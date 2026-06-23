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The Amazon Prime Day sale is here – these are the under £10 buys our beauty team are adding to their baskets

Even beauty editors love a bargain - and these are our personally-selected picks in this week's sale

Sennen Prickett's avatar
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Lineup of under £10 beauty buys in Amazon Prime Day (L-R) from Sacheu, essie, L&#039;Oreal and MCo Beauty, on a beige background with lip liner, serum and mascara swatches
(Image credit: Future/Amazon)
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