According to a recent survey by campaigners Age Without Limits, the Great British public thinks that 56 is too old to be wearing the latest fashions.

Astonishingly, the findings also revealed that, after polling 4000 people, one in ten considers 40 to be the cut-off point when it comes to pulling off the most up-to-date trends.

Understandably, this news has been met with disbelief among women of a certain age who enjoy keeping up with current styles. Myself included.

The Loose Women panel recently discussed it, with Judi Love saying: "Whoever wrote that can go and sit down because I've just started" and Myleene Klass adding "this is when you find your stride and get your confidence... no one's surveying what the guys are doing."

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The survey may appear flippant, but it highlights the prevalence of ageism in the UK. Dr Carole Easton OBE, Chief Executive at the Centre for Ageing Better, said: "This year the campaign focuses on the absurdity of everyday ageism, highlighting how the persistent acceptance of negative attitudes towards ageing has the potential to limit all our lives as we get older. "

I've always championed the idea that style has no age barrier. If wearing the latest trends makes you happy, then go for it. Clothes are an expression of our personality, and women often feel more confident to experiment as they get older. With less pressure coming from having a young family and a busy career, I've found I've got more time to focus on myself, and I enjoy keeping my wardrobe up-to-date.

(Image credit: Julie Player)

As I have gone through life, my style has naturally evolved and adapted, mainly due to my body changing shape and a fluctuating budget. One thing that has remained constant is my passion for keeping up with the latest trends. I've worked as a fashion editor for almost 30 years, so it's always been an essential part of my job.

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In the last ten years, I've seen a positive increase in fabulous fashion brands that cater for women over 50. M&S recently revealed their latest campaign with actor Gillian Anderson, 57, and online retailer JD Williams joined forces with Carol Vorderman, 65, to redefine the term 'MILF'.

There is a choice if you want it. Not surprisingly, the survey revealed that, as women, we can be our own worst enemy, often imposing self-inflicted prejudices about things we can and can't wear.

On a more positive note, around one in three people (32%) think there is no specific age when women stop looking good in the latest fashion trends. Hurray! Let's celebrate this good news and remember - it's never too late to find your personal style, and if you want to be a fashionista at 55+, go ahead and join me. Here's how I'm styling this season's latest looks

Staying on-trend at 55+

Here are the key fashion trends to watch out for this spring, with some hints and tips on how to wear them...

How do you feel about wearing the latest fashion trends? Maybe you prefer a more classic approach to dressing and agree with the results of the survey. Whatever your thoughts are on 'dressing appropriately', I think we can all agree with Dr Carole Easton when she says "Ageism limits work, health, relationships, ambition and confidence—and ultimately whose lives are seen as worth investing in. Ridding society of ageism would have such a transformative impact on so many lives.”

As our clothes are a representation of ourselves and a great way of expressing how we feel on any given day, limiting our wardrobe by age seems like madness. Whether you go full hog and embrace the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 fully, or just like to keep abreast of changing tastes and want to inject a little aspect of it, such as updating your denim to barrel leg jeans, how far you take your personal style is up to you, but most importantly, you should feel happy and confident in your outfits.