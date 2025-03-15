I just tried a full face of Merit Beauty - these are the 7 products I truly rate

Since landing on UK soil in 2023, Merit Beauty has quickly attained star status with its curated edit of essential products that are designed to streamline your routine. Taking a less-is-more approach, the luxury (yet reasonably priced) label prides itself on being “the antidote to the overwhelming world of beauty.”

Already a huge hit, the brand reached over $100mn in US retail sales in 2024 and sold one product every 30 seconds on the day of its launch in the UK. The brand's early success can be attributed to several factors, including its hard-working formulations, slick packaging and user-friendly applicators. Ranging from the best lightweight foundations to multipurpose makeup sticks, balms and pots, every product is incredibly simple to use – designed to swipe and go.

Whether you’re new to Merit Beauty or have previously dabbled with the brand and you’re not sure where to put your money next – I've tried and tested the entire collection to bring you my top-rated picks. Scroll on to discover Merit Beauty review and seven products that are very much worth the hype.

The 7 best Merit Beauty products, rated by a beauty editor

Why everyone's talking about Merit Beauty

Founder and serial entrepreneur Katharine Power (who also founded fashion editorial websites Who What Wear and Byrdie) wanted a line-up of products that cater to working women who would like to create “no makeup makeup” looks fast. Boasting buttery textures and glowy finishes, the formulas do exactly that (think radiant, even-toned and healthy-looking skin).

Approved by the celebrity circuit, Bella Hadid, Mandy Moore, and Cameron Diaz are all reported fans. In total, there are 15 products to choose from – all of which are vegan, cruelty-free (Leaping Bunny-certified) and non-comedogenic. The price points are mid-range (between £21 and £33) and, to our delight, have recently been reduced. “As we’ve grown, we’ve become more efficient, allowing us to lower our prices in the UK,” a spokesperson for the brand tells us.