Stop – don’t buy that yet, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner

Amazon Prime Day is set to return on 23rd June, making it one of the earliest Prime sales we've seen. This year the sale will run for four days, but early discounts are already cropping up on lots of our favourite products. From Dyson vacuums and Ninja air fryers to Garmin watches and even the most comfortable bras, we've rounded up some of the best early Prime Day deals below.

If you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial to access all the deals and discounts.

Our editorial team will be scouting for the best deals from now until Prime Day begins and we'll be updating this page regularly with the standout offers we think are genuinely worth your money.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Top early Prime Day deals

Best beauty deals

Prime Day can be a good opportunity to save on LED masks, facial tools and other beauty technology. It's also one of the best times of the year to catch a deal on hair styling tools like straighteners, curlers and hairdryers.

ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener & Professional Styler: £249 at Amazon Still waiting for a price drop on this, but the ghd Platinum+ wowed our testers and secured its place as one of the standout hair tools we tried. If you've been considering an upgrade, Prime Day is the perfect excuse to invest – especially if sleek, glossy hair with less styling stress is high on your wish list.

Save £20 Inia Led Face Mask: was £109.99 now £89.99 at Amazon LED face masks are one of the most talked-about beauty gadgets for at-home skincare, and this INIA model offers a range of customisable settings to target everything from blemishes to signs of ageing. With Prime Day discounts already appearing, it's a good time to try the trend for yourself.

Best fitness deals

This is one of the categories we're watching most closely this year. Prime Day is often the best time of year to save on Garmin devices, particularly the Venu, Vivoactive and Forerunner ranges. You can also expect discounts on Fitbit's most popular fitness trackers and smartwatches. Walking pads remain one of the most popular home fitness purchases and often feature heavily during Prime Day promotions.

Save £11.79 Fitbit Versa Special Edition Smart Watch: was £104.86 now £93.07 at Amazon Featured in our best Fitbits guide, this earned a strong recommendation from our health editor for its blend of everyday fitness tracking and smartwatch-style design. If you want more than just the basics and like discreet styling with features like GPS, Google integration and rich activity tracking, this Prime Day deal makes it a decent upgrade from entry-level Fitbit devices.

Save £19.53 Zeporix Treadmill Walking Pad Running Machine: was £129.99 now £110.46 at Amazon This particular model wasn’t one of those we tested for our guide to the best walking pads, but it’s proving popular with shoppers, boasting a 4.5-star rating from over 1,100 reviews and more than 2,000 units sold in the past month on Amazon. With built-in training programmes, a clear LCD and shock-absorbing design for a more comfortable walk, it’s an appealing at-home fitness option if you’re looking to stay active without leaving the house.

Best vacuum deals

Older-generation Dyson models often see some of their lowest prices of the year during Prime Day.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner With Anti Hair Wrap Plus: at Amazon One of the most consistently discounted premium vacuum cleaners during major sales events, this vacuum is designed to take the effort out of everyday cleaning while tackling everything from pet hair to hidden dust. With Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Plus and intelligent dirt-sensing technology, it's well worth a look if you’re after a low-fuss way to keep your floors clean.