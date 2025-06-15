Julianne Moore confirms that this sandal style is set to be the most coveted summer shoe trend

Studded sandals are fast becoming summer's most sought-after shoe style, and Julianne Moore's recent outing in London, wearing a pair of black studded Khaite sandals, finished with a refined minimalist outfit, has confirmed that I, too, want to get behind this look.

The shoe trends of 2025 have seen a strong resurgence of bohemian themes and motifs, and the revival of the studded sandal is an extension of the boho chic's return. Khaite's Boden Sandals are the perfect example of how this trend has evolved - less about heavy embellishments and more about thoughtfully considered detailing.

Other high-end fashion houses, including Isabel Marant and Valentino, have also confirmed studs being in favour with metal embellished sandals, wedges, and even leather loafers being spotted amongst their summer collections.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arriving at the BBC on Monday, Moore wore black studded sandals, paired with soft white wide-leg trousers, a cropped knitted pullover with a polo-style neck, and some oversized brown aviator sunglasses. Confirming that this sandal style certainly deserves a spot in your current warm-weather shoe rotation.

I'm currently on the hunt for the best high street lookalike for Moore's sandals, and Mango's Studded Leather Sandals are a strikingly similar alternative that won't cost you a fortune. Shop below for more options.

Shop similar sandal styles

Mango Studded Leather Sandals £79.99 at Mango Made from 100% bovine leather, these sandals feature a flat square-toe design and unique studded detailing. The double leather strap and ankle strap closure means that they will stay secure all day long. Azalea Wang Daisychain Studded Sandal £37.40 at Nordstrom If you're looking for a sandal that feels high-end without the designer price tag these are a fantastic find. With a t-shape design and gold metallic studding these sandals will immediately elevate your summer outfits. Jeffrey Campbell Xanthe Slingback Sandal From £99.18 at Nordstrom With polished silver studs that line the straps, these slingback sandals offer the same look and feel as the coveted Khaite design. They also feature slender straps and an adjustable buckle closure for the best fit.

Shop the rest of the look

Chinti & Parker Wool Cashmere Blend V Neck Collared Sweater £114.48 at Nordstrom Investing in lightweight knitwear pieces is a key component of curating the ultimate capsule wardrobe, no matter what time of year it is. Place this over lightweight t-shirts or dresses when the summer evening chill sets in. Mango Straight-fit Cotton Trousers £35.99 at Mango Natural fibres like cotton are a practical option in warmer climates. These crisp white trousers will pair perfectly with almost anything, dress up with ruffled blouses or a sleek blazer for smart-casual attire. Quay All In 56mm Medium Aviator Sunglasses £57.24 at Nordstrom What's great about aviator sunglasses is that they tend to flatter most face shapes due to their oversized finish. A constant when it comes to the latest sunglasses trends, wear these all summer long from beach holidays to city outings, these will complement any outfit.

What's great about this minimalist outfit is how wearable it is. Soft white trousers in either a breathable linen or a lightweight cotton material paired with some open-toe studded sandals are effortlessly chic. And opting for this embellished shoe style means that you don't need to overthink the rest of your look because they become the focal point of the entire outfit.

If you're looking to invest in one sandal this summer, make it a studded pair. You could opt for a flat sole for laid-back styling to pair with your favourite denim jeans, or for elevated dressing, shop platformed or heeled wedge studded options such as these from Anthropologie.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The monochromatic ensemble is always a winner, and while most would think to do black trousers and a white top, flipping this look on its head gives a refreshing and modern take on what will always be a timeless pairing.