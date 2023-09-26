The best hand creams to moisturise, protect and soothe skin all year round

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Truly a product that can call itself an essential, the best hand cream can nourish dryness, support the skin barrier, and even reduce the visible signs of ageing. It’s nothing short of a must to have one on your bedside table or in your handbag to keep your skin feeling soft.

But we’re sure we don’t need to tell you that, much like the best body cream s , there are hundreds on the beauty market, and so tracking down the right one for you requires some research. There are myriad factors to consider, from specialist skincare ingredients to its price and portability.

“A good hand cream should really be a mix of the three moisturising ingredients: humectants (for example glycerin), occlusives (for example shea butter), and emollients (for example lanolin),” says consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto, founder of Self London. "A good ratio of these ingredients is a must for moisturising effectively. I also really like ceramides in hand creams as they are natural lipids that support the skin barrier and help to prevent moisture loss."

Thankfully, our beauty expert has been testing hand creams for years, and has drawn on her experience – plus, tested several new launches – to provide in-depth reviews of the best ones you can shop in 2023. Not only that, she’s also spoken to two doctors to get their expert insights into what you should look for in a good hand cream, and how to use it in your regime for optimum results. Without further ado…

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

The best hand creams, tested by a beauty editor

(Image credit: CeraVe )

1. CeraVe Reparative Hand Cream Best affordable hand cream Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP : £7 / $12.99 Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, ceramides Today's Best Deals View at Target View at Amazon View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Nice texture – not too thin nor too thick + Doesn't feel at all greasy + Sinks in with ease Reasons to avoid - Some people will want a more luxurious looking and feeling buy

CeraVe is a brand that is trusted by dermatologists all over the world – Dr. Mahto included, as this is a hand cream that she recommends, though do note that if you're shopping it in the US it goes by the name "Therapeutic" rather than "Reparative". The brand's big thing is ceramides, of which there are three in the formula, plus hydrating hyaluronic acid. Patented technology ensures these ingredients hydrate and replenish the skin gradually throughout the day – ideal for hands that are particularly dry and sore.

Not only can we attest to the lasting softness felt from the hand cream, this sinks in noticeably quickly with absolutely no greasiness, and a tiny amount goes a long way. The price tag also makes it accessible for most, which gives it extra brownie points in our books. If you don't want your hand cream to smell particularly luxurious and want to spend as little as possible, it's a winner.

(Image credit: Aesop )

2. Aesop Resurrection Hand Aromatique Hand Balm Best luxury hand cream Specifications RRP : £25 / $33 Key ingredients: Mandarin, rosemary leaf, cedarwood Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Farfetch View at Neiman Marcus Reasons to buy + Spa-like scent that lasts + Feels luxurious + Nice softening effect Reasons to avoid - Scented option won't suit all tastes

An icon of the beauty market alongside the matching hand wash, the pump version of this hand cream is instantly recognisable with its translucent brown bottle and luxe cream label – but it also comes in a paint-size tube for on-the-go application. Words don't do justice to the relaxing scent – a spa-like combination of mandarin, rosemary, and cedar – which our tester found really added to the feeling that taking time to apply hand cream can be a quiet, relaxing moment for yourself.

As for the cream itself, we found that hands feel instantly softened after applying and the fragrance really lingers. We would point out that if your skin is sensitised or sensitive to some ingredients, you should pay close attention to the ingredients label as some of the natural extracts may not suit your skin. But if you want your hand cream to feel luxurious rather than purely functional, we think this is such a treat.

(Image credit: Nécessaire)

3. Necessaire The Hand Cream Best fragrance-free hand cream Specifications RRP : £20 / $20 Key ingredients: Peptides, niacinamide, vitamins C & E, omegas 6 & 9 Today's Best Deals View at Feelunique US Check Amazon Reasons to buy + No sticky feeling whatsoever, sinks in easily + Leaves hands feeling very soft + Gentle – holds a Seal of Approval™ from the National Eczema Association Reasons to avoid - Some people would prefer a scented option

Nécessaire is all about stripping things back to the essentials we need, and is extremely committed to minimising its environmental footprint (with chic, minimalistic packaging to match) and giving back to the planet. The fragrance-free hand cream – packed with peptides, vitamins, and omegas – is already one of our tester's favourites due to its quick absorption and medium-thickness texture, as well as the fact that a little goes a long way.

Another thing that stands out to us is that it's also so gentle on the skin – no doubt part of the reason why it's gained the Seal of Approval™ from the National Eczema Association, something that is only awarded after a product is rigorously tested and deemed suitable for skin with this sore and dry condition. If you do want your hand cream to smell delicious or luxurious, this won't be your best match, but if fragrance doesn't sway you either way this is one we think is really, really worth the investment.

(Image credit: L'Occitane )

4. L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream Best hand cream for dry skin Specifications RRP : £22 / $40 Key ingredients: Shea butter, argan & coconut oils, jasmine and ylang-ylang Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Nordstrom View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Indulgently thick + Especially good for dry hands + Size is good value at 150ml vs standard 75ml or so Reasons to avoid - Difficult to fault, but some may want a lighter, more lotion-like texture

Another beauty industry icon and arguably one of the most famous luxury hand creams on the market is L’Occitane’s iconic Shea Butter Hand Cream. What stood out for us during the testing process is that it doesn’t feel greasy, despite being supremely thick in texture – though do bear in mind that you don't need much of it. This makes it great for hands that are in need of real moisturisation.

The price tag isn’t exactly cheap, but at 150ml you do get significantly more product than other brand’s 75ml offerings, and some may prefer a more lightweight, lotion texture than this ultra-thick cream. But it's not hard to see why this has been such a best-seller for decades – the tube will last you ages!

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

5. Beauty Pie Super Retinol Hand Cream Best anti-aging hand cream Specifications RRP : £50 / $60 (£12.50 / $15 for members) Key ingredients: Shea butter, retinol Today's Best Deals View at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Very lightweight and non-greasy + Sinks in with ease + Retinol – a form of vitamin A – improves the visible signs of ageing in skin Reasons to avoid - Retinol may irritate very sensitive skin; requires some caution if using for the first time

We don't think we've ever tried a beauty product from Beauty Pie that we haven't loved. The texture of this hand cream is lovely and ideal for those who don't like a very thick formula; it stretches nicely and soaks in with ease. Containing moisturising shea butter, the thing that sets it apart from many, many hand creams on the market is the inclusion of retinol, a powerhouse of a skincare ingredient that is proven to improve skin texture in terms of factors like fine lines, wrinkles, and even pigmentation. Our tester actually noticed a difference in how smooth her hands looked after just one application, something that lasted through to the following day – extremely impressive!

The downsides to this formula (which are minor in the long run but worth bearing in mind) are that retinol is best suited to nighttime use and, as a powerful active, it must be introduced to your skin gradually at first to allow it to adjust, and not over-used. But our tester is going to continue to apply it at least once a week so that she can continue to reap those skin-improving benefits.

(Image credit: Meder )

6. Meder Salva-Hand Restoring Hand Cream Best lightweight hand cream Specifications RRP : £45 / $55 Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, panthenol, probiotic kimchi extract Today's Best Deals View at Meder Reasons to buy + Very light gel texture, but still impressively softening + Pump dispensor is very convenient Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

This particular buy from Meder comes recommended by aesthetic doctor and founder of the Illuminate Skin Clinic, Dr Sophie Shotter: "This is ideal for dry or irritated hands, and almost acts as a pair of invisible gloves to protect and hydrate your hands throughout the day,” she tells us. The formula is very unique in that its texture is a fluid gel, more like a hand serum than a hand cream, and it absorbs easily. Although it is formulated to leave a protective layer on the skin, you can barely feel it after the initial application.

We would need to test it for longer to report on the longer-term benefits of use but did feel that the moisturising effects lasted through the day. While a little goes a long way, there's no getting around the fact that it is the most expensive option in our guide, which does rule it out for those on smaller budgets.

(Image credit: La Roche-Posay )

7. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream Best protective hand cream Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP : £8.50 / $10.99 Key ingredients : Glycerin, niacinamide, thermal spring water Today's Best Deals View at Target Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Dermatologist-recommended brand + Fragrance-free, which suits sensitive skin + Particularly great in winter as protects skin from the elements Reasons to avoid - More of a gel-balm texture than cream, which won't appeal to everyone

La Roche-Posay is a brand that has the backing of dermatologists around the world and is a French pharmacy staple. Specifically formulated for "overworked" hands (think compromised skin barrier from frequent hand washing, for example), this cream has the consistency of a very thick gel-balm. Because of this, we found it really feels like it's providing a barrier over the skin to shield your hands from the elements; it won't sink in like a lotion, but gradually moisturises throughout the day while protecting the skin.

There are no unnecessary bells and whistles here, so if you are hoping for something scented or that's creamier in texture, look to something like Aesop's or Laura Mercier's offering – but for practicality and to truly look after your hands, there are few brands that come more highly recommended by skin experts.

(Image credit: Clarins )

8. Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream Best high-end hand cream Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP : £26 / $32 Key ingredients: Shea butter, sesame oil, Japanese mulberry Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Light texture + Great handbag option + Classic Clarins packaging feels chic Reasons to avoid - Scent won't be to all tastes

Clarins is one of those trusted beauty counters that has legions of loyal fans who are repeat buyers of its skincare and makeup products – including the iconic Hand & Nail Treatment, which comes in the classy red-and-white packaging you know and love. What struck us about it during the testing process is that it’s very lightweight, sinks in with ease, and it’s very easy to control how much is dispensed from the squeezy tube when on the go.

At this time our tester’s hands aren’t prone to chapping, so we can’t report back on the claim that it protects against this, but they felt well-moisturised after using. If we had to find a downside we would point out that it does contain some fragrance, and the scent may not be to all tastes. But icons are iconic for a reason: they are loved by the masses.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Arden)

9. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturising Hand Treatment Best rich hand cream Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP : £28 / $25 Key ingredients: Allantoin Today's Best Deals View at Feelunique US View at Macy's View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Strong scent + Promises to moisturise for up to 8 hours + Very softening Reasons to avoid - Not everybody will be a fan of the Eight Hour scent

First created in 1930 by the woman herself, Eight Hour Cream has been around for most of our entire lifetimes. For the uninitiated, the story behind this particular beauty icon is that one of Arden’s clients used the original cream (which is more of a balm in texture) on her child’s grazed knee, and within that timeframe, it had drastically improved. Now, that legacy has been extended to lip balms and this very hand cream.

We found that this is more of a thick cream in the traditional sense, and we found really softened our hands after the very first application without any offputting greasy feel. It does, however, have that very unique, heavily perfumed Eight Hour Cream smell, which can be an acquired taste, but for real nourishment, it excels.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

10. Caudalie Vinotherapist Hand & Nail Repairing Cream Best all-rounder hand cream Specifications RRP : £12 / $16 Key ingredients: Shea butter, grape seed oil & polyphenols Today's Best Deals View at Macy's View at Nordstrom View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Impressively non-greasy; sinks in well + Nice lightweight texture + Great all-rounder Reasons to avoid - Very dry skin may want to look at something richer

This hand cream already occupies a space on our tester’s bedside table, so it must be worth its salt. We could leave the review there, but we know you’d probably like to hear a little bit more about it; it sinks in brilliantly with a nice hydrating consistency and instantly quenches our dehydrated-feeling hands.

That said, it doesn’t have a very thick consistency for heavy nourishment, so it is perhaps best for a general day-to-day hand cream rather than for those with exceptionally dry skin conditions. But there’s no denying that it is pretty reasonably priced – so if you really feel like treating yourself, get the foot cream, too.

(Image credit: Eucerin )

11. Eucerin UreaRepair PLUS Hand Cream Best budget hand cream for dry hands Specifications RRP : £9 / $15.99 Key ingredients: Urea, ceramides, natural moisturizing factors Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Nourishes dry hands + Great for sentitive, sore skin conditions + Fairly affordable Reasons to avoid - Not very luxurious, if that's what you're after

You may recognise this Eucerin number from passing by it on the shelves of Boots, but don’t let its traditional drugstore look put you off; this brand is a household name for a reason. Yes, it’s fuss-free and a bit clinical, but we can attest that dryness is no match for it.

This is a deeply moisturising buy that’s great for hands that are excessively dry, thanks to the inclusion of urea, plus ceramides to support the skin barrier. We can also attest to the lasting effects of the cream. Yes, lovelier-smelling creams are available, but if it's pure, wallet-friendly efficacy for dry hands that you’re after we don’t think you’ll be disappointed here.

(Image credit: Fenty Skin )

12. Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Hand Cream Best silky hand cream Specifications RRP : £14 / $22 Key ingredients: Vitamin E, murumuru & mango butters, fruit oils and extracts Today's Best Deals View at Sephora View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very silky texture + Softens almost immediately Reasons to avoid - SPF 15 is not high enough to rely on alone

What really makes this hand cream from Rihanna’s beauty brand stand out from others here is its gorgeously silky texture. It's not greasy, which did surprise our tester considering that it’s packed with fruit butters and oils for a hit of nourishment. The lightweight lotion glides over the skin and sinks in with ease – though do be careful not to over-apply as you may notice the slightest sticky feeling.

We would point out that, while the inclusion of SPF in skincare products is always beneficial on balance, a rating of 15 doesn’t really cut it as your sole form of SPF; you’ll need to apply a separate sunscreen if you’ll be spending the day outdoors. It's in the same way that we recommend using your best facial sunscreen all year round instead of simply relying on the best foundation with SPF. But for its primary purpose of moisturising your hands, this cream is a great buy.

(Image credit: Laura Mercier)

13. Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Souffle Hand Cream Best sweet-smelling hand cream Specifications RRP : £27 / $35 Key ingredients: French olive & plum seed oils, natural butters, tapioca starch Today's Best Deals View at Macy's View at Nordstrom View at Feelunique US Reasons to buy + Very sweet smelling + Softens hands nicely Reasons to avoid - There are better options out there for very dry skin

As a brand founded by a leading makeup artist, Laura Mercier may be better known for its makeup products, but the bath and body products shouldn’t be overlooked. It has a very sweet fragrance to it, not too dissimilar to the Sol de Janeiro scents, so it’s perfect for those who like gourmand fragrances and want their hand cream to smell as such.

It’s another that features moisturising shea butter within its formula and does a good job of nourishing hands, though there are options in our guide that might be more suited to very dry skin, such as CeraVe, Eucerin, or L’Occitane. Still, our tester did think it improved the softness of her skin and it's a lovely one for those who want to have something sweet-smelling on hand in their handbags.

(Image credit: Bioderma)

14. Bioderma Atoderm Hand Cream Best affordable French pharmacy hand cream Specifications RRP : £6 / $9.99 Key ingredients: Shea oil, D.A.F™ patented natural complex Today's Best Deals View at Feelunique US View at Amazon View at Revolve Reasons to buy + Formula isn't too thick + Promises to restore nails, too Reasons to avoid - Can leave the slightest residue if you apply a lot

Another trusted French pharmacy brand, Bioderma’s affordable hand cream is also another that’s fairly unfussy, but that our tester still appreciated. There’s nothing going on here that is likely to be irritating to sensitive skin. While we haven’t yet used it for 21 days straight and therefore can’t say how much more hydrated our hands would feel at that point, it certainly left them feeling noticeably smoother.

Though it’s a simple formula with a price tag that’s accessible to most budgets, the packaging still manages to have an understated-yet-chic feel to it. Just be careful not to overapply as we found it may feel a little sticky if you use too much in one go (a risk that most hand creams carry!).

How we tested the best hand creams

Our tester went back to some of her existing favourites that she's tested and loved during her career as a beauty editor, as well as some she hadn't previously tried on top of the latest hand cream launches. She also ensured that selections ranged from under £10 / $15 budget picks to very high-end luxurious brands to ensure that a broad range would be tested and included in her in-depth guide. Each cream was tested at least once, with its results observed throughout the day, and the following factors were all taken into account during the trialling period.

Inclusion of noteworthy skincare ingredients in the formula

Texture and consistency

How well it absorbed into hands

Any lasting or greasy or sticky feeling

How our hands felt throughout the day after applying

Packaging and dispensation

Price

How often should you apply hand cream?

“This very much depends on the product and on the skin condition,” says Dr Shotter. “At least twice a day is basic guidance, but if you suffer from irritated or dry skin on the hands, I would recommend doing so after every time you wash your hands.”

Dr Mahto agrees that it’s best to apply your hand cream in the following instances.

After washing your hands: "Frequent handwashing can strip the skin of its natural oils. Apply hand cream immediately after washing to prevent moisture loss."

"Frequent handwashing can strip the skin of its natural oils. Apply hand cream immediately after washing to prevent moisture loss." Throughout the day: "Reapply as needed, especially if you have dry skin or work in a profession that requires frequent handwashing or exposure to harsh chemicals."

"Reapply as needed, especially if you have dry skin or work in a profession that requires frequent handwashing or exposure to harsh chemicals." Before bed: "Applying hand cream before bed allows it to work overnight to repair and hydrate your hands."

How much hand cream should you use and can you put too much on?

Dr Mahto says that it's not necessarily the case that you can apply too much hand cream, "but applying an excessive amount can lead to a greasy or sticky feeling. Generally, using a pea-sized amount and applying it after hand washing or when your hands feel dry is sufficient for most individuals. If you find that your hands still feel greasy or uncomfortable, you may be using too much, and you can adjust the frequency accordingly."

What is the best hand cream for ageing hands?

“Anti-ageing partly involves hydration status, but can also involve active ingredients to help boost collagen stimulation or to help target pigmentation," says Dr Shotter. Retinol in particular is an ingredient that is proven to improve the visible signs of aging in the skin, targeting fine lines and pigmentation, so Beauty Pie's hand cream is a particularly good option in our guide on that front. It is imperative that you apply SPF during the day if you are using retinol on your hands – our guide on how often you should use retinol has more expert advice on using this ingredient in your regime.