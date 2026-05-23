This IKEA retractable pergola is as chic as it is functional, and it's perfect for protection against intense heatwaves

Summer is well and truly here, and with it the first shockingly hot heatwave of the year. With temperatures reaching the 30s this long weekend, creating some much-needed shade in your garden is paramount.

Shadescaping in your garden isn't just good for your health, as it offers a reprieve from the rising temperatures; it's also a great way of keeping your garden cool through the summer. Whilst we all enjoy the sun, with each passing heatwave, it can be difficult to actually be outside for too long.

Adding a parasol is a great outdoor living room idea, but if you want your garden to look elevated and need a bigger shaded area, we've found something even better.

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Heatwave essential: IKEA retractable pergola

It can be hard to find garden shade ideas that actually suit your space and give you the amount of sun-free room you need. Although it's great to catch some rays, having a spot you can block out the UV, especially when al fresco dining, is more important.

And whilst parasols are a great, affordable, quick solution, this pergola is not only retractable but it's incredibly chic and would look right at home in a quiet luxury style garden.

Exact Match IKEA HammarÖn Pergola, Grey-Beige/dark Grey-Beige 300x300 Cm £319 at IKEA Keep you and your family safely out of the sun with this affordable, retractable pergola. With fade-resistant fabric and powder-coated steel, this is a hot-weather essential that's built to last.

The pergola is the perfect addition to your outdoor kitchen set-up. It's made with fabric that has an ultraviolet protection factor rating of 25+, which means it blocks 96% of the ultraviolet radiation given off by the sun. The fabric is also fade-resistant, so you won't have a sad-looking pergola after only a few summers using it.

Even better news is that when you're sorting your garden out each year, you can simply remove the fabric and machine wash it. No more scrubbing off algae and moss!

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(Image credit: IKEA)

If you're a fan of trying out garden party ideas, then a shade solution like this retractable pergola is ideal for framing your best outdoor furniture or simply keeping the sun away from your delicious summer spreads. And if you want to sun back? Simply use the practical pull device and fold the canopy away.

At £319 it's certainly a splurge, but one that will pay off for years to come. With summers getting hotter and hotter, investing in ways to make your garden safe and more comfortable for you to enjoy is an undeniable priority.

Thanks to its clean, compact design and neutral colour way, this is also an outdoor addition that's going to help make your garden look more expensive; it really is a win-win.

Alternative outdoor shade options

Want to spruce up your newest addition? Adding some of the best plants for a pergola can give the structure some personality and help it blend into your lush outdoor space.