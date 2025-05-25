If you try one product this week, make it a bargain body moisturiser (for people who can't be bothered)

We all have our beauty product blind spots, even those of us whose full-time job is enthusing about them. For me, it's body lotion.

It's not that I don't need one - my ashy 'hellbows' could definitely use the help - it's just a straightforward lack of enthusiasm. Show me the most luxuriously formulated, best-smelling body lotion, and I'll show you a new display-only ornament for my bathroom tallboy.

Can you relate? If your facial skincare routine has more steps than an Ottolenghi recipe yet your ankles are gathering dust, I need to tell you about this fast, functional and actually-quite-fun hydrator.

Why this affordable body moisturiser is my beauty buy of the week

If you don't use body lotion every day, why? I'll go first: a rushed morning routine, a preference for using the best fake tan for pale skin instead, and an internal thermometer that runs warm, so I hate the clammy film they can leave behind.

Maybe you'd rather spend your time and money on your face, or find fragranced body creams interfere with your perfume. Or, perhaps you're far more diligent than I am, regularly moisturise your body and are just reading this to find a great recommendation. Kudos if so. I'll get right to it.

E45 Daily Care Hydrating Lotion Spray Visit Site This undoes all the 'can't be bothereds' of body lotion. It's fast, with an enjoyable misting action that covers each limb in a second and means you can do your own back. It's also unfragranced, very light and absorbed by the time you've walked back to your bedroom in a dressing gown. One very good humectant ingredient - glycerin - is the basis of the formulation, which attracts moisture and boosts your skin barrier. It feels cooling, which is delicious if you tend to wake up feeling stuffy and even better on holiday. The packaging is modest but cheerful, and the price is more than pleasing - we're talking less than a drink in the pub (but let's not get started on the £8 pint)

My bottle of E45 spray body lotion, and happily hydrated arms after applying it (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

I'll finish by saying, I think it's a good move not to bother with every skincare step the industry peddles. Taking care of yourself should be an enjoyable choice, not an endless checklist of chores.

Still, I've never heard an expert disagree that daily moisturising is fundamental. This is for cosmetic skin-smoothing purposes, but also how you will feel, which is comfy and supple, and to help with harmless but annoying conditions like keratosis pilaris and scaly skin.

E45 Hydrating Lotion Spray is so straightforward it has revolutionised my skincare for body routine - as in, I have one now. So could any similarly reluctant sorts with this. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.