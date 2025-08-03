If you try one beauty product this week, make it a dry shampoo that defies all expectations

For some types of beauty product, the gap between best in class and bottom of the bargain bin is vast. For others, not so much.

I've spent years thinking that even the best dry shampoo wasn't a million miles away from a 'this'll do' bottle picked up for a few quid in airport Boots. I've tried variations with nicer smells and textures, sure, but ultimately they all do their job in much the same way.

And it's a fine job they do, too. But I couldn't imagine a world where it made sense to spend a lot of money on dry shampoo. And then there was AirWash.

Why this expectation-defying dry shampoo is my beauty buy of the week

I don't say dry shampoo is much of a muchness to be disparaging. What I mean is, they all use micro-fine powders to absorb oil and give the appearance of washed hair. And if it ain't broke, why fix it?

I use and like many of these formulas, but they have limitations. The powder tends to build up, so after a few days it can look obvious, especially in fine or dark hair, and feel claggy on the scalp.

This is counterintuitive for a product designed to replicate cleanliness. But it always felt like a decent trade for the initial benefits, and I assumed this was just how it had to be. To which the makers of my favorite hair repair mask clearly said, hold my beer, I'm off to the lab.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Airwash Dry Shampoo And this is what came back: a dry shampoo with a difference. The science, they say, is smart-release biotechnology, translucent microbeads and an 'Odorbind' molecule that makes hair smell nice, in a neutral way, for three full days. Really, what you need to know is this: I spray AirWash into my hair, and it looks and feels clean. Truly clean. Not as if oil has been replaced by powder, but like it's been hoovered up and sent elsewhere. I use this once and get several days of fresh-as-a-daisy hair with zilch build up - even if I add more. Unheard of.

These photos were taken about a minute apart - the results on my lank day three hair speak for themselves (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

The other thing - you've probably noticed - is that this is not a cheap product. £48, what can I say?

Well, I can say it's not an aerosol, so you'll use less of it and waste nothing. You can recoup some expenditure by using your best shampoo and conditioner less often, and making pro blow-dries last longer if you get those. Er, I guess there's an electricity saving on using your hair dryer or best hair straighteners less too? Every little helps!

There's also a smaller 47ml version (which I'm holding in the photos above) that would make a cost-effective way to see what AirWash can do. I'm not too proud to admit this product has schooled me in what dry shampoo is capable of - and really should be tried to be believed. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.