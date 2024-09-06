We've found the ultimate at-home pedicure tool - and it's on sale with 51% off
Wave goodbye to cracked, scaly feet and say hello to soft and supple smoothness with this affordable pedicure wand...
Looking for soft and smooth feet without having to pay hefty pedicure prices at the salon? We've found an affordable exfoliating wand that targets dry feet, cracked heels and rough areas - and its price tag has been slashed by a huge 51%...
Whether you're wondering how to prep your feet before a pedicure or simply want to remove dead skin from your feet, dry feet and cracked heels are problems that many of us know all too well. Rough, scaly feet can be caused by many factors, such as the way you walk, wearing hard and unsupportive shoes and skin dryness, which tends to increase with age.
There are many benefits to maintaining smooth feet, including reduced calluses, minimising unpleasant smells and better absorption of the best foot creams. With that said, from our firsthand experience, we can appreciate that achieving this is easier said than done, especially at home. But that was until we stumbled across this highly-reviewed pedicure wand...
Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi: was £24.99, now £12.29 (save £12.70) | Amazon
Targeting rough, dry areas, stubborn calluses and cracked skin, you can alter this pedi wand's speed settings and swap between two ergonomic heads to customise your treatment and achieve salon-worthy results. In even better news, you can now make a huge 51% saving on this handy tool.
Why the Flawless Pedi Wand is a must-have tool in your pedicure routine
With a soft pink body and a rose gold metal insert, this tool effortlessly glides across your soles and heels, working its magic and revealing velvety smooth feet. With over 1300 highly-rated reviews on Amazon, averaging at 4.4 stars out of 5, it's clear that this tool is popular amongst many...
RRP: £24.99
If you're looking for a quick, effortless and (most importantly) painless way to remove calluses, dry and cracked skin, let us introduce you to the Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi Wand. Eliminating the harsh and daunting nature of pedicure tools (we're looking at you pumice stones), plus saving you money from expensive salon treatments, this electric foot file works to 'sand down' the hard and dry skin on your feet, from the comfort of your own home.
The user-friendly tool comes equipped with two handy roller heads: a coarse head designed specifically for smoothing and a finer option to polish your feet. Its dynamic design and built-in LED light allow you to reach every spot and angle with precision, from your heels and toes to the sides of your feet.
Benefits of the Flawless Pedi tool
Getting straight to work and providing instant results, this lightweight and easy-to-reach tool has two speed settings that allow you to customise your experience to suit your comfort level and exfoliating needs. Unlike other footcare tools, this wand doesn't require batteries but instead boasts a USB charging cable that can be plugged in wherever, whenever.
How do you use the Flawless Pedi tool?
Before using, make sure to test the wand out on a small area of skin, to check whether it causes any irritation. Although painless, it's recommended to start on a low speed, before changing to the higher speed setting once you're confident using the tool. As a top tip, we'd advise laying a towel underneath your feet to collect any dead skin and calluses throughout the process.
The key is to move the wand slowly across the foot, applying light gentle pressure, and letting the rotating roller heads do the work. Check the area you're focusing on every few seconds to see whether you've achieved your desired finish, before applying the wand again. The roller heads can easily be changed at the click of a button, with the detaching switch located at the top of the wand.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Helen Skelton's ombré pleated skirt and heels are the inspiration we needed to wear neon yellow this autumn
Helen Skelton just convinced us that neon yellow is a colour that needs to be incorporated into your autumnal outfits this year
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Experts reveal the 6 hairstyles and cuts that will be most in demand this autumn
From tailored bobs to fluffy curls, these are the autumn haircut trends and styles the pros say are already being requested...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The luxe hair oil Jennifer Aniston uses for her sleek, glossy bob is now on sale
Working to hydrate, smooth and protect your strands, Jennifer Aniston's go-to nourishing hair oil is a must-have in your haircare kit...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Nigella Lawson has revealed her hair styling stash - and a relatable before pic
Want to know how Nigella achieves her bouncy, glossy and volumised locks? Look no further than her haircare must-haves...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Hannah Waddingham's go-to perfume puts a sexy twist on classic rose
We've tracked down Hannah Waddingham's luxe signature scent - and it's a perfect balance of timelessness and modernity...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist reveals how to get her ‘simple’ 90s-inspired look - and it’s all about bronzer
The pro teaches us how to add 'dimension' to the face with sun-kissed colour
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This is the £32 serum Eva Longoria uses for her red carpet glow - with 48% off
Looking to boost hydration and plump fine lines and wrinkles? Eva Longoria uses this affordable serum to achieve her glowing complexion...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
9 Chanel nail polish shades that might be even classier than Rouge Noir
Chanel's elevated nail polish is the shortcut to a luxury manicure at home - and these shades are the chicest of them all
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
These September 2024 St. Tropez deals have discounts of up to 76% on so many tanning buys
Enjoy huge savings on St. Tropez's best-selling tanning products, from an express one-hour mousse to skin-loving face mists...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This structured and chic bob is the most perfect autumn haircut inspiration
The 'Laser Cut' bob is this season's most sophisticated hairstyle - here’s how to make it work for you
By Naomi Jamieson Published