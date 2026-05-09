Forget overpriced minis: I travel for a living, and these full-size beauty products are A-OK to carry on board
The rules on liquids are constantly changing, but as a beauty editor turned travel writer, these go everywhere with me
As someone who travels for a living, it’s imperative that my packing routine is simple and streamlined. Even more so since I mostly only travel with a cabin bag, following a spate of late-arriving checked baggage in recent years.
When it comes to my travel beauty essentials, liquids are a part of the packing process that causes the most confusion, and the rules are ever-changing. As it stands, some UK airports now allow passengers to travel with up to two litres of liquid, rather than the 100ml we have adhered to for years. What’s more, many UK airports now have advanced screenings that allow liquids to remain firmly in bags. This means we can finally say farewell to those annoying plastic bags that have become synonymous with travel.
However, many UK airports still have their 100ml limits in place, and even if you’re allowed to fly out with more, chances are your returning airport will have altogether different rules. Which is why I'm taking no chances with my streamlined, hardworking full-size selection of holiday beauty essentials that'll be allowed under any rules.
My favourite full-size beauty products that can be taken on board
In my opinion, one of the biggest scams in the beauty world is the arrival of mini-sized products. Not only are they terrible for the environment, encouraging more and more plastic pollution, but they’re also crazily overpriced. Instead, if you choose your full-sized products wisely, you can carry everything on board with no fuss. Here are my favourites to do just that...
Heat-proof primer
RRP: £38
This holy grail product is effective if, like me, you experience redness, especially in hot climates. The full-size tube comes in at 45ml, making it perfect for carrying on board. A little smidge really does go a long way, and with added SPF 25, it ensures a bit of sun protection. I like to blend a tiny amount into my cheeks and along my nose for daytime use, or as a base before adding a dewy foundation for evenings.
Long-lasting base
RRP: £35.50
Clinique makes bold claims for this foundation, which supposedly lasts 24 hours. While I can’t attest to that level of longevity, it is a good foundation and one I turn to pretty much every day. The compact 30ml bottle sits snuggly into any makeup bag, it’s got an added SPF 15 and is available in 39 shades. With a dewy natural finish, it’s ideal for my combination skin.
Two-in-one stain
RRP: £15.95
An oldie, but a goody! Benetint has been knocking around for decades, but its hardworking formula that provides a long-lasting sheen of colour to not only lips but cheeks ensures it’s a brilliant product for travelling with. At just 10ml, it doesn’t take up too much space, yet it lasts forever and is a multi-use hero, negating the need for a separate blusher.
Refreshing cleanser
RRP: £24
Nourishing and uber-efficient at washing away the day’s grime, SPF and makeup, Glossier’s cleansing balm ensures I can always climb into bed with a squeaky clean complexion. The gel-balm is silky smooth and can be massaged directly into dry skin before emulsifying with water, and turning it into a milky lather. At 100ml, the full-size tube is safe to travel with all around the globe.
Bright eyes
RRP: £45
I’ve never been a fan of anti-ageing slogans splashed across products, but I do like this eye cream for the formula and the refreshing feel it provides. Squalane boosts hydration, botanicals derived from African birch increase collagen and added raspberry leaf extract helps create a soothing effect. This 15ml bottle lasts a good six months, too.
Multitasking moisturiser
RRP: £20
I might upset some beauty purists by saying this, but quite often when I travel, I only take a night cream and use it for both day and nighttime use. Typically, night creams can be richer and heavier, but I find this suits my skin, especially after flying when it’s drier than usual anyway. Super Facialist's night cream, which comes in a 50ml jar, also has added retinol to revitalise without leaving an oily residue.
Stay fresh
RRP: £13
I moved exclusively to natural deodorant around six years ago when I realised the harm aerosols can cause to the body. Along with AKT cream deodorant, this is one of my favourites on account of its calming lavender scent. It’s also aluminium and cruelty-free, and at 100ml it’s safe and easy to travel with.
Shimmering cream
RRP: £26
The older I get, the more I lean towards cream formulas as opposed to powders; they blend, brighten and catch the light much better, which is what I’m looking for from my make-up, especially when I’m travelling. This tiny 7ml pot lasts well over a year when used sparingly and adds a beautiful shimmer to eyelids. I like to use it in the corners of my eyes too, as well as along the brow bone when I’m looking for a more polished effect.
Smudgeproof mascara
RRP: £8.45
My go-to mascara for the past few years, Illamasqa Masquara provides a slick black formula that glides on seamlessly, rarely smudges and has a thick brush that captures every lash individually. At 10ml for a full-size tube, it won’t take up too much space but lasts a long time and withstands the heat of hot countries, never flaking or drying up. What’s more, it’s often on offer or reduced.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lydia is a nomadic travel writer and solo travel expert with two decades of journalistic experience (including a nine-year stint as a fashion and beauty editor and five as a lifestyle director).
An intrepid explorer now based in Sri Lanka, she writes about her travels for The Sunday Times, Condé Nast Traveller, ELLE, Marie Claire US, The London Standard, Service 95, Harper's Bazaar, The Guardian, BBC Travel, and more.