Forget fancy night creams – this budget buy is exactly what dehydrated skin needs

It’s quite literally my job to test products, which means it’s very easy for my skincare routine to get out of hand. Before I know it bottles are falling off the side into my sink, I’m applying eight different serums a night and sliding into bed basted like a turkey.

This approach can make it quite tricky to see what’s working and what isn’t, so I like to do a back-to-basics reset every couple of months or so. The last time I did this was because my skin was perpetually dull and felt uncomfortably tight. No matter how many of the best moisturisers, best hyaluronic acid serums or fancy best night creams I tried, nothing seemed to make any difference.

I think it’s fair to say I was probably overdoing it, and that’s also why I (and my skin) were thrilled to discover Byoma Barrier+ Repair Treatment. It’s a straightforward, relatively no-frills moisturiser that focuses on restoring the skin barrier so your skin can do a better job of holding onto moisture.

The hard-working moisturiser that's a game-changer for unhappy skin

Before I dive into the ingredients that make this a brilliant moisturiser, let’s quickly recap how the skin barrier, AKA the outer layer of our skin, works. This very top layer (also known as the stratum corneum) is your skin’s security guard and works to ensure that all of the good stuff like moisture stays in, and the bad stuff like bacteria, stays out. To function at its best, the gaps between the skin cells in this top layer need to be tightly sealed - think of it as the mortar between brickwork, but made from lipids and fatty acids.

When our skin is exposed to extreme winter temperatures and UV rays, or we overdo it with unsuitable skincare, holes can appear in this 'mortar', making it less able to protect your skin. What we need to do then is pile on more lipids to help plug the gaps.

Byoma Barrier+ Repair Treatment Check Amazon RRP: £17

The key ingredient in Byoma Barrier+ Repair Treatment is the brand’s Barrier Lipid Complex, made from (you guessed it) ceramides and lipids to help seal these pesky cracks. This is backed up by avocado oil and squalane, two fat-rich oils that nourish the skin and seal that goodness in.

The formula also contains ectoin, a relatively new ingredient which soothes the skin and shields it from pollution. Together, they’re an excellent combination of actives that take a softly-softly but very effective approach to fixing thirsty, struggling skin.

One of the things I like most about Byoma Barrier+ Repair Treatment is that although it’s very nourishing, it doesn’t feel too thick. It’s lovely and rich but sinks in quickly, meaning you can wear it both day and night. Plus, because it’s a pump, I find I’m naturally more sparing than I am scooping night cream out of a jar of night cream, so I don’t use more than I need.

Now for the big reveal – and the reason I am so chuffed to have discovered it. This moisturiser is (drumroll please) £17. An absolute bargain for a product that can be used any time of day and does such a brilliant job of moisturising dehydrated skin.

If, like me, you have oily or combination skin, you might not need it so much during the summer, but it’s perfect for winter and great for a quick fix if you’ve had too much sun.