If you try one product, make it this clever tanning face mask that builds a healthy, rested glow while you snooze

This week, I tried a brand I've had my eye on for ages - and successfully faked being well-slept

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An image of Bare by Vogue overnight tan mask in a purple tub with the lid ajar on a pink background next to an image of Fiona McKim with blonde hair in a green blazer
(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

I've wanted to try Bare by Vogue - the tanning brand founded by presenter, podcaster and model Vogue Williams - for a long time.

Mainly because fellow beauty editors have told me this range does some of the best self-tan for pale skin (which, to stereotype my fellow Celtic chums, does track, given that it's Irish-founded). But also, to put my cards on the table, because I'm an avid listener of Vogue and comedian Joanne McNally's My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, have developed a mild parasocial relationship with both women and want to see their business ventures thrive.

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Why this overnight tanning mask is my beauty buy of the week

It's an appealing proposition, isn't it? Slather some nice hydrating stuff on your face, climb between the sheets, then wake up all glowy and healthy-looking without any of the usual tanning-related faff.

It's especially appealing if you have temporarily vacated your house while it's being rewired and are essentially camping indoors in your friend's very kindly lent but ultimately furnitureless flat. Yes, reader, I've been "sleeping" on an air mattress. And I'm pretty sure this purple pot has been the only thing fending off deep concern over my pale and puffy pallor.

an image of fiona mckim wearing a green fleexe, with her hair up and pale skin, next to an image with long blonde hair, a green top and tanned skin

It's ok, you can say it: I look peely-wally and as tired as it gets (L) before the tan, but (R) the morning after - behold! A glowier, happier well-slept-looking face

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Given how careful you usually have to be with even the best self tan - exfoliate first, don't get dressed for ages, barrier cream your knees and elbows and eyebrows - this overnight mask feels mystifyingly easy.

I can't say why the colour comes out so evenly after you've spent eight hours pressing your face into your pillow or, you know, dribbling a little bit. But it does. This makes it absolutely perfect for anyone nervous about using fake tan for the first time, or who just can't be bothered usually.

As for me, I'll slap those dog-eared cards on the table once again and admit that, due to the aforementioned Celtic complexion, I'm a very seasoned tanner with a more-is-more attitude. I went straight in for round two to get my desired 'have you been away?' hit. You could do the same, or just chuck this on a couple of times a week and enjoy looking radiant regardless of how well you've been sleeping, or indeed, what you've been sleeping on. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.

Fiona McKim
Fiona McKim
Beauty Editor, womanandhome.com

As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.

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