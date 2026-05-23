Kim Cattrall proves that when it comes to summer dressing, a blazer is always a polished finishing touch

Although we have the sunniest of weekends (hurrah), the Great British weather likes to keep us guessing, so planning outfits can be tricky at this time of year. It’s best to keep a few of your favourite spring jackets to hand and ready to throw on as you head out the door, even if your weather app suggests otherwise. And when it comes to warm weather days, a tailored blazer is hard to beat.

Proving my point perfectly, Kim Cattrall was spotted at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week wearing a relaxed cricket jumper and white trouser ensemble, but gave her look a sharper spin by layering it under a pastel pink suit jacket. Kim’s classic blazer added just the right amount of polish to her daytime combination, and it’s a piece that would sit equally as well over a floral dress or a crisp white shirt. The delicate pastel hue helps her tailored jacket give a nod to the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026 too.

If you don’t own one already, now is a good time to invest in a blazer as it will be a great lighter piece for the coming months, and you can find some similar styles inspired by the star's outfit below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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The pink colour gave Kim’s jacket a modern update that helped it feel both polished and relaxed, ensuring it has plenty of versatility when it comes to styling.

You can easily wear yours over a fitted blouse and tailored trousers for the office, as a colour pop over a plain denim dress, or to smarten up an old pair of barrel leg jeans. The plain yet pretty colour will buddy up well with a multitude of items in your closet, so you’ll get plenty of wear out of just one buy.

How you wear your blazer can switch up the vibe, too. Try it open, with rolled up sleeves over a striped t-shirt for a relaxed and casual feel, or to add a smarter spin, simply button up the front and add a belt at your waist to create some structure.