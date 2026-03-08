Jump to category:
Back To Top

As a team, we're constantly swapping beauty tips and recs - these are the 16 that have stuck

In honour of International Women's Day, we're sharing the insider knowledge we've learned from the amazing women on our beauty team

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of the beauty team&#039;s product recommendations from brands including JVN, The Ordinary, Diptyque, Merit and Glossier/ all arranged on a white paper-effect background with a hair cream and mascara makeup swatch
(Image credit: JVN Hair/ The Ordinary/ Diptyque/ MERIT and Glossier)
Jump to category:

From sharing a spritz of perfume in the office to dishing on transformative creams and serums, woman&home's digital beauty team has built up quite the bank of knowledge. And one that we, as members, benefit from just as much as we hope you, dear reader, do too.

In fact, there's an array of brands, formulas and even makeup application tricks that we've learnt - not just from industry stylists, derms and MUAs - but from each other. Some of the best face moisturisers in our bathroom cabinets and best long-lasting perfumes on our dressers are there because another colleague slid them across our desks, or talked our ear off about their game-changing effects. And who are we to hoard all that intel? After all, we are very fortunate to have access to new beauty launches, and have tried hundreds of blushes, serums, you name it. Thus, when it comes to a product we swear by, you know the formula is the best and has been put through rigorous testing.

Every tip, trick and product we use and love, thanks to our beauty colleagues

Whether it's a floral fragrance we now wear from having first sniffed it on them or their rave review of a brand leading us to discover our daily cleanser, it's safe to say we all have a colleague to thank for the contents of our beauty bags. And naturally, we're passing all that insider intel on - you're welcome!

Aleesha, Beauty Shopping Editor's team influences

A picture of Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar on a grey notebook page background surrounded by beauty products from Diptyque, K18 and The Ordinary, alongside a serum swatch and jasmine flower stock image.

(Image credit: Future/Diptyque/ The Ordinary and K18)
  • The beauty tip...

"I've picked up so many valuable beauty tips from the three utterly chic, incredible women I have the true pleasure of working with everyday," says Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, "but one that sticks in my head constantly - simply because I am wonderfully overwhelmed by her aroma every time she steps into the office - is Sennen's habit of perfume layering.

"Sennen's tip to layer your fragrances - especially when it comes to musky or powdery perfumes - means that I can add a-whole-other layer to my favourite scents, mixing blending citrus with musk or sweet with aquatic. And as someone who secretly likes to smell like the most alluringly individual, compliment-worthy person in the room, it's a tip I can't help but stick with."

  • The beauty buys...

And as for her routine, Aleesha can spot the influences of her fellow beauty team members in one of her said fragrances, her lash products and haircare...

Sennen, Beauty Shopping Writer's team influences

A picture of Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, on a grey notebook page background surrounded by beauty products from Glossier, L&#039;Occitane and Cetaphil, along with oil and mascara swatches

(Image credit: Future/L'Occitane/ Glossier and Cetaphil)
  • The beauty tip...

"As someone with oily skin, I always struggle to make my blush last all day long without it disappearing before lunch," says Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Writer, Sennen Prickett. "However, all that changed when my fellow Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, introduced me to her handy application tip – apply a cream blush before setting it in place with a powder blush.

"Now, when you think about it, it actually is very logical and makes me wonder why I never thought to do that myself. However, since introducing the trick into my daily makeup routine, my blush has never looked better. It now stands the test of time, from AM to PM, without smudging, streaking or fading – all thanks to Naomi."

  • The beauty buys...

For Sennen, her makeup and body care routine has had a serious upgrade since joining the woman&home team. This is particularly true where her lashes are concerned, as she now uses one of the best mascaras, thanks to Aleesha's review.

Fiona, Beauty Ed's team influences

A picture of Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, on a grey notebook page background, surrounded by Merit Beauty products and formula swatches

(Image credit: Future/ Merit Beauty)
  • The beauty brand rec...

"As anyone who’s combined having a) a job and b) a baby will agree, returning to work after maternity leave is a weird old time. Especially so when things have changed in your absence," notes Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim. "Not only did the new-look w&h.com beauty team welcome me (back) with what I now recognise as their characteristic warmth and support - they also filled me in on some crucial industry shifts I’d missed in the past 12 months. The main takeaway: Merit Beauty was, and still is, everything.

"After a rocky start with Retrospect EDP (scent is so subjective, and unfortunately, to me this is eau de dental surgery), I found my groove with the brilliant, smear-proof Clean Lash Mascara, smudgy in a good way Solo Shadows and Great Skin Double Cleanse, a two-in-one that sacrifices nothing. Pretty much everything I’ve tried from this brand since has excelled - and I’m now very much part of the scrum whenever samples come into the office.

  • The beauty buys...

Thanks, to Sennen, Aleesha and Naomi, Fiona is full-on Merit fan, with not one but three products from the brand featuring in her weekly beauty lineup...

Naomi, Beauty Writer's team influences

A picture of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, on a grey notebook page background surrounded by beauty products from Tropic, Tatcha and JVN, along with cream and serum swatches

(Image credit: Future/Tropic/Tatcha and JVN)
  • The beauty brand rec...

"It's hard to pick just one thing that I've learned from the three amazing women I work with day in and day out, as they've put me onto so many great formulas. But there is one standout brand, which can be spotted all over my bathroom, that can be credited to Sennen - so we'll start there," quips Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson. "I've been on a bit of a healthy hair journey over the last six months, having returned to my natural hair colour (brunette) after years of being a blonde, and thanks to my fellow writer, Sennen, my strands have never looked bouncier or shinier. She is the one who introduced me to Living Proof's products, specifically the Full shampoo and conditioner duo, after I moaned about how thin and flat my strands were feeling. As well as the brand's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo.

"Now, fast forward a few months, and the shampoo and conditioner are now permanent fixtures on my shower shelf, I'm on my second bottle of dry shampoo (the Velvet Amber scent is my favourite) and have since added the brand's Moisture Rescue mask and styling creme to my routine as well."

  • The beauty buys...

As for the buys, the team's influence can be spotted through Naomi's morning routine, from her best eye cream step to her hair styling.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top