adds definition and interest around her eyes, whilst still easily blending with the rest of her makeup. The use of similar tones elsewhere, like her blush and lip colour, also adds this cohesive finish that is so chic and flattering.