Keira Knightley confirms wide-leg jeans and Mary-Jane flats as the chicest duo for everyday spring styling

Keira Knightley was spotted strolling the streets of Venice over the bank holiday weekend in a relaxed jeans-and-flats combination that feels totally in tune with everyday spring styling.

In a look that combines several of the season's most wearable trends, wide-leg denim, Mary-Jane shoes and simple layers, this has to be one of the chicest spring outfit ideas for laid-back outings or running errands.

She wears a pair of relaxed, blue jeans that sit high on the waist, and tucks in a white t-shirt, before layering a neat black cardigan on top. What makes this look stand out is her footwear choice – Mary-Jane flats – which adds a feminine, contrasting touch to the slouchy jeans.

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(Image credit: Backgrid)

To accessorise further, she opts for a cool baseball cap from American brand Drake's, adding to the relaxed appeal of this outfit. She also carries a large black tote bag and wears a leather belt for added definition, before finishing her ensemble with dark oval sunglasses.

Shop Keira Knighley's Look

If you're stuck on how to style your best wide-leg jeans, this outfit formula should offer you some inspiration, especially if you're wondering what footwear to pair with an oversized denim silhouette.

Flats in all variations are key players in the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, and styling them with oversized or wide-leg denim can help to create the perfect balance. The volume of the jeans creates movement and a relaxed silhouette, whilst structured flats make the outfit feel intentional and polished.

To balance your whole silhouette, pair wide-leg jeans with a more fitted or tucked-in top to define your waist; this way, you avoid the whole outfit feeling too loose.

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Classic ballet flats or Mary-Janes styles can subtly shift the look of denim, and the addition of a cardigan or even a blazer feels effortlessly put-together, so it's safe to say we're taking notes on Keira's spring outfit formula.