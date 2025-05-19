The weird yet incredibly satisfying £5 gadget that's set to make your beauty products last longer

If you're anything like us, there's been plenty of times where we've assumed our product has run completely dry, before cutting it open and finding another week's worth of formula buried inside.

Many of us can understand the struggle of using all your strength to try and squeeze the very last of the best face moisturiser out of its tube. Now, with price tags soaring, it's never been more of a priority to not waste a single drop of your favourite beauty buys.

Luckily, the internet has come to our rescue with this trending nifty gadget that will ensure you make the very most out of your beauty arsenal - whether that be a nourishing lip balm, a bottle of the best shampoos for fine hair or your go-to cleanser.

The £5 gadget that will help you get every last drop out of your beauty products

Hear us out, these clever tools might be labelled as toothpaste squeezers but they don't only deserve a place in your bathroom cabinet, in fact they boast many other surprising uses, including in your beauty arsenal...

UDQYQ Tube Squeezer - Set of 3 View at Amazon RRP: £5.45 Forget having to roll the end of your beauty product tubes, this handheld design can be slotted onto the top of your favourite face creams or one of the best cleansers and used to dispense every last drop of the formula. XYKEEY Toothpaste Squeezer View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 While you might assume this heavy duty tool is to to be used specifically on toothpaste alone, this tube squeezer actually prevents you from wasting any of your go-to beauty products by wringing plastic or metal tubes completely empty. Bujingyun Rolling Tube Toothpaste Squeezer - Set of 2 View at Amazon RRP: £5.99 Looking for a minimal effort option? This clever gadget boasts a rotating handle which does all the work for you, seamlessly emptying tubes entirely of their cherished formulas and encouraging as minimal waste as possible.

In a video posted to Instagram, Stephanie Valentine shared a clever trick to making the products within your beauty routine last even longer - and in turn, getting more bang for your buck. The trick in question involves placing a toothpaste squeezer on your beauty products to compress the tube so you can use every last smidge of the formula inside - and it has taken social media by storm.

A post shared by Stephanie Valentine (@glamzilla) A photo posted by on

After showcasing the versatility of the trick on an array of products from Valentine's beauty bag, including a lip balm, primer, hand cream and one of the best face masks, many users hailed it as 'genius' and 'so satisfying and convenient'.

Not only is it significantly satisfying to watch, this gadget actually helps your beauty products go the extra mile, meaning you can make the most out of its price tag before having to re-invest in a brand new tube. Plus, it can be used in a multitude of ways around your home, so what's not to love?