After appearing to strongly hint she'd secured the role of Strictly host after the departure of Claudia and Tess, Zoe Ball has now revealed she failed to land the coveted job.

During the latest episode of her Dig It podcast, the presenter shared she felt 'grief' and 'rejection' over not securing the role that has the nation continuously speculating over who will take over.

The former It Takes Two host says to fellow Dig It presenter Jo Whiley, "I didn’t get it, but it’s OK." She continues, "I have worked through the seven stages of grief and rejection over the last couple of days."

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Alluding to the fact she knows who might've been given the job, Zoe graciously suggests "the right decision" has been made.

"I didn’t get it, but I tell you, what, if who I think has got it, we’re in safe hands and our new hosts are going to be fabulous," Zoe says.

The disappointed presenter adds, "I’m so thrilled for them, and hopefully at a later date, we’ll be able to talk about them in more detail."

Delighted to have made it to the audition stage, Zoe shares, "I was so chuffed to even be in the mix. There were some pretty amazing people who didn’t even make it into the mix."

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She continues, "So I made it in the mix, and I had a really fun time having one last little play at a show that I love and adore. And I’m so thrilled for the gang that has got it."

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Speculation has been rife over who will step into Tess and Claudia's shoes and host the long-running dancing competition, although Strictly has faced controversy recently with multiple professional dancers exiting the show.

Zoe nods to just how much the public is invested in what the new line-up will look like, saying, "I think there’s been so many eyes on this whole process, everyone’s quite relieved now that a decision has been made and the right ­decision has been made."

Referring to the wait to for the BBC to reveal the names of the new hosts, Zoe calls it "a highly scrutinised situation," adding, "I think the new hosts will be so relieved when it's out there and everyone can just talk about the show, and who's going to be the celebrities this year."

She continues, "My mum always used to say, you know, 'what's for you will come your way'. And I'm really grateful that I got to do the show," as she was also a contestant on it in 2005, as well as hosting It Takes Two later on.

The presenter says she'll remain "a massive fan" of the series, but does feel a level of relief "I will now be able to wear my PJs" on a Saturday night instead of working.

Laughing, she says, "I won't have to go to Turkey for the facelift Jo, which I'd bought the flights [for]. "So you know, I'm saving myself some money, and I will be taking all my sequin garments from the cupboards to the local charity shop."

So many names have reportedly been considered for the Strictly hosting role in recent months including Rylan Clark, Alex Jones, Bradley Walsh and Rob Rinder.

Holly Willoughby, Alan Carr, Amanda Holden and Alison Hammond were also once thought to be in the running, but have since revealed they won't be taking on the job.

The shortlist containing the final names under consideration has now reportedly been made by the BBC after a recent series of on-screen chemistry tests.

Zoe feels for those awaiting the final announcement. "You just want to know what you're doing over the next few months, don't you?" she says, adding, "Everybody's been slightly on hold of, 'oh, you know, can I do that tour? Can I do that show? Can I also do this?'"

She concludes, "But we are in safe hands. If what I have figured out with my Jessica Fletcher investigations, we are in safe hands, and the show is gonna be brilliant."

A spokesperson for the BBC says, "Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course."