The best straight leg jeans to suit all shapes and budgets
The best straight leg jeans are a timeless staple. We've rounded up the best on the market for all sizes, budgets and tastes
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The best straight leg jeans are the one item of clothing we could never go without. Versatile, chic, and timeless, there is no end to the flexibility that the perfect pair of straight cut denim provides.
One of the best jeans styles to invest in, they'll go with everything in your wardrobe. Thankfully, straight leg jeans tick both of these boxes. Universally flattering and comfortable enough for day-long wear, no capsule wardrobe is complete without them.
Sitting in the ideal spot between baggy and skinny, a quality pair of straight leg jeans works for all silhouettes, so whether you're after the best jeans for curvy women or a pair of petite jeans to perfectly fit your leg length, we've rounded up the best straight leg jeans available across the price spectrum to help you find your ideal match.
The best straight leg jeans, chosen by our fashion team
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
1. Levi's Ribcage Straight Jeans
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If we could only wear one pair of jeans for the rest of our lives, it would undoubtedly be the Ribcage Straight. Those who struggle with jeans being too tight across the thighs need not worry, as this pair fits beautifully across the legs and bum without losing shape around the waist. Perfect for styling with your best white trainers or some platform boots for days in the office.
2. M&S Sienna Straight Leg Jeans
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of the best British clothing brands in terms of both style and substance, M&S has it all. What we love most about this pair of jeans is the wide size range available that caters to all sizes and leg lengths for a fantastically affordable price. Plus, available in nine different colors, there is a pair for every occasion.
3. COS STRAIGHT-LEG RELAXED-FIT ANKLE-LENGTH JEANS
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
We love the slightly cropped fit of these jeans that adds some edge. With a true straight fit that cuts off at just the right place, these are an absolute style essential. Make the most of the silhouette and show off your best kicks - channel the shoe trends 2023 and team with some comfy ballet flats.
4. H&M Vintage Straight High Jeans
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
With hundreds of five-star customer reviews, you can be pretty confident you'll love these straight leg jeans. If you're weighing up skinny vs straight jeans, these sit somewhere in between - not too tight fitting but also not leaning too far towards wide leg. Balance out the silhouette with an oversized tee or button up for the spring.
5. Hush Agnes Straight Jeans
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Made from organic cotton, these Hush jeans are the perfect slouchy pair for day-to-day. The rolled hems add a relaxed feel to any look, and the mid rise fit will be extremely comfortable. Style with your best hoodie and some stompy boots for weekend jaunts.
6. Good American Good Curve Straight Jeans
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Though Good American jeans are slightly pricey, they are absolutely worth every penny. With a huge range of styles on site as well as options for all heights and sizes, everyone can find a staple pair of denim. We love this black pair for all manner of occasions, ideal for mastering how to dress simple but stylish.
7. Boden Full Length Straight Jeans
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This statement pair of jeans definitely stands out from the crowd for all the right reasons. Featuring a wide straight cut through the legs, they're ideal for those who prefer baggier silhouettes but don't want to lose too much shape. Style with a long sleeve tee and boots when planning winter outfit ideas and team with some strappy sandals and a cami come spring.
8. Nobody's Child Straight Cropped Jean
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Cropped silhouettes are great for adding a casual edge to an ensemble or pairing with the best knee high boots to show off more of your footwear. This particular pair is made from sustainable organic cotton and is still reasonably priced, so it is a win-win. If you are petite, however, bear in mind that these will probably fit like regular jeans.
9. ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Skater Jean
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Cargo and skater-style jeans are having a real moment right now, and this affordable pair is one of our favorites. Take some inspiration from how to style cargo pants and team this trendy pair with a floaty blouse and statement handbag to make an ensemble that you can wear from the office to evening drinks.
10. Topshop Editor Jeans
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Topshop jeans are some of our favorites, and they really stand the test of time. This editor style will work for absolutely any occasion, as the smart indigo hue is just as versatile as black. Channel 90s fashion trends by styling this pair with a mesh long sleeved top and some chunky boots.
11. Frame Le Sylvie in Silver Chrome
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Silver is set to be a big trend this year, with metallics being one of the top color trends 2023. One of the easiest ways to incorporate this into your wardrobe is through a classic pair of straight leg jeans that can be styled up for all manner of events. The ideal accompaniment to a classic black blouse, there is no end to how you can wear these statement bottoms.
12. Abercrombie Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Abercrombie has really stepped up its denim game in recent years, offering a wide variety of styles with inseam lengths ranging from extra short to extra long. An ideal pick for those who struggle to get the right leg length, this 90s straight pair is definitely among the best petite jeans. Style with some Chelsea boots for a smart casual outfit or don with some comfy trainers on weekends.
13. Lee Carol Jeans
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Lee is one of our go-to spots for quality denim. With a huge variety of styles including mom jeans and wide flares, there is something for everyone. This light black pair is an ideal option for year-round wear as it is smart without being too stark. Roll up the hems for a more laid-back look or wear long with some heeled boots for formal affairs.
14. White Stuff Miley Relaxed Straight Jeans
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Light denim can be a little risky, but when it comes to fashion, we think risks always pay off. We love that this pair of straight leg jeans will instantly brighten up any ensemble without being too hard to style - an essential in any wardrobe. Go monochromatic with a cream tee or channel the denim trends with a matching jacket.
15. Aligne Gigi Straight Leg Jeans
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Aligne is one of our new favorite sustainable clothing brands, and the best part is that the pieces are very reasonably priced. These jeans are produced with 50% less water than regular denim, meaning they are an ethical choice as well as a trendy one. The only downfall is that the leg length is not specified, so be aware if you are petite.
Amelia joined woman&home after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2022. She specialises in lifestyle journalism and throughout her undergraduate degree she wrote for a variety of student publications, where she developed a love for all things style, beauty and sustainable fashion. She has previously written for titles including OK! Magazine, New! Magazine and Notion before she started her career as a lifestyle journalist with woman&home after completing an internship with the brand.
-
-
Pamela Anderson admits to bleaching her own hair at home - here is how she does it
In her new Netflix documentary, Pamela Anderson reveals which shade of platinum blonde she buys at the drugstore to bleach her own hair at home
By Anna Rahmanan • Published
-
Prince William makes hilariously unexpected FaceTime call as he cracks jokes with school kids
Prince William made a very unexpected appearance on a hilarious FaceTime call
By Caitlin Elliott • Published