As the weather gets warmer, it's time to pack away your winter jumpers and embrace our favourite outfit formula: jeans and a nice top.

Katie Holmes offered us a masterclass in this when she was pictured out and about in balmy California this week, wearing a pair of two-tone jeans with a breezy white embroidered blouse and some chocolate brown ballet flats.

Katie knows her stuff when it comes to shoes, often opting for relatively affordable brands like Vivaia, but her go-to seems to be Franco Sarto. It's a brand that I think is better known in the US than the UK, but it is available on Amazon and gets rave reviews from customers.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Katie's style

This isn't the first time Katie has been spotted wearing Franco Sarto. She's a huge fan of their flats, but she's also worn their two tone wedge espadrille sandals as well. And she's in good company - Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift are all fans too.

Below are three more pairs of Franco Sarto shoes that Katie Holmes has worn.

Shop more Franco Sarto

Franco Sarto Women's Clemens Jute Wrapped Espadrille Wedge Heel Sandals £107.75 at Amazon A good wedge espadrille really will do wonders for your spring capsule wardrobe. Wear them for occasions like a day at the races and weddings, or you could style them like Katie did, with tailored black trousers and a tucked-in sweater. Franco Sarto Women's Tinsley Mary Jane Flats £56.11 at Amazon Silver is a great alternative to your standard neutrals, and these are worth thinking about if you can't bear to wear heels with occasionwear and need a fancy flat. Franco Sarto Women's Emma Mary Jane Flat £53.22 at Amazon Katie styled these with a brown midi dress and black leather jacket, but they'd look just as good if you're in your minimalist era worn with jeans and a crisp white shirt.