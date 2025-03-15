I just tried a full face of Merit Beauty - these are the 7 products I truly rate
This minimalist makeup brand has everyone talking, but is it worth the hype?
Since landing on UK soil in 2023, Merit Beauty has quickly attained star status with its curated edit of essential products that are designed to streamline your routine. Taking a less-is-more approach, the luxury (yet reasonably priced) label prides itself on being “the antidote to the overwhelming world of beauty.”
Already a huge hit, the brand reached over $100mn in US retail sales in 2024 and sold one product every 30 seconds on the day of its launch in the UK. The brand's early success can be attributed to several factors, including its hard-working formulations, slick packaging and user-friendly applicators. Ranging from the best lightweight foundations to multipurpose makeup sticks, balms and pots, every product is incredibly simple to use – designed to swipe and go.
Whether you’re new to Merit Beauty or have previously dabbled with the brand and you’re not sure where to put your money next – I've tried and tested the entire collection to bring you my top-rated picks. Scroll on to discover Merit Beauty review and seven products that are very much worth the hype.
The 7 best Merit Beauty products, rated by a beauty editor
Complexion all-rounder
RRP: £34
A clever multi-tasker that will streamline your beauty kit, The Minimalist can serve as both a foundation and a concealer. Smaller than other foundation sticks on the market, the slimline shape enables you to get to those hard-to-reach areas (like around the nose and in the inner corner of the eyes). Buttery and breathable, the formulation blends in seamlessly and delivers the sort of second-skin finish that will have people saying, “you look well”.
Laced with fatty acids and sea daffodil extract, The Minimalist reduces redness and locks in moisture, too. A brilliant everyday all-rounder, I love to apply this product on those good-skin days when you want to conceal without masking and add natural-looking radiance. If, however, it’s heavy coverage that you’re after, I’d suggest looking elsewhere (turn to our round-up of the best full coverage foundations).
Glow-boosting serum
RRP: £34
I typically don’t bother with a primer, but I do like to prep my skin for makeup with skincare – and this Instant Glow Serum from Merit has become my new go-to. Powered by four types of hydrating hyaluronic acid along with brightening niacinamide, the bi-phase formula (that’s designed to be shaken up so that the bronzy liquid combines with the silky serum) delivers healthier-looking skin in an instant.
After cleansing, I massage two or three pumps into my skin. You can follow this up with your best face moisturiser or, as I like to do, skip straight to foundation. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly (there’s zero stickiness) and feels velvety smooth on the skin. Immediately, you’ll notice a radiant glow that shines through makeup (especially The Minimalist Complexion Stick). I’m obsessed!
Flattering blush
RRP: £26
I have tried countless blushers over the years, but nothing compares to this. The best cream blush for mimicking a natural flush, Merit’s Flush Balm imparts a healthy-looking hint of colour that’ll instantly lift your complexion. Seriously good, I'm not surprised to learn that one sells every 30 seconds. Housed in a dome-shaped pot that allows for direct application – simply swipe the blush onto cheeks before blending it in with fingertips.
Neither too dewy nor too matte, the balmy blush delivers a semi-matte finish that mimics real skin without sheen. Oh, and the pigment stays put for hours! Available in 13 versatile shades (split into ‘The Pops’, ‘The Neutrals’ and ‘The Classic Pinks’), there’s a match for every skin tone. My go-to? ‘Lusitano’ – a soft coral peach that’s incredibly flattering.
Sheer bronzer
RRP: £26
At first, I thought this bronzer was just ‘OK’. It has a smooth, creamy texture that blends in effortlessly, but the colour payoff is nothing to shout about. I then re-read the product description and, after realising it’s a sheer bronzer, formed a second opinion. Delivering a barely-there wash of colour, this clever contour stick can be used to subtly enhance your cheekbones and add believable sun-kissed warmth.
I’ve now tried layering this on top of my best tinted moisturiser, and I can confidently say that it is worth the hype. Offering a fool-proof application, the faff-free stick can be scribbled directly onto skin wherever you want definition and shape. I like to apply it under my cheekbones, along temples and beneath the jawline. While a fluffy brush will softly diffuse Bronze Balm, fingertips work just as well. And as for the finish, expect a beautiful glow-y sheen.
Radiance stick
RRP: £28
In my opinion, the best highlighters are those that deliver the same sort of radiance you’d expect to see after a facial – and this Highlighting Balm from Merit Beauty does exactly that. Blended with micro-fine pearls (along with skin-savvy ingredients like plant-based squalane), it lends skin a soft hint of dewiness that catches the light.
For best results, I like to scribble the balm onto the back of my hand before using my fingertips to strategically press the product onto the skin. Start by applying a small amount onto cheekbones (above your contour) before pressing the remainder onto brow bones. The results? A healthy, natural-looking glow.
Natural mascara
RRP: £23
For those wanting a high impact lash look – turn your attention elsewhere. But if you’re after a pretty, fanned-out effect that’s perfect for everyday wear, then this Clean Lash Mascara from Merit Beauty is your guy. The slim brush, which is bursting with bristles, expertly lifts and separates every hair for a feathery finish.
A tubing mascara, the formula wraps around each lash, adding subtle thickness and volume without any smudging. It’s also incredibly easy to remove; just use warm water and a reusable makeup pad to gently ease off the tubes. Blended with fatty acids, olive oil esters and vitamin B5, it also strengthens and conditions lashes. A big tick!
Nourishing lip tint
RRP: £21
An oil is my go-to lip texture of choice. Why? Because they combine the benefits of a lip balm with the sheen of a lip gloss in one easy-to-wear product. Hands down one of the best lip oils out there, Merit’s Shade Slick provides long-lasting shine and nourishment with its moisturising formula that’s laced with jojoba oil, shea butter and rosehip oil.
While it can be layered on top of your best long-lasting lipstick to add a subtle sheen, the tinted oil can also be worn alone. Available in a range of pink, berry and neutral tones – there are 12 shades in total. My favourite? Au Naturel, a warm apricot that’s incredibly flattering for cool and neutral skin tones.
Why everyone's talking about Merit Beauty
Founder and serial entrepreneur Katharine Power (who also founded fashion editorial websites Who What Wear and Byrdie) wanted a line-up of products that cater to working women who would like to create “no makeup makeup” looks fast. Boasting buttery textures and glowy finishes, the formulas do exactly that (think radiant, even-toned and healthy-looking skin).
Approved by the celebrity circuit, Bella Hadid, Mandy Moore, and Cameron Diaz are all reported fans. In total, there are 15 products to choose from – all of which are vegan, cruelty-free (Leaping Bunny-certified) and non-comedogenic. The price points are mid-range (between £21 and £33) and, to our delight, have recently been reduced. “As we’ve grown, we’ve become more efficient, allowing us to lower our prices in the UK,” a spokesperson for the brand tells us.
