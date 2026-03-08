As a team, we're constantly swapping beauty tips and recs - these are the 16 that have stuck

From sharing a spritz of perfume in the office to dishing on transformative creams and serums, woman&home's digital beauty team has built up quite the bank of knowledge. And one that we, as members, benefit from just as much as we hope you, dear reader, do too.

In fact, there's an array of brands, formulas and even makeup application tricks that we've learnt - not just from industry stylists, derms and MUAs - but from each other. Some of the best face moisturisers in our bathroom cabinets and best long-lasting perfumes on our dressers are there because another colleague slid them across our desks, or talked our ear off about their game-changing effects. And who are we to hoard all that intel? After all, we are very fortunate to have access to new beauty launches, and have tried hundreds of blushes, serums, you name it. Thus, when it comes to a product we swear by, you know the formula is the best and has been put through rigorous testing.

So, in honour of International Women's Day, and because these buys are just too good to gatekeep, these are the tips and products we've pinched from the other amazing women on our team...

Every tip, trick and product we use and love, thanks to our beauty colleagues

Whether it's a floral fragrance we now wear from having first sniffed it on them or their rave review of a brand leading us to discover our daily cleanser, it's safe to say we all have a colleague to thank for the contents of our beauty bags. And naturally, we're passing all that insider intel on - you're welcome!

Aleesha, Beauty Shopping Editor's team influences

The beauty tip...

"I've picked up so many valuable beauty tips from the three utterly chic, incredible women I have the true pleasure of working with everyday," says Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, "but one that sticks in my head constantly - simply because I am wonderfully overwhelmed by her aroma every time she steps into the office - is Sennen's habit of perfume layering.

"Sennen's tip to layer your fragrances - especially when it comes to musky or powdery perfumes - means that I can add a-whole-other layer to my favourite scents, mixing blending citrus with musk or sweet with aquatic. And as someone who secretly likes to smell like the most alluringly individual, compliment-worthy person in the room, it's a tip I can't help but stick with."

The beauty buys...

And as for her routine, Aleesha can spot the influences of her fellow beauty team members in one of her said fragrances, her lash products and haircare...

The Ordinary Lash Curl Finisher View at The Ordinary RRP: £9.40 "This is honestly one I didn't know I needed - but Sennen somehow did. A stylish and thoughtful woman who knows my beauty routines better than I do myself, she is always sending me home with products she just knows I'll love - so while I was sceptical at first, when this appeared on my desk one day, I knew I had to try it. And I'm so glad I did. It's filled space in my routine where there was nothing before, keeping my eyelash curler-styled lashes lifted, curled and in place all day - with just a touch of natural drama. The perfect product for my non-makeup days when I just want a bit of a lash lift look." Diptyque Orphéon Eau de parfum $255 at Nordstrom $255 at Bergdorf Goodman $255 at Bluemercury Check Amazon RRP: £170 for 75ml "I've been a loyal fan of Diptyque ever since I first sniffed their citrussy Eau de Sens back when it launched in 2016. And while I thought I had a pretty stellar line-up from the chic Parisian perfume house, Naomi would not let me sleep on the famous Orpheon. So after years of her waxing lyrical about the cult perfume and insisting that I needed to try it, I finally gave in a few months ago - and let's just say, I have been utterly converted. The gorgeous powdery notes blend with the woody base for a soft but sophisticated scent I love wearing everyday. It's so comforting but somehow still has an elegant deliciousness, with a fresh aromatic trait reminiscent of some of the sexiest unisex fragrances." K18 HAIR AirWash™ Dry Shampoo View at SpaceNK RRP: £24 "I've definitely gone overboard with the dry shampoo over the past decade, so when I went on a healthy hair routine journey to try and improve my scalp health and reduce hair fall, I had to wean myself off slightly. But thank the hair gods for Fiona, who loved the K18 Dry Shampoo so much she couldn't stop recommending it. The lightweight spritz soaks up hair oils and leaves hair looking freshly washed, without any dry powder, vigorous rubbing or over-styling. Despite the wet formula, it somehow even keeps your hair in place, without any extra drying or styling."

Sennen, Beauty Shopping Writer's team influences

The beauty tip...

"As someone with oily skin, I always struggle to make my blush last all day long without it disappearing before lunch," says Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Writer, Sennen Prickett. "However, all that changed when my fellow Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, introduced me to her handy application tip – apply a cream blush before setting it in place with a powder blush.

"Now, when you think about it, it actually is very logical and makes me wonder why I never thought to do that myself. However, since introducing the trick into my daily makeup routine, my blush has never looked better. It now stands the test of time, from AM to PM, without smudging, streaking or fading – all thanks to Naomi."

The beauty buys...

For Sennen, her makeup and body care routine has had a serious upgrade since joining the woman&home team. This is particularly true where her lashes are concerned, as she now uses one of the best mascaras, thanks to Aleesha's review.

Fiona, Beauty Ed's team influences

The beauty brand rec...

"As anyone who’s combined having a) a job and b) a baby will agree, returning to work after maternity leave is a weird old time. Especially so when things have changed in your absence," notes Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim. "Not only did the new-look w&h.com beauty team welcome me (back) with what I now recognise as their characteristic warmth and support - they also filled me in on some crucial industry shifts I’d missed in the past 12 months. The main takeaway: Merit Beauty was, and still is, everything.

"After a rocky start with Retrospect EDP (scent is so subjective, and unfortunately, to me this is eau de dental surgery), I found my groove with the brilliant, smear-proof Clean Lash Mascara, smudgy in a good way Solo Shadows and Great Skin Double Cleanse, a two-in-one that sacrifices nothing. Pretty much everything I’ve tried from this brand since has excelled - and I’m now very much part of the scrum whenever samples come into the office.

The beauty buys...

Thanks, to Sennen, Aleesha and Naomi, Fiona is full-on Merit fan, with not one but three products from the brand featuring in her weekly beauty lineup...

Merit Beauty Solo Shadow View at Merit RRP: £23 Sheer, buildable and equipped with the creamiest of formulas, along with an array of stylish shades, Merit's Solo Shadow is a one stop for a chic and easy eyeshadow look. Merit Beauty Clean Lash View at Merit RRP: £24 The whole team is actually a fan of Merit's Clean Lash mascara, and for good reason, as it lengthens and tints your lashes without flaking or smudging. Given that it's a tubing mascara too, it's also so easy to remove. Merit Beauty Great Skin Double Cleanse View at Merit RRP: £28 This 2-in-1 oil-free formula is gentle and works to cleanse and remove makeup in one easy step. It's formulate with oat-derived surfactants that dissolve face makeup, sunscreen, and impurities, as well as PHA and plant-derived humectants that deliver gentle daily exfoliation.

Naomi, Beauty Writer's team influences

The beauty brand rec...

"It's hard to pick just one thing that I've learned from the three amazing women I work with day in and day out, as they've put me onto so many great formulas. But there is one standout brand, which can be spotted all over my bathroom, that can be credited to Sennen - so we'll start there," quips Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson. "I've been on a bit of a healthy hair journey over the last six months, having returned to my natural hair colour (brunette) after years of being a blonde, and thanks to my fellow writer, Sennen, my strands have never looked bouncier or shinier. She is the one who introduced me to Living Proof's products, specifically the Full shampoo and conditioner duo, after I moaned about how thin and flat my strands were feeling. As well as the brand's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo.

"Now, fast forward a few months, and the shampoo and conditioner are now permanent fixtures on my shower shelf, I'm on my second bottle of dry shampoo (the Velvet Amber scent is my favourite) and have since added the brand's Moisture Rescue mask and styling creme to my routine as well."

The beauty buys...

As for the buys, the team's influence can be spotted through Naomi's morning routine, from her best eye cream step to her hair styling.