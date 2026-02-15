If you try one product, make it this long-lasting foundation that's just perfect for midlife skin

Estée Lauder's famously trustworthy Double Wear has had a 2026 makeover (and spoiler: she's looking fresh)

Fiona McKim's avatar
By
published
in Opinion
a bottle of estee lauder doublewear foundation pictured on a green surface beside an image of beauty editor Fiona McKim wearing a green blazer
(Image credit: Future / Fiona Mckim)

I've always enjoyed how on-the-nose makeup categories are. Compared with the seemingly deliberate obscurity of skincare (essence water - what?), cosmetics are a real 'say what you see' genre.

You've got your lip gloss, your eye shadow, and your face powder. Simple. And while it might seem that foundation doesn't fit that linguistic mould, one additional leap of thinking can join the mental dots.

Why this long-lasting, fresh-looking foundation is my beauty buy of the week

Estee Lauder Double Wear - have you heard of it? This foundation launched just shy of 30 years ago, with eternally fabulous Liz Hurley as its face, and a simple USP of really going the distance, with a soft 'cashmere' finish.

This was unusual in the late '90s, when the best lightweight foundations were but a twinkle in formulators' eyes, and bases essentially ranged from 'matte' to 'very matte' with heavy-handed coverage.

If you've tried the OG, you'll know it nails its job at lasting the day and keeping your skin mattified and even. But, by today's hydration-seeking, radiance-chasing standards, the finish was a touch weighty for some.

Two images of Fiona McKim side by side, both wearing a shearling coat with blonde curled hair and uniform skin, wearing the estee lauder double wear foundation

On the way to a friend's birthday party, wearing Estee Lauder Double Wear, which remained this polished and even right until the end of the proceedings.

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

I think a lot of us are drawn to foundations promising light coverage, which is fair enough - who wants something heavy all over their face? - and so modern skin tints and tinted moisturisers are justifiably popular.

But if you have pigmentation, little broken veins, skin that gets a bit hot, or red, or oily in places - any of the ordinary markers of a 40+ face - something a bit heftier like this will probably be more satisfying.

I don't wear Double Wear every single day (I don't actually wear any makeup for about half the week). But, when I want to completely trust my foundation because I've got a day in the office or a lunch with the girls, say, I wear this and it never, ever lets me down. Sounds good? Great! We won't chat next Sunday as I'm away, but let's catch up when I'm back in the spring.

Fiona McKim
Fiona McKim
Beauty Editor, womanandhome.com

As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.