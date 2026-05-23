Duchess Sophie's knee-length denim shorts are a comfortable and elegant staple for this early summer heatwave

Picking out what to wear in the heat can be a tricky process and having simple, breathable staples like a pair of shorts helps a lot. Denim shorts are always popular in the summer and they go with everything, but they can often be a little *too* short.

Ultra small shorts aren't for everyone and Duchess Sophie's found a style that's an elevated alternative. The royals rarely wear shorts in public at all - except for sports - so you know that the Duchess of Edinburgh felt comfortable and confident in these.

She wore blue Bermuda shorts when she attended an Association of Sail Training Organisations sailing day in August 2018. These fell to just above Sophie's knees and had practical pockets and a slight flared shape.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Longer Denim Shorts

Next Light Blue Bermuda Denim Shorts £26 at Next These longer denim shorts come in several different colours and the light blue wash is closest to the shade of Duchess Sophie's pair. They're made from 100% non-stretch cotton denim and are high-rise. They fall to knee-length and have a relaxed fit. M&S Pure Cotton High Waisted Bermuda Shorts £28 at M&S Made from breathable pure cotton, these Bermuda shorts are designed to sit high on the waist and feature two side pockets and back pockets. The mid-blue wash is versatile as it's easy to dress up or down and you can tuck in everything from white shirts to casual vest tops. Mint Velvet Blue Denim Mid-Length Shorts £79 at Mint Velvet Effortlessly chic and casual, these longer shorts are mid-rise and have belt loops so you can easily accessorise them. The pockets are handy and the light blue wash would look particularly stunning with a simple white top. These shorts also come in ivory too.

Shop Sophie's Summer Favourites

Exact Match Penelope Chilvers Mary Jane Suede Espadrilles £149 at Penelope Chilvers Duchess Sophie's sand-toned espadrilles are back at Penelope Chilvers for 2026 and they're one of those classic pairs of shoes you can wear again and again. They're crafted in Spain and they have a jute sole and suede uppers, as well as an ankle strap. Exact Match Monica Vinader Siren Stud Earrings in Rose Quartz £100 at Monica Vinader Duchess Sophie has owned these earrings for years and after reaching for them last summer I wouldn't be surprised to see her bring them back for 2026 too. They're crafted from rose gold vermeil and have a soft-pink rose quartz stone in them. Exact Match Radley The Golborne Raffia Small Ziptop bag £207.20 (was £259) at Radley The code MAY20 will get you 20% off this raffia bag and it comes in different colours and materials too. You can carry it by the top handle straps like Sophie did, or wear it over your shoulder via the longer strap. She recently debuted it at the Chelsea Flower Show and it's so chic.

If you want to be really comfy and breezy, go for wide-leg shorts. The Duchess stuck with her favourite denim wash and mid-blue is one of the most versatile colours. It's the perfect balance between the casualness of light denim and the formality of indigo.

Because of this, mid-blue shorts or jeans are just a lot easier to dress up or down without looking out of place. You could also go for white denim Bermuda shorts if you wanted something a little smarter, as these tend to resemble tailored shorts more.

Whatever wash you prefer, denim shorts work with a huge range of different colours so you can embrace vibrant tops and accessories or else keep everything understated and neutral.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

For the sailing day Duchess Sophie went low-key and styled her shorts with a light blue T-shirt and beige canvas trainers. Leaving your top draped over the waistband is a flowy option for hot weather, but if you want to flatteringly accentuate your waist, I'd recommend tucking it in for a streamlined silhouette.

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This is particularly effective if the shorts are high-waisted. You can't go wrong with a classic tee or a vest top, whilst a white shirt or silky cami would take things up a notch as a date night outfit.

The length of denim shorts like the Duchess of Edinburgh's means they're not too revealing for either the day or night time, and they're great for occasions where trainers and dresses aren't quite right or when you want extra practicality.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She was comfy enough to sail a boat in her shorts and all Sophie needed to finish off her outfit in style was a blue and white tote bag and some delicate jewellery, including her Monica Vinader rose quartz stud earrings. This ensemble could easily work for everything from a BBQ at home with family to running errands in the local town.

On cooler days in summer, just add a light cardigan or - if you're a double-denim fan - a matching jacket. Duchess Sophie didn't need another layer back in 2018 and I do wonder whether she still has these long shorts in her collection for when she's relaxing at home in private.