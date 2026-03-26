Katie Holmes' chocolate brown ballet flats are an affordable footnote for jeans and a nice top outfits
They're by her favourite shoe brand, Franco Sarto
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As the weather gets warmer, it's time to pack away your winter jumpers and embrace our favourite outfit formula: jeans and a nice top.
Katie Holmes offered us a masterclass in this when she was pictured out and about in balmy California this week, wearing a pair of two-tone jeans with a breezy white embroidered blouse and some chocolate brown ballet flats.
Katie knows her stuff when it comes to shoes, often opting for relatively affordable brands like Vivaia, but her go-to seems to be Franco Sarto. It's a brand that I think is better known in the US than the UK, but it is available on Amazon and gets rave reviews from customers.Article continues below
Copy Katie's style
Exact match
I love the square toe, Mary Jane strap and oversized buckle on these ballet flats. The rich brown colour will complement any of the spring/summer 2026 fashion colour trends, so these will quickly become the shoes you reach for every day. Snap them up while they're 25% off.
Exact match
I own a Doen dress and I think it was one of my best ever investments. Nobody does whimsically boho designs quite as well as this brand, and this blouse will really come into its own when the sun is shining.
Just when you think you're across all the denim trends 2026, another style gets thrown into the mix. Katie's two tone jeans feature a really flattering lighter border which almost creates a kind of illusion panel. This slouchy style is up there with the best M&S jeans, and they're available in four different leg lengths.
I had to do a double-take when I came across this top on the Next website - doesn't it look much more expensive than £28? It's up for grabs in UK sizes 6 to 26, and it's also available in an eye-catching lime green shade. One reviewer wrote: "This is such a pretty top. I love the pale blue satin ribbon running through it - it is slightly short but with high rise jeans that’s not an issue. Roll on summer I think I’ll be wearing it on repeat!"
This isn't the first time Katie has been spotted wearing Franco Sarto. She's a huge fan of their flats, but she's also worn their two tone wedge espadrille sandals as well. And she's in good company - Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift are all fans too.
Below are three more pairs of Franco Sarto shoes that Katie Holmes has worn.
Shop more Franco Sarto
A good wedge espadrille really will do wonders for your spring capsule wardrobe. Wear them for occasions like a day at the races and weddings, or you could style them like Katie did, with tailored black trousers and a tucked-in sweater.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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