The best straight leg jeans to suit all shapes and budgets

The best straight leg jeans are a timeless staple. We've rounded up the best on the market for all sizes, budgets and tastes

composite of three models wearing the best straight leg jeans from Good American, Abercrombie, Frame
(Image credit: Good American, Abercrombie, Frame)
published

The best straight leg jeans are the one item of clothing we could never go without. Versatile, chic, and timeless, there is no end to the flexibility that the perfect pair of straight cut denim provides. 

One of the best jeans styles to invest in, they'll go with everything in your wardrobe. Thankfully, straight leg jeans tick both of these boxes. Universally flattering and comfortable enough for day-long wear, no capsule wardrobe is complete without them. 

Sitting in the ideal spot between baggy and skinny, a quality pair of straight leg jeans works for all silhouettes, so whether you're after the best jeans for curvy women or a pair of petite jeans to perfectly fit your leg length, we've rounded up the best straight leg jeans available across the price spectrum to help you find your ideal match. 

The best straight leg jeans, chosen by our fashion team

composite of model wearing levi's ribcage straight jeans in mid blue wash

(Image credit: Levi's)

1. Levi's Ribcage Straight Jeans

Best overall straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $108 / £110
Sizes: W23-34 classic, W37-51 plus
Leg length: 27-31"

Reasons to buy

+
Extremely comfortable
+
Petite and plus sizes available
+
Very versatile

Reasons to avoid

-
None!

If we could only wear one pair of jeans for the rest of our lives, it would undoubtedly be the Ribcage Straight. Those who struggle with jeans being too tight across the thighs need not worry, as this pair fits beautifully across the legs and bum without losing shape around the waist. Perfect for styling with your best white trainers or some platform boots for days in the office. 

composite of model wearing dark indigo blue straight leg jeans from m&s


(Image credit: M&S)

2. M&S Sienna Straight Leg Jeans

Best affordable straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $38.99 / £22.50
Sizes: US: 2-20 / UK: 6-24
Leg length: 27-35"

Reasons to buy

+
Wide size range
+
Variety of denim hues
+
Budget friendly

Reasons to avoid

-
Slimmer fit may not be to everyone's taste

One of the best British clothing brands in terms of both style and substance, M&S has it all. What we love most about this pair of jeans is the wide size range available that caters to all sizes and leg lengths for a fantastically affordable price. Plus, available in nine different colors, there is a pair for every occasion.

composite of model wearing mid wash blue straight leg jeans from cos

(Image credit: Cos)

3. COS STRAIGHT-LEG RELAXED-FIT ANKLE-LENGTH JEANS

Best relaxed straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $120 / £69
Sizes: W24-32
Leg length: 69cm

Reasons to buy

+
Cool relaxed fit
+
High rise
+
Versatile hue

Reasons to avoid

-
May be too cropped for some

We love the slightly cropped fit of these jeans that adds some edge. With a true straight fit that cuts off at just the right place, these are an absolute style essential. Make the most of the silhouette and show off your best kicks - channel the shoe trends 2023 and team with some comfy ballet flats.

composite of model wearing blue h&m straight leg jeans

(Image credit: H&M)

4. H&M Vintage Straight High Jeans

Best high street straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $29.99 / £25.99
Sizes: US: 0-18 / UK: 4-22
Leg length: Not specified

Reasons to buy

+
Range of hues
+
Affordable
+
Good size range

Reasons to avoid

-
May be too long for petites

With hundreds of five-star customer reviews, you can be pretty confident you'll love these straight leg jeans. If you're weighing up skinny vs straight jeans, these sit somewhere in between - not too tight fitting but also not leaning too far towards wide leg. Balance out the silhouette with an oversized tee or button up for the spring.

composite of model wearing dark blue rolled up straight leg jeans from hush

(Image credit: Hush)

5. Hush Agnes Straight Jeans

Best casual straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $105 / £79
Sizes: US: 0-14 / UK: 4-18
Leg length: 75cm, 80cm

Reasons to buy

+
Trendy look
+
Different inseam lengths available
+
Made from organic cotton

Reasons to avoid

-
Not for more formal dressing

Made from organic cotton, these Hush jeans are the perfect slouchy pair for day-to-day. The rolled hems add a relaxed feel to any look, and the mid rise fit will be extremely comfortable. Style with your best hoodie and some stompy boots for weekend jaunts. 

composite of model wearing Good American Good Curve Straight Jeans in black

(Image credit: Good American)

6. Good American Good Curve Straight Jeans

Best curve straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $119 / £128
Sizes: 00-30
Leg length: 28"

Reasons to buy

+
Great size range
+
Comfortable fit
+
Range of colors and styles

Reasons to avoid

-
None!

Though Good American jeans are slightly pricey, they are absolutely worth every penny. With a huge range of styles on site as well as options for all heights and sizes, everyone can find a staple pair of denim. We love this black pair for all manner of occasions, ideal for mastering how to dress simple but stylish.

composite of model wearing black wide leg straight jeans from boden

(Image credit: Boden)

7. Boden Full Length Straight Jeans

Best wide straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $120 / £91
Sizes: W26-34
Leg length: 32"

Reasons to buy

+
Versatile color
+
Unique hem details
+
Comfortable wide leg

Reasons to avoid

-
Only one inseam length

This statement pair of jeans definitely stands out from the crowd for all the right reasons. Featuring a wide straight cut through the legs, they're ideal for those who prefer baggier silhouettes but don't want to lose too much shape. Style with a long sleeve tee and boots when planning winter outfit ideas and team with some strappy sandals and a cami come spring. 

composite of model wearing mid blue Nobody's Child Straight Cropped Jean

(Image credit: Nobody's Child)

8. Nobody's Child Straight Cropped Jean

Best cropped straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $94 / £55
Sizes: US: 0-14 / UK: 4-18
Leg length: 76cm

Reasons to buy

+
Trendy cropped style
+
Two hues available
+
Made from sustainable materials

Reasons to avoid

-
Won't be cropped on petites

Cropped silhouettes are great for adding a casual edge to an ensemble or pairing with the best knee high boots to show off more of your footwear. This particular pair is made from sustainable organic cotton and is still reasonably priced, so it is a win-win. If you are petite, however, bear in mind that these will probably fit like regular jeans.

composite of model wearing asos curve off white skater straight leg jeans

(Image credit: ASOS)

9. ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Skater Jean

Best cargo straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $52 / £36
Sizes: US: 14-24 / UK: 18-28
Leg length: 32"

Reasons to buy

+
Unique cargo style
+
Seasonal off-white hue
+
Welcome change from blue denim

Reasons to avoid

-
Could do with further curve sizes

Cargo and skater-style jeans are having a real moment right now, and this affordable pair is one of our favorites. Take some inspiration from how to style cargo pants and team this trendy pair with a floaty blouse and statement handbag to make an ensemble that you can wear from the office to evening drinks. 

composite of model wearing topshop editor jeans in indigo

(Image credit: ASOS)

10. Topshop Editor Jeans

Best fitted straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $93 / £50
Sizes: W24-36
Leg length: 32"

Reasons to buy

+
Easy to style
+
Will work for all seasons
+
Vintage feel

Reasons to avoid

-
Won't have the same cropped fit on everyone

Topshop jeans are some of our favorites, and they really stand the test of time. This editor style will work for absolutely any occasion, as the smart indigo hue is just as versatile as black. Channel 90s fashion trends by styling this pair with a mesh long sleeved top and some chunky boots.

composite of model wearing Frame Le Sylvie in Silver Chrome jeans

(Image credit: Frame)

11. Frame Le Sylvie in Silver Chrome

Best statement straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $398 / £375
Sizes: W23-34
Leg length: 29"

Reasons to buy

+
Statement look
+
Classic straight fit
+
Ideal for occasion dressing

Reasons to avoid

-
Pricey

Silver is set to be a big trend this year, with metallics being one of the top color trends 2023. One of the easiest ways to incorporate this into your wardrobe is through a classic pair of straight leg jeans that can be styled up for all manner of events. The ideal accompaniment to a classic black blouse, there is no end to how you can wear these statement bottoms.

composite of model wearing Abercrombie Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean in mid blue wash

(Image credit: Abercrombie)

12. Abercrombie Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Best petite straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $99 / £75
Sizes: W23-37
Leg length: 26.5-32.5"

Reasons to buy

+
Range of leg lengths
+
Variety of shades 
+
Timeless shape

Reasons to avoid

-
None, we love these!

Abercrombie has really stepped up its denim game in recent years, offering a wide variety of styles with inseam lengths ranging from extra short to extra long. An ideal pick for those who struggle to get the right leg length, this 90s straight pair is definitely among the best petite jeans. Style with some Chelsea boots for a smart casual outfit or don with some comfy trainers on weekends.

composite of model wearing lee carol straight leg jeans in black

(Image credit: Lee)

13. Lee Carol Jeans

Best high rise straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $118 / £95
Sizes: W24-40
Leg length: 29-35"

Reasons to buy

+
Slim straight fit
+
Ideal for dressing up or down
+
High quality

Reasons to avoid

-
Not for those who prefer a wider leg

Lee is one of our go-to spots for quality denim. With a huge variety of styles including  mom jeans and wide flares, there is something for everyone. This light black pair is an ideal option for year-round wear as it is smart without being too stark. Roll up the hems for a more laid-back look or wear long with some heeled boots for formal affairs.

composite of model wearing White Stuff Miley Relaxed Straight Jeans in off white

(Image credit: White Stuff)

14. White Stuff Miley Relaxed Straight Jeans

Best white straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: $103.50 / £65
Sizes: US: 2-20 / UK: 6-24
Leg length: 74cm

Reasons to buy

+
Light, bright color 
+
Relaxed and comfortable fit
+
Mid rise fit

Reasons to avoid

-
May be too loose for some

Light denim can be a little risky, but when it comes to fashion, we think risks always pay off. We love that this pair of straight leg jeans will instantly brighten up any ensemble without being too hard to style - an essential in any wardrobe. Go monochromatic with a cream tee or channel the denim trends with a matching jacket.

composite of model wearing dark blue straight leg jeans from aligne

(Image credit: Aligne)

15. Aligne Gigi Straight Leg Jeans

Best sustainable straight leg jeans

Specifications

RRP: £69 (UK only)
Sizes: W24-40
Leg length: Not specified

Reasons to buy

+
Made sustainably
+
Trendy silhouette
+
Not overly expensive

Reasons to avoid

-
Only one length

Aligne is one of our new favorite sustainable clothing brands, and the best part is that the pieces are very reasonably priced. These jeans are produced with 50% less water than regular denim, meaning they are an ethical choice as well as a trendy one. The only downfall is that the leg length is not specified, so be aware if you are petite.

Amelia Yeomans
Staff writer

Amelia joined woman&home after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2022. She specialises in lifestyle journalism and throughout her undergraduate degree she wrote for a variety of student publications, where she developed a love for all things style, beauty and sustainable fashion. She has previously written for titles including OK! Magazine, New! Magazine and Notion before she started her career as a lifestyle journalist with woman&home after completing an internship with the brand. 

