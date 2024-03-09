These are the fashion brands I always turn to that cater brilliantly to women over 50

Shopping for new clothes can be a stressful task. As women over 50 we often feel forgotten and ignored by the major high street retailers. However when I am looking to update my own wardrobe, or personal shopping for a client, there are certain brands that I rely on that offer a great selection of flattering styles.

Whether you are on the hunt for occasionwear for women over 50 or simply want to update your capsule wardrobe, it can feel overwhelming if you are unsure where to start. There are so many brands, both online and on the high street, that aim for the younger market and it can feel like an impossible task to find a retailer that really understands the needs of a woman over 50. We want flattering clothes that reflect our personality, suit our lifestyle, and make us feel fabulous.

As a 57 year old fashion editor I like to work the latest over 50s trends into my wardrobe, however, I’m keen to avoid anything that makes me feel uncomfortable. I like my clothes to fit well, with style details that flatter the figure. Like many women, I’m often in a rush and will shop online for speed and convenience. I like brands that have easy-to-navigate websites, with inspiring images and useful styling advice. When I have the time, I like to actually go out shopping, and I want to visit shops that offer an enjoyable experience, with helpful staff and flattering light in the changing rooms!

These are the shops/brands I always turn to that cater brilliantly to women over 50

As I've got older I have learnt to avoid the fashion brands that pump out fast fashion to the younger crowd. I no longer want to wear the micro-trends that will date quickly, often made from poor quality fabrics. I try to shop more consciously, with the emphasis on building a wardrobe of clothes that will last beyond the next season.

I need my wardrobe to work hard and I can't afford to make costly mistakes. Woman & Home Fashion Director Paula Moore agrees. "Investing in better quality fabrics and classic items that you'll wear over and over again will save you money in the long term." You may be after practical solutions, like the best jeans to flatter you figure or looking to invest in a new cashmere sweater, whatever your needs you will be able to find what you are looking for from these fashion brands.

1. Marks & Spencer

One of the most popular British high street brands, Marks & Spencer have impressed me recently with their shift towards classic styles with a fashionable twist. The popularity of their side-stripe trousers with drawstring waist and funky bright trainers among my 50+ friends is proof that they are listening to their customers and delivering what they want. This season the Autograph Collection, their premium in-house brand, features a great cropped utility jacket and their leather handbags are definitely worth investing in. Fashion PR and Instagram influencer Marie-Louise Pumfrey is a keen customer. "Over the last couple of years I’ve been really impressed with their trousers and the denim collection, especially as they cater for the tall, long-legged of us! And I have always been a fan of their footwear - you need to head to their shoe department at the beginning of the season, as the ‘designer-dupes’ and on-trend styles sell out fast."

2. Monsoon

One of my go-to brands for special occasion dressing and partywear, you can always find something interesting and eye-catching at Monsoon. Beginning as a market stall on London's Portobello Road in the early 1970s, selling clothes from the owners travels to India and Ibiza, the brand have retained their passion for bohemian-inspired pieces, with vibrant colours, intricate design details and bold prints always evident in their collections. Alongside the more flamboyant designs you'll find great quality basics with a range of sustainable everyday denim and knitwear. It's definitely worth checking out their footwear too, their block-heeled metallic sandals are perfect for summer events.

3. Busby & Fox

This is an independent women's clothing brand that really understands the older market, and they design their clothes with thoughtful details that make you feel comfortable and confident. They release collections in capsules, with colours, shapes and fabrics that all go together, which takes the effort out of styling and makes it easier to create an outfit. You won't find the latest trends here, they concentrate on forever pieces that will become wardrobe favourites. To compliment the clothes you'll find interesting and unique jewellery, bags and scarves that will finish off the look.

4. Phase Eight

Looking for an elegant outfit for a special occasion, or a statement dress for a posh party? Phase Eight will have something that fits the bill. I'm a big fan of their jumpsuits, each season they have a selection of flattering styles in bold prints or bright colours that really make a statement. They cater for a wide range of sizes too. Paula Moore says: “I’m 5’ tall and often struggle to find clothes that fit. I’m a big fan of Phase Eight as they have recently launched a range specifically designed for women 5’4” and under.”

5. Aspiga

Sustainability and social responsibility are at the very heart of Aspiga, and they produce clothes and accessories that are high quality and designed to last. Marie-Louise Pumfrey says. "I’m a long-time fan of Aspiga, it’s a great place to shop for all your wardrobe essentials. Not only because of its authentic commitment to sustainability, but also because of it’s stunning trouser suits and great dresses. As a 50-something fashion PR, I need a wardrobe full of wearable, classic but on-trend pieces which I can dress up or down and make my own. One of my favourites is their stretch needle corduroy trouser suit which always creates a flurry of interest and a barrage of complements."

If you are over 50 and looking for clothes that will flatter your figure, made from quality fabrics that will both feel good and look great, these brands will have styles that cater for your needs. There's nothing frumpy or dated about the designs either, you'll find clothes that give a nod to the latest trends yet focus on comfort and wearability. You'll discover designs that give you confidence, and we all want that, whatever our age!