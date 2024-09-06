We've found the ultimate at-home pedicure tool - and it's on sale with 51% off

Looking for soft and smooth feet without having to pay hefty pedicure prices at the salon? We've found an affordable exfoliating wand that targets dry feet, cracked heels and rough areas - and its price tag has been slashed by a huge 51%...

Whether you're wondering how to prep your feet before a pedicure or simply want to remove dead skin from your feet, dry feet and cracked heels are problems that many of us know all too well. Rough, scaly feet can be caused by many factors, such as the way you walk, wearing hard and unsupportive shoes and skin dryness, which tends to increase with age.

There are many benefits to maintaining smooth feet, including reduced calluses, minimising unpleasant smells and better absorption of the best foot creams. With that said, from our firsthand experience, we can appreciate that achieving this is easier said than done, especially at home. But that was until we stumbled across this highly-reviewed pedicure wand...

Get 51% off now Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi: was £24.99, now £12.29 (save £12.70) | Amazon Targeting rough, dry areas, stubborn calluses and cracked skin, you can alter this pedi wand's speed settings and swap between two ergonomic heads to customise your treatment and achieve salon-worthy results. In even better news, you can now make a huge 51% saving on this handy tool.

Why the Flawless Pedi Wand is a must-have tool in your pedicure routine

With a soft pink body and a rose gold metal insert, this tool effortlessly glides across your soles and heels, working its magic and revealing velvety smooth feet. With over 1300 highly-rated reviews on Amazon, averaging at 4.4 stars out of 5, it's clear that this tool is popular amongst many...

Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi Tool View at Amazon US$19.99 at Ulta Beauty US$29.99 at Amazon RRP: £24.99 If you're looking for a quick, effortless and (most importantly) painless way to remove calluses, dry and cracked skin, let us introduce you to the Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi Wand. Eliminating the harsh and daunting nature of pedicure tools (we're looking at you pumice stones), plus saving you money from expensive salon treatments, this electric foot file works to 'sand down' the hard and dry skin on your feet, from the comfort of your own home. The user-friendly tool comes equipped with two handy roller heads: a coarse head designed specifically for smoothing and a finer option to polish your feet. Its dynamic design and built-in LED light allow you to reach every spot and angle with precision, from your heels and toes to the sides of your feet.

Benefits of the Flawless Pedi tool

Getting straight to work and providing instant results, this lightweight and easy-to-reach tool has two speed settings that allow you to customise your experience to suit your comfort level and exfoliating needs. Unlike other footcare tools, this wand doesn't require batteries but instead boasts a USB charging cable that can be plugged in wherever, whenever.

How do you use the Flawless Pedi tool?

Before using, make sure to test the wand out on a small area of skin, to check whether it causes any irritation. Although painless, it's recommended to start on a low speed, before changing to the higher speed setting once you're confident using the tool. As a top tip, we'd advise laying a towel underneath your feet to collect any dead skin and calluses throughout the process.

The key is to move the wand slowly across the foot, applying light gentle pressure, and letting the rotating roller heads do the work. Check the area you're focusing on every few seconds to see whether you've achieved your desired finish, before applying the wand again. The roller heads can easily be changed at the click of a button, with the detaching switch located at the top of the wand.