Jessie Buckley’s simple outfit formula of barrel leg jeans and a cardigan is the way we're restyling denim for spring

Jessie Buckley’s red carpet gowns have made her a certified fashion icon, as well as an award-winning actress. But her casual style is just as chic and, when she stepped out at the Hamnet photography exhibition at the Tristan Hoare Gallery in December last year, she wore a simple outfit of jeans and a cardigan that we’re going to be recreating as our go-to spring outfit formula this year.

Wearing Proenza Schouler’s Rocio cardigan in cashmere and the Fontana jean by Proenza Schouler, her dark wash denim beautifully contrasted the rich teal of her knitwear. A slightly cropped hemline, fitted waist and sophisticated collar made the cardigan feel contemporary, while also showcasing how to style barrel leg jeans with a fresh feel.

A pair of sleek black boots finished off the look, with their low block heel and timeless silhouette creating a streamlined shape against the baggy fit of her jeans. Her choice to go without jewellery reinforced the off-duty feel that was as elegant as it was effortless.

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(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Recreate Jessie Buckley's Spring Outfit Formula

Oliver Bonas Blue Blanket Stitch Collared Button Up Knitted Cardigan £75 at Oliver Bonas This bold teal cardigan is a bright and wearable piece for spring, with its collared neckline, front pockets and soft finish adding a cosy look. Brown faux tortoiseshell buttons, ribbed trims and a navy blanket stitch edge elevate the style to something special. H&M Barrel-Leg Jeans £44.99 at H&M With a classic mid-rise waist, these black denim jeans are all about the unique barrel leg shape. Just like Jessie's pair, they're relaxed, long legs give them a decidedly casual feel that can be easily dressed up with some heels, too, when more polish is needed. Sézane Paulette Low Boots £195 at Sézane Made from 100% smooth cowhide leather, these ankle boots are luxe and sophisticated, whether paired with jeans, skirts or tailored trousers. Their mid-height heels elevate the design while still keeping them wearable for everyday. Whistles Blue V-Neck Cotton Cardigan £99 at Whistles Made from 100% cotton, this Whistles cardigan is an easy, breathable spring staple. Style it like Jessie with jeans and boots, or slip it on over your go-to warm-weather dress for a light layer on those chiller days this season. M&S Mid Rise Barrel Jeans £30 at M&S When it comes to the best M&S jeans, these barrel leg jeans couldn't get more glowing reports. Shoppers are raving about how they are 'so comfortable' and saying that the 'soft denim' feels like 'good quality.' They're a brilliant way to incorporate the top denim trends of 2026. Zara Block Heel Ankle Boots £35.99 at Zara A rounded toe, sleek silhouette and low block heel make these Zara boots a great alternative to Jessie's pair. Made in faux leather, hence their affordable price, they have a chic, smooth finish that enhances their luxe look.

Dark wash denims have been dominating jean trends, alongside baggier, wide-leg styles. Jessie’s barrel leg pair plays perfectly into this aesthetic, with the popular silhouette easily elevating casual wear when paired with sophisticated pieces like her cardigan and boots.

To make her look even more on-trend for spring, the blue hue of her cardigan is making waves in the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. Cerulean blue in particular found itself all over this season’s runways, with the shade being best paired with dark denim like Jessie’s, navy and soft blue/greys, as well as earthy neutrals such as tans, browns and soft gold.