Casual outfit ideas for women over 50, selected by a 50+ fashion expert

Whatever your day holds, the best casual outfit ideas for women over 50 will keep you feeling comfortable and looking stylish. Wearable for everything fro meeting up with friends, to running errands, we have all the styling tips you need.

When it comes to casualwear for woman over 50 the options are endless, but it can be challenging to put together an outfit that feels both relaxed and stylish. Many women who spend their working week wearing smart office attire struggle to switch to a more relaxed dress code at the weekend. If your looking to compile a capsule wardrobe for women over 50, include a selection of flattering basics that can be combined with more relaxed piece for casual outfits that make you feel as confident as a tailored suit.

There aren't really any restrictions when it comes to casual outfits for women over 50, and the main thing is that you feel comfortable and confident in your chosen attire. As with any outfit, the first thing to do is to consider the occasion you are attending, as running errands to the supermarket, will differ from picnic outfits, or a lunch with friends. But have no fear, we've found something for every laid back moment.

Casual outfit ideas for women over 50

It’s worth spending as much as you can afford on well-fitting basics as these will form the backbone of your casual wardrobe, for example the best straight leg jeans and timeless midi dresses. Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred says “I would always recommend a classic wrap dress as they are forgiving whilst being flattering. Some well-fitting linen trousers are also a must in hotter weather for their versatility and ability to keep you cool whilst looking stylish - most tops will pair well with good linen trousers."

And there are classic casual combinations that work whatever your age "When in doubt, I would recommend opting for a classic white shirt - collars are flattering on both smaller and larger busts - and pairing it with dark wash, boot-cut jeans” says Megan. “This outfit can be worn literally anywhere and layered according to the weather."

Megan isn’t alone in her love for a great pair of jeans, Leanne Lee, Fashion Stylist and Buyer at Blue Bungalow agrees “A well-fitted white shirt paired with dark-wash jeans is a timeless combination. Layer with a long-line cardigan or a duster coat for added sophistication. Complete the look with sleek accessories, such as a structured handbag and classic pumps or comfortable loafers."

1. DRESS DOWN FRIDAY

If you work in an office setting where the rules are more relaxed on a Friday, or it has a smart/casual dress code it’s important that your choice of outfit combines a more laid-back vibe while still adhering to office rules. Here’s where a pair of the best jeans for women over 50 will work. Avoid skin-tight jeans in faded finishes or ripped styles and instead go for a high-waisted design in a mid or dark denim. Team with a striped top. This could be a classic Breton tee in the summer or a fitted jumper or cardigan in cooler months. Elevate the outfit with a smart leather tote, one of the handbag trends 2023, and a pair of dressy flats.

J.Crew Emilie Patch Pocket Sweater View at J.Crew RRP: $138 / £154 | This 100% cotton knitted jacket combines the sharpness of a blazer with the relaxed feel of a cardigan. The boxy fit is cropped at the hip, ideal for wearing with high-waisted jeans or trousers. The polished gold buttons add a designer-inspired finish and it is available in sizes XS-3X. Boden High Rise '90s Tapered Jeans View at Boden RRP: $110 / £85 | Inspired by authentic vintage styles these high-rise tapered jeans are roomy and comfortable but not so unstructured that you’d feel out of place in the office. Wear with classic penny loafers for a timeless look. Keep the mid blue color from fading by turning them inside out before washing on a cold cycle. Tory Burch Perry Tan Tote Bag View at Tory Burch RRP: $398 / £415 | A roomy designer tote bag that can carry all your essentials, it's available in six color options. This tan leather version will go with everything in your wardrobe and will not go out of date, making it a great investment. It has a zipped center compartment that fits a laptop, ensuring your look is functional too.

2. RUNNING ERRANDS

You don’t have to run marathons or endure spin classes to reap the benefits of comfortable gym gear. The combination of a pair of sporty leggings and a loose-fitting sweatshirt is a great option if you have a day of chores to fulfil. The technological benefits of sportwear, innovative fabrics that wick away moisture and keep you cool, will turn your trips to the supermarket into a stylish way to up your daily step-count. And there’s nothing as comfortable as a good pair of trainers, that are equally perfect for walking the dog in the park.

L.L.Bean Quilted Quarter-Zip Pullover View at LL Bean RRP: $79 / £79.03 | Customer reviews of this sporty pullover claim it to be “much dressier than a regular sweatshirt” and we agree. The quilted fabric is super soft and brushed on the inside for a cozy feel, that's reminiscent of some of the best fleeces. The length is generous, covering your bottom area - available in petite, plus and tall fittings too. Sweaty Betty Power Workout Leggings View at Sweaty Betty RRP: $100 / £88 | Sweat-wicking, quick drying and breathable these four-way stretch leggings will power you through the day in complete comfort. Available in a vast array of solid shades and bright patterns they will add a pop of upbeat color to your day. The flattering seams help to sculpt your bottom and feel supportive. Nike Dunk Low Leather Sneakers View at Net A Porter RRP: $110 / £100 | Designed for the hardwood surface of a basketball court these iconic trainers are the perfect choice for pounding the pavements, with cushioned foam insoles and padded collar. The design was first launched in 1985, proving that women in their '50s can repeat those teenage heroes once more.

3. LUNCH WITH FRIENDS

The best midi dresses are a flattering option for a relaxed brunch or lunch with friends, they make a great choice for what to wear on a first date too, making them an extra cost-per-wear buy. “A versatile maxi dress can be dressed up with wedges or dressed down with comfortable sandals.” says Leanne Lee from Blue Bungalow “Add a denim or lightweight jacket for cooler days or evenings. Don't be afraid to experiment with prints, such as floral or geometric patterns, to add visual interest.”

4. PICNIC IN THE PARK

Weekend heroes – these effortless separates are ready to throw on and go. Affordable t-shirts are a great way to add personality to your wardrobe and will give your basics a youthful edge. You are never too old for a band t-shirt. When it comes to directional trousers, a pair of cargo pants are a more trendy choice, but are also a smarter choice than sweatpants, but just as comfy, ideal for sitting on a picnic blanket or laying back with a good book. Style with canvas shoes in a fun finish.

H&M Oversized Printed T-Shirt View at H&M RRP: $17.99 / £14.99 | You can’t put together a casual outfit for women over 50 without including a printed t-shirt. Loose-fitting and roomy this top will look good worn untucked or half-tucked to define your waistline. Layer over a tighter fitting long-sleeved t-shirt on cooler days or add a softly tailored blazer to give it a smarter edge. Whistles Pippa Parachute Trousers View at Whistles RRP: $239 / £119 | Cargo pants are having a fashion moment and you don’t have to be a teenager to enjoy this trend. This style provides a lighter-weight alternative to jeans, making it perfect for what to wear int he heat. When it comes to how to style cargo pants, try these over a swimsuit with strappy sandals on the beach. Toms Alpargata Woven Shoes View at Toms RRP: $59.95 / £52 | These casual canvas shoes not only look unique and feel comfortable but they do good too. Buying a pair of Toms will help to fund access to mental health resources to those who need them, making Toms an ethical brand to support and perfect if you are looking for ways to shop more ethically.

5. SATURDAY SHOPPING

Add a new dimension to your weekend look by switching your jeans for a denim skirt. This A-line midi has a retro '70s feel and will look great with flat mules in the summer and is an ideal way to style cowboy boots in the cooler months. Add an oversized sweatshirt and accessorise with a pretty scarf tied at the neck for a final flourish.

Ganni Denim Midi Skirt View at Net A Porter RRP: $295 / £235 | Denim skirts come in many designs, but we think this A-line silhouette is the most flattering you will find. Made from organic cotton, it has a frayed hem for a homespun look and will work equally well in the winter worn with tights and boots, as it will bared legged and with some chunky sole sandals. H&M Crew-Neck Sweatshirt View at H&M RRP: $24.99 / £18.99 | Don’t be afraid to wear your favorite loungewear away from the house. This cosy fleece-lined sweatshirt works well with denim and the sugar pink shade is the perfect way to wear the latest Barbiecore trend. The contrast red slogan add a subtle but striking finish to the look. Mango Floral Printed Scarf View at Mango RRP: $19.99 / £12.99 | Tied at the neck, worn as a headscarf or simply knotted onto the handle of your handbag – a silky square scarf will provide many ways to add interest to your casual outfit for woman over 50. Use the print to pull together all the colors of your separates or to transform a simple white tee.

6. SUNDAY STROLLING

If you like to spend your Sunday wandering around an art gallery or plan to escape to the coast for a walk across the sand, this relaxed and easy-to-wear shirt and trouser co-ord is the perfect outfit choice. Providing just the right mix of smart/casual, the mix-and-match look is versatile too as you can wear both pieces with other basics from your capsule wardrobe. It’s one of the latest trends that suits all women, regardless of age.

Fatface Bandana Print Co-ord View at FatFace RRP: Trousers: $92 / £59 Shirt: $74 / £48 | Make a statement in this scarf print shirt and trouser combo. Wear the shirt unbuttoned over a vest for a laid-back look or tucked into the trousers and buttoned-up to give the illusion of a flattering jumpsuit. Accessorise with classic gold hoop earrings. Cole Haan Mojave Slide Sandal View at Cole Haan RRP: $130 / £125 | Kick back in these suede sliders. With a molded and padded footbed and arch support these stylish sandals don't compromise on comfort, keeping blisters at bay Finished with a rubber outsole for traction and flexibility. The tan hue means these will go with holiday outfit ideas with ease. Rayban Erika Classic Sunglasses View at Rayban RRP: $143 / £123 | With polarised lenses to eliminate glare and increase clarity these sunglasses are much more than just a fashion accessory. Rayban is the go-to brand for many celebrities and is favored by the likes of Kate Middleton. Timeless, they're always part of the sunglasses trends, but also won't date.

How do I look fashionable at 50?

When it comes to dressing to suit your age there are no rules and you should feel free to wear whatever makes you happy. If following the latest trends is important to you then there’s nothing stopping you from wearing the most up-to-the-minute designs. The trick is to research the current trends before you go shopping so you have a more informed outlook. Check out our fashion trends 2023 report for the expert’s opinion on the latest styles, colors and runway round-ups. After you have researched the latest trends you can browse the shops and experiment with new styles to keep your look current. If you prefer a classic look that won’t go out-of-date, then a minimalist capsule wardrobe with a solid array of basics that you can integrate with some newer season styles could be the way to go. If that sounds like you, keep to a neutral color palette for maximum versatility and to evoke that Rich Mom aesthetic.

What to wear casually at 50?

Leanne Lee, a Fashion Stylist and Buyer for the women’s boutique Blue Bungalow says:

“Opt for Quality Fabrics: Look for natural fibers like cotton, linen, and silk, as they drape beautifully and offer breathability. Investing in quality fabrics ensures longevity and a more refined appearance.

Play with Color and Prints: Don't shy away from colors and prints. They can inject personality and vibrancy into any outfit. Choose colors that complement your skin tone and experiment with prints in moderation, pairing them with solid neutrals for balance.

Comfort is Key: Casual outfits should be comfortable and allow freedom of movement. Choose fabrics with a bit of stretch, opt for shoes with cushioning and support, and prioritize garments that are easy to care for."