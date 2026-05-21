Kate Garraway opens up about the magic and comfort of gardening – and why she's a 'big fan' of these divisive plants

Kate Garraway is no stranger to getting stuck in and putting her hand to something - we’ve seen her tackle everything from The Celebrity Traitors to The Masked Singer.

And, as it turns out, the Good Morning Britain presenter is equally as involved and hands-on when it comes to her domestic life, recently sharing that nothing compares to “getting your hands dirty” and getting some work done in the garden.

It’s actually her affinity for getting out in the garden that led to a recent frog discovery, resulting in Kate seeking help from her online followers after an influx of frogspawn moved into her garden. We spoke exclusively to Kate about her new family of frogs (more on that later).

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

After speaking at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, we now know it’s not just frogspawn that’s a feature of Kate’s garden. Perhaps controversially, she revealed that she’s rather fond of weeds.

“I’m a big fan of weeds, things looking slightly crazy, although you do need a bit of structure. But I love it.”

Author AA Milne famously said, ‘Weeds are flowers too, once you get to know them’, so perhaps Kate is championing a trend away from overly manicured gardens and accepting a touch more 'meadowscaping' and abundance.

In fact, there are wildlife-friendly weeds you should let grow in your garden, for several reasons. From dandelions - which are great for attracting birds - to thistles - which are great for pollinators, weeds might not make things look perfect, but they can bring plenty of benefits to your garden.

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Maybe even inadvertently, Kate has stumbled into the topic of rewilding gardens, a rising garden trend that focuses on helping nature grow organically, and choosing function over a perfect look.

She's not the only one wading into the topic lately. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has come out in support of more wild spaces, questioning the efficacy of No Mow May.

Kate found it rather hilarious that we showed such an interest in her frog family "I feel terribly responsible," she jokes.

"I've seen a couple of little baby frogs, so I know we've gone from frogspawn to tadpoles. I'll do an update. I'll get some pictures." So watch this space for further news from our favourite 'frogfluencer' Kate.

To weed or not to weed, she spoke fondly of what gardening means to her, embracing the “magical” and “comforting” aspects. She told the Mirror, “I love gardening. My garden is shameful at the moment - I haven’t been out in it properly because I’ve been dealing with stuff from home.

“There’s something magical and comforting about planting things and watching them come up… There’s something about getting your hands dirty. I’m a Taurian earth sign, which means you like to get your hands dirty.”