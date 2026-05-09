Forget overpriced minis: I travel for a living, and these full-size beauty products are A-OK to carry on board

As someone who travels for a living, it’s imperative that my packing routine is simple and streamlined. Even more so since I mostly only travel with a cabin bag, following a spate of late-arriving checked baggage in recent years.

When it comes to my travel beauty essentials, liquids are a part of the packing process that causes the most confusion, and the rules are ever-changing. As it stands, some UK airports now allow passengers to travel with up to two litres of liquid, rather than the 100ml we have adhered to for years. What’s more, many UK airports now have advanced screenings that allow liquids to remain firmly in bags. This means we can finally say farewell to those annoying plastic bags that have become synonymous with travel.

However, many UK airports still have their 100ml limits in place, and even if you’re allowed to fly out with more, chances are your returning airport will have altogether different rules. Which is why I'm taking no chances with my streamlined, hardworking full-size selection of holiday beauty essentials that'll be allowed under any rules.

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My favourite full-size beauty products that can be taken on board

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

In my opinion, one of the biggest scams in the beauty world is the arrival of mini-sized products. Not only are they terrible for the environment, encouraging more and more plastic pollution, but they’re also crazily overpriced. Instead, if you choose your full-sized products wisely, you can carry everything on board with no fuss. Here are my favourites to do just that...