I gave the beauty team a £30 limit to restock their favourites - here's what they crammed into their Amazon carts

As a beauty team who've covered many an Amazon sale in their time, we've become pretty well versed in what brands and affordable buys the retailer stocks - and when to bag the best bargains. So, we thought we'd make things more interesting and helpful for those keen to refresh their routines. I tasked them with filling their baskets with as many of their favourites as they could for £30.

After all, isn't it always the way that all of your everyday staples, like your best makeup removers and go-to facial sunscreens, seem to run out at the same time? So, it can be quite reassuring to know that a full restock of your body lotion, shampoo, serum, and mascara doesn't have to cost a small fortune if you know where to look and what to shop. Thankfully, we ourselves rely on quite a few budget buys day to day, many of which are often on sale, too.

So, if you're looking for cheap, cheerful and effective recommendations (especially with the Amazon Prime sale on this week), our team have battled it out to bring you curated baskets packed with six affordable and under-the-radar gems, totalling £30 - and they all came in under budget...