Stylish linen dresses to buy now and wear all summer long
The best linen dresses to invest in for every occasion this summer
As the weather warms up, the best linen dresses are the most stylish way to beat the heat. A smart fabric choice, something about linen dresses screams 'Quiet Luxury', delivering a subtle elegance to summer ensembles.
The best linen dresses are ideal for a summer capsule wardrobe. Crafted from natural fabric, they offer excellent breathability, helping to keep you cool as summer temperatures soar. Wearable from AM to PM depending on the garment's cut, linen fabric works well for more tailored silhouettes, as the natural stiffness ensures it holds its shape well.
While linen pants for work will help regulate your body temperature for your 9-5, the best linen dresses add elegance to your wardrobe whether you're on, or off duty. Prone to some creasing, make sure you press or steam your outfit the night before so that you look smartly put together. Alternatively, linen blends can ensure you get breathability, with less creasing. A look that never goes out of fashion when it comes to summer trends, quality linen dresses will always have a home in your closet.
Best linen dresses
RRP: $198 / £221 | A black linen dress can be worn from AM to PM and will always look smart. This fitted shift shape is ideal as a summer outfit for work, thanks to the breathable linen blend and short sleeve. Thanks to the jet black hue it can double up as one of the best cocktail dresses for summer evening events.
RRP: $190 (US only) | An elegant linen dress, this dark navy, collared linen dress delivers the Stealth Wealth trend in droves. The long A-line silhouette will skim your frame for a breezy and flattering fit that will make surviving a summer heat wave an absolute dream. It's also available in camel and beige too.
RRP: $545 / £298 | The best midi dresses in linen fabric are a summer wardrobe must have. The color and calf length cut makes this dress smart enough for your 9-5, while the self-fabric tie belt ensures that you can still highlight your frame. The neutral hue, and classic styling gives it Rich Mom vibes.
RRP: $79.99 / £49.99 | One of the best plus size dresses in linen, this bold red hue is sure to turn heads. Crafted from 100% linen for excellent breathability, this smart button fronted design can easily be layered on cooler days with a Breton top and teamed with espadrilles for a more nautical feel.
RRP: $159 / £120 | With Cottagecore appeal, this bias cut dress features a bust flattering square neckline, that gathers across the chest to give the illusion of a fuller bust. A pretty printed dress that will take you through the summer occasionwear season and beyond, we love the feminine puff sleeves.
RRP: $248 / £248 | Linen dresses are often most associated with tailored silhouettes, but this gorgeous tiered design is one of the best wedding guest dresses we've spotted this season. The color combination in the print creates a striking design. Add a cropped jacket for upper arm coverage and additional formality.
RRP: $128 / £129 | Available in plus size and main range, this mini dress is ideal for dressed down weekends. The floral print ensures this linen dress will never go out of style, while the button front design and wide neckline offers a flattering fit. For extra waist definition, try adding a slim leather belt in a tonal hue.
RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 | A versatile dress, this linen-blend tunic is ideal when deciding what to pack for a beach vacation. The relaxed fit through the body makes it great for summer alfresco dining, paired with sandals, or slipped over a swimsuit in the day as one of the best beach cover ups for unparalleled poolside style.
RRP: $750 / £695 | When it comes to how to wear a wrap dress, there is no occasion that this elegant and flattering design won't work for. This pretty linen wrap dress features a figure-lengthening, asymmetrical hemline for added drama. The summery floral print is ideal for what to wear to a wedding this season.
RRP: $168 / £157 | One of our favorite American clothing brands, Everlane is also a great sustainable clothing brand, so it's no surprise it delivers when it comes to linen dresses. This simple shape is relaxed and airy, ideal for warm weather and can easily be smartened up with a statement necklace and blazer.
RRP: $898 / £753.59 | A stunning designer dress, this simple sheath dress in light blue linen is a great choice for the months ahead. Thanks to its elegant sky blue hue, this dress can be worn for summer occasions such as weddings or Christenings, as well as teaming with a blazer, or over a white shirt for your 9-5.
RRP: $495 / £295 | A softer take on the linen dress look, this printed design would make an excellent bridesmaid dress. The panelled detailing at the waist helps to nip you in, creating an hourglass silhouette, whilst also highlighting a bust. The higher neckline, with keyhole cut out detail adds a chic final touch.
Why are linen dresses good for summer?
There are heaps of reasons to invest in linen dresses this summer. The strongest of natural fibers, linen's durability and strength improves when wet. However, to keep you linen in tip-top condition, wash linen clothing on a gentle cycle at no more than 40 degrees, and never wring, twist or scrub the fabric so that your items retain their shape.
As a natural fabric, linen is also sustainable, making it ideal if you're looking to shop more consciously. Linen grows easily in poor soil, making it an accessible crop and requires little in the way of fertiliser. It also needs much less water than cotton and is biodegradable.
Highly absorbent, linen can gain up to 20% of its dry weight in moisture without feeling damp making it perfect for avoiding or minimizing sweat patches in warm weather. And of course, as a natural fiber it is breathable, which also minimizes over heating and helps you to regulate your body temperature, as it is crafted from durable flax fibres, forming a linen fabric that allows air to travel.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
These are the 18 chicest items in Zara Home's summer sale right now - shop them before they sell out!
Shop Zara Home's summer sale and enjoy up to 54% in savings - from chic and minimal kitchenware to comfy duvet covers
By Kenedee Fowler • Published
-
Carole and Michael Middleton celebrated another special milestone on Prince William's birthday
The Middletons have had a busy week...
By Robyn Morris • Published