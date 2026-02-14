This one-second complexion trick is the secret to makeup that 'never, ever' sinks into lines

Ever wondered how A-listers achieve a lightweight-looking base that still boasts beautiful coverage? No, it's not magic; in fact, we've discovered a top industry tip to help you unlock that exact finish.

Whether you find even the best lightweight foundations look too heavy, or perhaps one of the best bronzers isn't delivering you with a natural faux glow but harsh lines instead, sometimes your makeup just doesn't go how you're expecting it to.

Fortunately, we've discovered a quick and easy makeup artist tip that ensures a seamless, crease-free finish upon every application. So, if you want to elevate your makeup, here's everything you need to know about the one-second trick.

The one-second makeup trick for a lightweight, crease-free finish

Makeup artist and founder of KJH Brand, Katie Jane Hughes, took to TikTok to share the easy industry trick in question. Beginning the video, she says: "I'm 40 years old, and concealer never, ever sinks into my fine lines, and this is why. Priming the brush and the placement of where you first place the product are the two most important things.”

After demonstrating what not to do in terms of application, which caused her fine lines to be enhanced and creasing to occur, Hughes shows her preferred application method, a technique which she dubs ‘priming the brush’, she says: "Moral of the story is, prime the product with a brush, use less, and you can always add more if you feel like you need it.”

Essentially, the trick involves distributing the product onto the palm of your hand before thoroughly buffing your brush into it, until the bristles are evenly coated. Hughes then uses the brush to apply the product to certain areas of her face for a brightened, lifted, and light coverage finish – that also withstands creasing. This versatile tip can also be used with your other cream and liquid products, whether that be your foundation, concealer, bronzer, or blush.

The makeup artist advises that it’s also worth considering the skincare you use and the climate that you live in: "The reason why you have to consider skincare is that if your skincare is on thick, rich, and creamy, which you might need, it's gonna make areas where you would crease, crease easier. And, if the climate is hot, it's gonna make the makeup products that you put in those areas crease easier.”

Putting the trick to the test, our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett describes how it has elevated her makeup routine: "Since first trying this clever trick, it has completely changed the way I do my makeup."

As for how she incorporates it into her regime, she says: "Essentially, I use the palm of my hand as a mixing palette for all my cream and liquid products, but I must admit the results are well worth the messy hands afterwards. My base appears lighter, softer, and the products are more delicately blended for a seamless finish."

Our team's favourite complexion buys

As the trick is centred around cream and liquid products, it's only natural that we share some of the woman&home team's favourite complexion buys that would work a treat with this technique. Our hitlist includes a creamy, dewy finish concealer and a multidimensional blush that delivers a natural flush of colour to your cheeks.