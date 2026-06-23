The Amazon Prime Day sale is here – these are the under £10 buys our beauty team are adding to their baskets
Even beauty editors love a bargain - and these are our personally-selected picks in this week's sale
in Features
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Even beauty editors love a bargain - and these are our personally-selected picks in this week's sale