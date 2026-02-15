If you try one product, make it this long-lasting foundation that's just perfect for midlife skin

I've always enjoyed how on-the-nose makeup categories are. Compared with the seemingly deliberate obscurity of skincare (essence water - what?), cosmetics are a real 'say what you see' genre.

You've got your lip gloss, your eye shadow, and your face powder. Simple. And while it might seem that foundation doesn't fit that linguistic mould, one additional leap of thinking can join the mental dots.

Because the best foundations are the foundation of your makeup look. The sturdy, solid bedrock that provides structure and bears the load of all the additional decorative stuff that tends to pull focus. Right, I think that's about as far as I can take that building analogy. Let's talk about a great base.

Why this long-lasting, fresh-looking foundation is my beauty buy of the week

Estee Lauder Double Wear - have you heard of it? This foundation launched just shy of 30 years ago, with eternally fabulous Liz Hurley as its face, and a simple USP of really going the distance, with a soft 'cashmere' finish.

This was unusual in the late '90s, when the best lightweight foundations were but a twinkle in formulators' eyes, and bases essentially ranged from 'matte' to 'very matte' with heavy-handed coverage.

If you've tried the OG, you'll know it nails its job at lasting the day and keeping your skin mattified and even. But, by today's hydration-seeking, radiance-chasing standards, the finish was a touch weighty for some.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Matte Foundation £33.57 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK So here we have the 2.0 version, after a mere 28 years. Sensibly, Estée Lauder has taken the 'if it ain't broke' approach to this much-loved formula, so if you already like and use it, you'll find it's still brilliantly weatherproof, keeps oil at bay, and whichever of the 60 shades you pick, it'll look the same all day without oxidising. The difference is simply a bit more good stuff thrown in. More hydration, more flexibility and comfort. The coverage starts off slightly lighter, so you can build the pigment up, and the finish has gone from satin matte to something fresher-looking, but ultimately still shine-free.

On the way to a friend's birthday party, wearing Estee Lauder Double Wear, which remained this polished and even right until the end of the proceedings. (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

I think a lot of us are drawn to foundations promising light coverage, which is fair enough - who wants something heavy all over their face? - and so modern skin tints and tinted moisturisers are justifiably popular.

But if you have pigmentation, little broken veins, skin that gets a bit hot, or red, or oily in places - any of the ordinary markers of a 40+ face - something a bit heftier like this will probably be more satisfying.

I don't wear Double Wear every single day (I don't actually wear any makeup for about half the week). But, when I want to completely trust my foundation because I've got a day in the office or a lunch with the girls, say, I wear this and it never, ever lets me down. Sounds good? Great! We won't chat next Sunday as I'm away, but let's catch up when I'm back in the spring.