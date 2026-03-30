The space-saving makeup bag that makes organising your entire beauty routine easier than ever before
This genius Flay Lay Co bag houses my entire beauty stash - and I can see each and every product when they're inside
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I think we all fall into one of two categories – you either love packing or you hate it. As someone who works in the beauty industry for a living, I fall into the latter, particularly when it comes to making my beauty routine portable for trips away.
With it being my job to test a plethora of beauty products week-to-week, it's no secret that my hair, makeup and skincare regimes are extensive – making home to the best shampoos for fine hair, the best face moisturisers and a multiple-step makeup routine. So, as you can imagine, fitting all of that into one zippable beauty bag is a task not for the weak.
However, on an ordinary Tuesday, an all-new makeup bag landed on my desk from cult brand The Flay Lay Co. Marking one of the best new beauty launches in March, the stylish makeup bag in question not only offers the space to house every product in my three routines, but also ensures I can clearly see each and every one at a glance.Article continues below
The nifty space-saving makeup bag that makes packing a breeze
So, whether you've got upcoming trips booked into your diary or you're simply in need of some spring cleaning organisation, this makeup bag is the answer. Allowing you to see every product all at once, this bag boasts customisable design elements to suit your own tubes, pots, palettes and brushes. What's more, you'll be able to zip it closed for a streamlined routine that's all in one place. Hello, clear countertops!
RRP: £40
Not only is The Flat Lay Co’s XL Showcase incredibly stylish from its exterior, but the inside is designed to store all of your buys upright so you can see everything at once. It also has moveable dividers that allow you to customise the design to suit your routine, plus mesh zip-pockets keep your bits and bobs in one safe place. Clutter is no longer a word in my vocabulary.
Much as I try to be minimal, I can never seem to go anywhere without carrying a bulging makeup bag – whether that's taking my top-ups into the office or packing for a 10-day-long trip. With that often comes a struggle to zip my beauty bag closed or products spilling out into my bag. However, those days are a distant memory now. I've been introduced to The Showcase XL Make Up Bag.
Forget having to rummage through what feels like a never-ending beauty bag in order to find your trusted best mascara at the very bottom; finding the exact product you're looking for has never been easier. This compact pouch streamlines your routine into one easy-to-find home.
But the innovative and nifty elements don't stop there. This free-standing bag has a two-way zip that makes it easy to close, hidden magnets that allow the sides to fold down, three moveable velcro dividers and three netted zip compartments that can be unzipped from the top or bottom.
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As you can see from my photos, I managed to fit all of my everyday necessities into this makeup bag, from a hairbrush and deodorant to my entire skincare routine – plus, six brushes, a face cloth and scrunchies. What more could I possibly need?
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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