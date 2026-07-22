Forget trends: these flattering pedicure colours will always feel mature and elegant
From the perfect blue-red to soft blush tones, these are the six classic shades experts always recommend to their clients.
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From the perfect blue-red to soft blush tones, these are the six classic shades experts always recommend to their clients.