Shoe trends 2023: the standout styles fashion editor's want you to know about

When it comes to shoe trends 2023, there’s a lot to look forward to. We may be in the depths of winter right now but the spring/summer runways were awash with designs to cater to everyone’s sartorial needs so if you want to get one step ahead of the fashion game, now’s the time.

Who doesn’t love a shiny new pair of shoes? One of the easiest way to tap into the fashion trends 2023, never underestimate the transformative power of a great pair of shoes. From London to New York and Milan to Paris, the 2023 runways showcased plenty of shoes to get excited about.

Whether you’re after one of the top boot trends that you can wear now with your or you’re looking ahead to pedi-season with some spring sandals and comfortable flats, the latest shoe trends 2023 covered every style. As well as the essentials, there were some serious statement-makers too. From quirky sculptural heels to super shiny fabrics, expect your footwear to take on a starring role in your new season outfits.

Ready to dip your toe in some shoe trends 2023? Here’s our favorite looks as chosen by a fashion editor. Shoeaholics, take note.

SHOE TRENDS 2023

1. Ballet flats

Runway images from: Tod’s, Simone Rocha, JW Anderson (Image credit: Getty)

Featuring on both the 2022 and the 2023 runways, this noughties favorite has made a huge comeback and the easy slip-on style certainly gets our vote. From the neon hues at Tod’s to shiny strappy designs at Simone Rocha, ballet flats appeared in many different guises. You can certainly start wearing the latter now with some sparkly tights and a LBD for a chic party outfit that is delightfully comfortable too.

Dainty and elegant, ballet flats are often spotted with a chic bow design as seen at Tod’s and a rounded toe. The designer also added a more practical twist, with sturdier soles making them a lot more durable and long-lasting. Bringing the classic ballet flat into 2023.

Ballet flats pretty much go with everything although you want to avoid looking like an actual ballet dancer, so don't wear them with anything too flouncy such as a tulle skirt. Instead, keep it simple and pair your ballet flats with your best jeans, tee and a blazer for a chic and understated getup that’ll be ideal for that smart off-duty style, when deciding what to wear in Paris.

2. Get Arty

Runway images from: Salvatore Ferragano, Off-White, Dries Van Noten (Image credit: Getty)

Designers really showed off their creativity with shoes that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery. Dries Van Noten opted for shoes with wavy heels, whilst Ferragano took it up a notch with sculptural circle silhouettes and Off-White chose to take some inspo from a slinky toy with its statement-making metal ring design - at least the chunky heel makes them easy-to-wear.

Whilst this may not be the most practical of trends, it’s certainly a head-turning look (or heel-turning - one), guaranteed to up the ante on the most lowkey of looks. If you’re looking to experiment with this quirky trend, make sure you balance it out by keeping the rest of your look minimal. Wear them with a sleek two-piece suit, your favorite jeans or the best jumper dresses and get ready for those compliments to roll in.

3. String Sandals

Runway images from: Ulla Johnson, Philosophy Di Lorenzo, Altuzzara (Image credit: Getty)

Those who prefer a minimalist capsule wardrobe will already be fully onboard with this trend. The polar opposite to the stompy boot, barely-there sandals were seen at the likes of Ulla Johnson, Philosophy Di Lorenzo and Altuzzara to name but a few.

Predominately a thong design with simple string or leather strap fastenings, we guarantee you’ll be living in these come summer - ideal for what to wear in the heat. Simple, unfussy and elegant, they’re a step away from the sporty dad sandals we saw a lot of last summer but still just as wearable. Ideal for everyday wear, take note from the runways and stick to neutral shades of tan, cream and black to make them work with everything in your wardrobe. Their slim design makes them a dream when it comes to what to pack for a beach vacation, taking up very little space. Does that mean we can squeeze in two pairs?

4. Wedge heel

Runway images from: Acne, Chloe, Fendi (Image credit: Getty)

So long stilettos, there was one heel that took over the runways for the shoe trends 2023 - the wedge. From Acne’s platform mules to Chloe’s sporty sandals, whilst wedges are normally reserved for espadrilles or a cork heel, the chunky design came in many iterations making it more versatile than ever. A wedge boot even made an appearance on the Fendi runway, creating the most glamorous wellies ever.

With comfort at its core, your feet will be very grateful for that this shoe trend is dominating the 2023 fashion-sphere. Whilst there were plenty of sandal styles for summer outfit ideas, there were heaps of sleeker designs too, from glittery mules to pointed pumps. Making the 2023 wedge a strong contender for everything from what to wear to a job interview, to the office or for a wedding.

5. Stomper Boots

Runway images from: Paco Rabanne, Jil Sander, Sacai (Image credit: Getty)

It may be spring summer but don’t go packing away your best winter boots just yet. An ideal choice if you want to get a head start on the shoe trends 2023, stompy boots are a carry over from the shoe trends 2022 but they're here to stay for another season at least.

A stylish counterbalance to uber feminine dresses, the best stompy boots are also pivotal when it comes to practical dressing too, as they're a great choice for what to wear to a festival to tackle any terrain - and remaining stylish whilst doing so.

Paco Rabanne went in hard with buckle-heavy boots adorned with metal hardware whilst Jil Sander stuck to a classic lace-up biker boot and Sacai took it to new heights (literally) with a stacked-up sole. Whatever boisterous boot you decide to go for, offset their tough aesthetic and team with feminine frocks, floaty skirts and soft pastel hues. A quick-fire way to ease yourself into the moto-chick trend, these boots are as practical as they are stylish and you’re bound to get plenty of wear out of them all-year-round.

6. Mary Janes 2.0

Runway images from: Prada, Christian Dior, Versace (Image credit: Getty)

Another carry over from last season, the Mary Jane silhouette was popular throughout 2022, featuring on both the spring summer and the fall winter shoe trends 2022. Defined by a round toe and a simple buckle strap, the ladylike design is a school-shoe fave but for the shoe trends 2023 it’s had a bit of a grown-up makeover. Seen on the runways of Prada, Christian Dior and Versace, classic Mary Janes were treated to multiple buckle fastenings, stacked-up platform soles and angular heels for a cool and contemporary update.

It’s no surprise our love for the Mary Jane shows no signs of waning, thanks to the resurgence of a plethora of Y2K trends. The stompier silhouette helps to offset its prim and proper aesthetic and they look great teamed with skirts and the best midi dresses. Tap into the preppy style and add an extra layer of warmth and style with opaque tights or wooly socks for an ensemble Blair Waldorf would be proud of.