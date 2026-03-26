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Katie Holmes' chocolate brown ballet flats are an affordable footnote for jeans and a nice top outfits

They're by her favourite shoe brand, Franco Sarto

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Katie Holmes is seen wearing the Franco Sarto Oakes Mary Jane while on her way to the theatre on March 22, 2026 in San Diego, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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As the weather gets warmer, it's time to pack away your winter jumpers and embrace our favourite outfit formula: jeans and a nice top.

Katie Holmes offered us a masterclass in this when she was pictured out and about in balmy California this week, wearing a pair of two-tone jeans with a breezy white embroidered blouse and some chocolate brown ballet flats.

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Katie Holmes is seen wearing the Franco Sarto Oakes Mary Jane while on her way to the theatre on March 22, 2026 in San Diego, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Katie's style

This isn't the first time Katie has been spotted wearing Franco Sarto. She's a huge fan of their flats, but she's also worn their two tone wedge espadrille sandals as well. And she's in good company - Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift are all fans too.

Below are three more pairs of Franco Sarto shoes that Katie Holmes has worn.

Shop more Franco Sarto

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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