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Forget trends: these flattering pedicure colours will always feel mature and elegant

From the perfect blue-red to soft blush tones, these are the six classic shades experts always recommend to their clients.

Naomi Jamieson&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
On the left is a close-up of someone&#039;s feet with a soft nude pedicure, alongside another close-up of someone&#039;s feet with a bright red pedicure, both created by nail artist Milly Mason (@millymason_)/ featured in a grey and white template with pink and red nail polish spills.
(Image c