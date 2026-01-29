I've perfected radiant-looking makeup, and it's all thanks to Merit's Complexion Stick

I've always been a lover of lightweight, liquid foundations, but lately all my former favourites have been sidelined in favour of one complexion stick that has not only shaved minutes off my morning routine but has earned me a flood of compliments on my "radiant" skin. Their words, not mine, though I'd be lying if I said I didn't agree...

Now, anyone who knows me can attest to my love of makeup sticks. I use them for nearly every step of my routine as not only are they incredibly convinient but they also tend to be very creamy and hydrating. As someone with fairly dry and temperamental skin, these are exactly the sort of formulas I need to layer over my best face moisturiser, to maintain a dewy gleam. And speaking of which, the first and most important stick in my roster goes by the name of The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick. It's Merit Beauty's hero product, and has actually just marked five years since its launch - a date I now celebrate too, as if it were a loved one's birthday.

It sits somewhere between a concealer and a foundation, delivering buildable coverage and a radiant finish that has stolen this little glowy makeup-lover's heart. So much so, I'm already on my second tube of the stuff.

Why Merit's Complexion Stick has all my other foundations collecting dust

One of the saddest contradictions in my life is that I'm a lover of natural-looking, dewy makeup, and yet, I myself have quite dry skin. Thankfully, my job has allowed me to test hundreds of moisturisers, serums and best foundations to scout out the right formulas to supercharge my skin with hydration, and impart a tint that won't gather or draw attention to those dryer, more patchy areas. Meaning I don't have to apply layer after layer of glow-boosting products as you might expect, but just a hardworking face cream, a primer and one multi-tasking base product.

I have found that several of the best lightweight foundations do an incredible job at helping me cheat my way to a glow, but none more so than Merit's effortless, hybrid stick.

Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick $38 at Merit Beauty $38 at Merit Beauty $38 at Merit Beauty $38 at Merit Beauty RRP: £34 Available in 30 shades, this non-comedogenic complexion stick delivers lightweight, buildable coverage and no small amount of radiance. It fulfils the role of both a foundation and a concealer, without feeling cakey or drying, and it's also transfer, sweat, and humidity-resistant. As mentioned, this January marks five years since Merit launched and gifted the world with this hybrid complexion stick, and right now, you can actually get a free Mini Great Skin Serum when you purchase it. The brand has also released a limited-edition collaboration with LA-based brand DONNI to mark its anniversary, so now is definitely the time to treat yourself to some Merit essentials.

From the very first moment that its domed, crayon-like tip hit my skin, I was floored by its lightweight feel and how easily it blended. Unlike some thicker foundation sticks, it just melts in, no patchiness, no claggy feel. But above all, it was the healthy, hydrated sheen it gave my skin that had me demoting my liquid foundations from makeup bag staples to bedroom dresser backups.

As mentioned, I prefer a more natural look, day to day, and so I just love how this stick covers both the foundation and concealer steps in my routine. Therefore, minimising the amount of product I'm actually putting on my skin, without sacrificing any coverage.

Speaking of the coverage, this stick is very buildable. I tend to apply a few swipes all over my face, before blending it out with a brush and going back in to add more coverage wherever I might need it, like my undereyes and nose. Sort of like a pinpoint concealer. This added layer feels just as lightweight and easy to blend as the first, and sometimes I can even forgo it, because the first layer was already enough to blur blemishes and brighten the look of my tired eyes.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the things I love most about this creamy formula is that it doesn't dry down like some foundations, and thus, doesn't flake away or cling to dryness. It just stays beautifully radiant and comfortable, to the point where I sometimes forget I'm wearing anything on my skin at all. The versatility and its compact packaging also make it ideal for carrying in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups.

Now, onto my favourite topic: the glow. I've had several compliments on my complexion when wearing this stick, even hours into the day when you might expect to look more shiny-sweaty than glowy-radiant. Thus is the power of this flexible and very forgiving complexion stick, it just leaves you looking so luminous. The stuff even photographs beautifully, and works harmoniously with all my other creamy products. I've also experienced no pilling or separating, even when I've used powder formulas over the top too.

How I apply the Merit Complexion Stick

(Image credit: Future)

The beauty of this stick lies in its versatility. You can really apply it however you like, whether that's all over your face, like a lightweight foundation, or just around areas where you want a bit more coverage.

Personally, I like to apply a thin layer all over my face first. I start by applying a primer, like Kate Somerville's Hydrakate Plumping Primer or the Saie Super Gel (although I find the stick works just as well on its own, too). Then I do two swipes along my under eyes, a few around my nose, chin, cheeks and my forehead, before blending it all out with a foundation brush. Merit does its own blending brush to pair with the stick, but I actually use Hourglass' Ambient Soft Glow brush as I like the tapered shape. Once buffed into the skin, I then add a few more swipes on my under eyes and on any blemishes that are still peaking through.