Sara Cox reveals secret two day process to win Strictly presenting job - ‘It was great fun’

Sara Cox has revealed she was one of the people who auditioned to present Strictly Come Dancing in a secret two-day process.

The 51-year-old presenter tried out for one of the hotly tipped jobs - which eventually went to Emma Wilis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe - just a few days after she landed the role of Radio 2 breakfast presenter.

“I tried out for Strictly. And I will say I tried out for it two days after I got offered my number one, all-time, dream job of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

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Sara Cox has revealed all about the Strictly Come Dancing audition process (Image credit: BBC/UAMG Content, LLC/Tim Wren)

“So I was like, 'Oh, I'll go along and try for Strictly as well, why not, and what next? News at Ten?'

“So I went along, and it was the most gorgeous experience. I got into a car that was taking me to a secret destination.

“It was all hush-hush, and it was basically a bit like, you know, when you can go and play the Crystal Maze interactive game? It was like that. I was like, 'Great, I'm going to be a Strictly presenter for an hour!’ The whole thing was really great fun.”

And Sara isn’t the only presenter who was close to landing the job.

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Rylan Clark confirmed - as rumours had suggested - that he was in the running, but didn’t quite make the cut.

Writing online, Rylan - who previously presented Strictly side show It Takes Two - said, “Just wanted to say as it was reported I was in ‘The Race’ for Strictly, the biggest congrats to my Emma and equal congrats to Johannes and Josh. You’re all going to have the best time. Made up for you’s

“This wasn’t my time sadly, but am extremely grateful to even have been considered. I’m taking the news really well (next slide) but genuinely looking forward to the new series with you three.”

The accompanying slide saw the famous moment Rylan burst into tears when he found out he was going onto the live show of The X Factor back in 2012.

Emma, Josh and Johannes will be presenting Strictly later this year (Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Opening up on the announcement yesterday she was to host the show, super-fan Emma said, “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly - I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years - so to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend.

"It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind - two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter. I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!”