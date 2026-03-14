9 products under-£10 that our beauty team quietly restocks - and some are even in the sale
From body lotions to concealers, these are the hardworking and budget-friendly buys our team is never without - and most are on sale too
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While we do love our fancy face creams, foundations and perfumes, it's these under-£10 beauty buys that we're constantly restocking - and who can blame us when they're also almost always discounted?
No matter how many times it happens, nothing quite prepares you for the heartbreak of running low on your premium products. So begins the miserable business of rationing said formula, reserving it for special occasions or emergencies and weighing up whether you can justify the repurchase. Thus, we, as a team, have become very tactical with our beauty bags, ensuring that most of the products we rely on every day - like our best shampoos for fine hair, body lotions and best lightweight foundations - are very budget-friendly. So that when we inevitably run out, adding a new bottle to our online shopping carts doesn't come with an eye-watering total and a side of guilt.
In fact, we've gone one step further and have curated our essentials out of several products that are also nearly always discounted. So, in honour of Amazon's Spring Sale, and in case you're on the hunt for some new favourites (whose formulas are just as good as their price tags), these are our 9 under-£10 picks...Article continues below
The 9 under-£10 beauty buys our team always snap up in the sales
Whether you're looking to elevate your body care routine or refill your best facial sunscreen ready for the summer, the Amazon Spring Sale is a great opportunity. And right now, some of our team's favourites are up to 50% off, having already been under a tenner to start with...
Naomi's buys
From her favourite essie nail polish shade to her go-to scented body lotion, an Amazon sale equals a restock of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's signature makeup and body buys.
Fiona's buys
Practical and long-lasting are how we would summarise Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim's trio of under-£10 buys, making them all the more value for money...
Sennen's buys
From setting her makeup to removing it, as well as keeping her hair grease-free, Digital Beauty Shopping Writer, Sennen Prickett's under-£10 buys cover all bases.
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Aleesha's buys
Covering all her hydration and SPF needs, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar's bargain buys are as hardworking as they are functional.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
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