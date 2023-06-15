How to style linen pants for work according to a style expert

Trying to figure out how to style linen pants for work? We’ve got you covered. With heaps of outfit options, this elevated basic is a summer staple. And better still, the breathable fabric and elegant aesthetic will have you looking and feeling great.

Getting ready for those summer outfits for work? Warmer weather, as glorious as it is can play havoc with what to wear to the office that will keep you looking sharp and feeling comfortable. Thankfully once you've learnt how to style linen pants for work, styling for your 9 to 5 this summer should be a breeze. A no brainer when it comes to what to wear in the heat, lightweight and breathable linen pants are the versatile bottoms you need to invest in right now.

"Linen and work may seem like chalk and cheese - with linen most commonly associated with summer holidays abroad and typical workwear being more formal - but there are definitely ways to incorporate this gorgeous material into your go-to summer workwear wardrobe. Linen-blends are also a good choice for a slightly smarter finish as the mixed fabric tends to have more structure and is less prone to creasing," explains Emily Stott, Stylist Ambassador at Stitch Fix UK

How to style linen pants for work - outfits to wear on repeat

In line with this season's summer fashion trends, linen pants come in all leg shapes. While wide-leg iterations will look elegant and can be paired with everything from loafers and dressy flats to high heels, straight leg linen pants offer a more tailored finish and the same versatility as your best straight leg-jeans. Generally all linen pants can be styled for work and adding your best blazers will help to ensure the end result feels office-appropriate.

“Linen pants are so versatile from summer right into fall. Light and airy, they have a quiet elegance about them and can transition from beach to the office with just a few simple styling tips,” says Zoé DuFour, founder, owner and designer at Zoé DuFour Design.

We're showing you 5 ways to style linen pants for work so you can see for yourself just how easy this look is to achieve. Remember though, get this outfit ready the night before as linen creases easily you'll want to press or steam your linen pants in advance to save time in the morning.

1. How to style linen pants with a blazer for work

(Image credit: Getty )

Never underestimate the power of a blazer to transform your look in an instant. The blazer and linen pants combo is as classic as the jeans and a blazer pairing and a look you’ll never tire of. Tapping into that relaxed tailoring vibe, you have the option to go matchy-matchy and team your pants with a coordinating blazer or mix and match colors and try a cream trouser with a black blazer. Either way, this combination always looks polished.

Depending on your office dress code, you can layer a simple tee underneath and finish with the best white trainers for a smart casual outfit idea or swap for a chic mule if you’re after something smarter. A bodysuit makes for an easy layering tool and will keep the lines looking clean.

“The soft linen pant with a bodysuit (a must have in your wardrobe) will keep the lines clean and modern. Throw on a boyfriend blazer for an effortlessly chic approach,” says Zoé.

2. How to style linen pants with a linen shirt for work

(Image credit: Getty)

A coordinating linen shirt and linen pants is another ultra relaxed look that needs minimal effort. A super chic look delivering those Stealth Wealth vibes, the key to keeping this looking polished enough for the office is all in the accessories. Introduce high-end textures such as a leather bag, the best designer heels and finish with some delicate jewelry. This will help it feel more office-appropriate and less like the best pajamas.

“Top on my list is accessorizing - bold hoops or a few layers of perfectly placed necklaces. A woven leather bag is office appropriate and on-trend. Finishing your linen pant with a belt will immediately bring your outfit to the next level and leave the casual lounge vibe at home,” explains Zoé.

3. How to style linen pants with a shirt or blouse for work

(Image credit: Getty)

When it comes to how to style linen pants for work, a cool cotton shirt is another warm-weather staple with a breezy aesthetic that will work well with your linen pants. If you’re wondering how to style oversized shirts, try a half tuck - tucking in the front only to give your frame definition whilst still looking relaxed, perfect for summers in the office.

“Your office style will be elevated by a standout blouse with texture or detail. A bold color button down in guipure lace or eyelet would bring an unexpected element,” says Zoé.

Here you can bring in luxe fabrics for an extra dose of glamour - a silky blouse tucked into some wide-leg linen pants will take your look straight from boardroom to bar. Don’t be afraid to introduce color here either for a more playful touch. A pair of cream linen trousers with an orange or blue blouse will really pop.

4. How to style wide leg linen pants for work

(Image credit: Getty)

With serious leg-lengthening powers, wide-leg pants are one of the most flattering silhouettes you can invest in. Throw in linen fabric to the mix and you’ve got that cool and carefree aesthetic nailed.

For what to wear with wide leg pants, it’s all about balance. You want to offset the voluminous bottom half with something more fitted on top so the fabric doesn’t overwhelm your frame. A simple tank, or fitted top tucked in will highlight your waist, and finish with a cropped blazer for further definition and added polish. For an even leaner and longer look, try adding some heels, although when it comes to shoes to wear with wide leg pants, there are heaps to choose from. Cropped pants will show off your shoes and are a smart choice for petite frames.

“When doesn’t a metallic shoe raise the styling game? They’re everywhere this season and will be going strong through fall. Choose a shaped heel, like a kitten, perfect when you’re on your feet all day. Not to mention super flattering. Pairing a metallic heeled sandal with the linen pant can take you from office to dinner no questions asked,” says Zoé

5. How to style linen pants and a top for work

(Image credit: Getty)

An all-white ensemble always looks expensive so if you’re looking for how to style linen pants with a top for work you can’t go wrong with a head-to-toe tonal look.

Linen works well with similarly lightweight pieces so think boxy, cotton tops and the best t-shirts or a silky cami to render it dinner date ready. A match made in sartorial heaven, team linen pants with a lightweight trench coat for the office and a woven tote to ensure your look feels put together.

“Wearing a basic white t-shirt is a safe option but try layering a relaxed, oversized satin button down shirt to the mix - it will provide shine and glow as you move! A lightweight cardigan or sweater will add an unexpected texture to the top and will enhance the natural elements of your linen bottoms; wrap it around your shoulders and recreate the of-the-moment styling trend of 2023,” says Yenia Hernández Fonseca, luxury fashion expert and contributor at Margo Paige.