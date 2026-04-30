Rosé season is upon us - as Joan Collins has just proved with this iconic M&S launch

For anyone wondering if it is officially rosé season just yet, what with a change to some nicer weather in the UK recently, we can confirm - it is.

And it’s not just us at woman&home saying it, it has been officially decreed by none other than Dame Joan Collins herself, who officially launched the season at M&S - for whom she is a Food Ambassador - ahead of the May Bank Holiday.

Speaking at the launch, the iconic actress - famous for her roles in Land of the Pharaohs and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas said, “Rosé season has arrived, though I’ve never been one to need permission to pour a glass.

(Image credit: M&S)

“Who needs the South of France when you can simply glide into your local M&S Foodhall and find the finest rosé right there? You don’t need a Riviera postcode, just impeccable taste… preferably chilled.”

Joan also offered some advice for how to drink it, urging people that the pink stuff “tastes better with a lovely view” and believes it can be drunk whatever the conditions, which is good considering the possibility of a changeable British summer.

“Rosé is sunshine in a glass. As such, it may be enjoyed come rain, shine, or any weather,” she said.

(Image credit: M&S)

Launching the season, Joan, 91, arrived on a special pink carpet at an M&S Food Hall, and posed with an oversized tower of wine bottles, in classic style.

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M&S is predicting a “pink summer” and launching its largest ever range of rosé, selling a bottle every two seconds during the peak period.

M&S winemaker Belinda Kleinig says, “This summer, M&S is helping everyone find their perfect shade of pink, with a stunning selection of rosé wines. New wine on the block is our Lisboa Bonita Rosé from sunny Portugal – fresh and elegant, it's made for easy sipping.

‘For picnics and summer parties, our brilliant-value Italian Rosato pouch is perfect for sharing. Whatever summer brings, you can always rely on a glass of sunshine when you have a rosé in your hand. Cheers!’

We’ll drink to that!