The speculation about who will take over the Strictly hosting role reached fever pitch this week, when Zoe Ball revealed she hadn't landed the coveted position, and Emma Willis emerged as the front runner.

Amid the mounting rumours Emma has secured the job, the presenter has shared that she's entered therapy.

Her husband, musician Matt Willis, has a podcast dedicated to mental health. On his own recovery journey, On The Mend sees Matt explore mental health and recovery through conversation with his guests.

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For a segment of his podcast, Matt chatted to Emma in the street about how she protects her mental health, and the star replies, "Oh I think you do know this, I don’t really take any do I?”

She then continues, "Well, I do now because I’ve started having therapy, so I suppose that."

Elaborating on what she's learning through attending therapy, Emma says, "I suppose what surprised me is how quickly it works, or how quickly certain aspects of it have worked."

She continues, "It is a long process and something you have to work at, but I felt benefits actually quite quickly. I’m not cured, but definite little tips and tricks that help you straight away."

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(Image credit: Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)

Although this might be the first time Emma has entered therapy alone, she's previously had therapy with Matt as a couple.

Speaking about their experience on a previous episode of On The Mend, Matt says seeing a marriage counsellor was his suggestion, and Emma had been left "shocked" by him wanting to attend.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her chat show, Emma shared, "Lot's of people think they don't need therapy and I was one of those people."

She adds, "And then literally the first one in [therapy session] it was like, 'Bang!' and I felt it, and I realised I did need to be there, we needed to be there."

Emma continues, "And it really kind of helped us talk to each other. Even though we're in a great relationship and we do communicate well, it's the way you talk to each to each other - are you really listening?"

The news that Emma has entered therapy comes as fans eagerly await the Strictly hosts to be confirmed, and The Sun believes Emma to be one of them.

A source tells the publication, "Emma has been offered Strictly job and is going to accept. She absolutely nailed the chemistry tests and the BBC adore her."

"Emma is a household name and a safe pair of hands so the BBC know she will do the job justice. She’s incredibly popular with the public too and will suit the role down to a tee."

"She was absolutely thrilled to have been offered the job. Strictly is one of the biggest shows on television and to be trusted with the new era is something Emma feels incredibly proud and humbled by."