Julianne Moore confirms that this sandal style is set to be the most coveted summer shoe trend
Of course, I'm already searching for the best affordable alternatives
Studded sandals are fast becoming summer's most sought-after shoe style, and Julianne Moore's recent outing in London, wearing a pair of black studded Khaite sandals, finished with a refined minimalist outfit, has confirmed that I, too, want to get behind this look.
The shoe trends of 2025 have seen a strong resurgence of bohemian themes and motifs, and the revival of the studded sandal is an extension of the boho chic's return. Khaite's Boden Sandals are the perfect example of how this trend has evolved - less about heavy embellishments and more about thoughtfully considered detailing.
Other high-end fashion houses, including Isabel Marant and Valentino, have also confirmed studs being in favour with metal embellished sandals, wedges, and even leather loafers being spotted amongst their summer collections.
Arriving at the BBC on Monday, Moore wore black studded sandals, paired with soft white wide-leg trousers, a cropped knitted pullover with a polo-style neck, and some oversized brown aviator sunglasses. Confirming that this sandal style certainly deserves a spot in your current warm-weather shoe rotation.
I'm currently on the hunt for the best high street lookalike for Moore's sandals, and Mango's Studded Leather Sandals are a strikingly similar alternative that won't cost you a fortune. Shop below for more options.
Shop similar sandal styles
Shop the rest of the look
Investing in lightweight knitwear pieces is a key component of curating the ultimate capsule wardrobe, no matter what time of year it is. Place this over lightweight t-shirts or dresses when the summer evening chill sets in.
What's great about aviator sunglasses is that they tend to flatter most face shapes due to their oversized finish. A constant when it comes to the latest sunglasses trends, wear these all summer long from beach holidays to city outings, these will complement any outfit.
What's great about this minimalist outfit is how wearable it is. Soft white trousers in either a breathable linen or a lightweight cotton material paired with some open-toe studded sandals are effortlessly chic. And opting for this embellished shoe style means that you don't need to overthink the rest of your look because they become the focal point of the entire outfit.
If you're looking to invest in one sandal this summer, make it a studded pair. You could opt for a flat sole for laid-back styling to pair with your favourite denim jeans, or for elevated dressing, shop platformed or heeled wedge studded options such as these from Anthropologie.
The monochromatic ensemble is always a winner, and while most would think to do black trousers and a white top, flipping this look on its head gives a refreshing and modern take on what will always be a timeless pairing.
