On May 4, one of the nation’s most recognisable dating agencies made a eagerly anticipated comeback to our screens, as Celebs Go Dating returned to E4 for its 15th series.

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan is one of the celebrities taking a step forward on their dating journey this time around, and she also has one of the most brutally honest moments of the entire show as she bares all about the difficulty of life alone and having an empty nest.

Overseen by accredited therapist Anna Williamson, dating and relationship expert Paul C. Brunson, and sexual communication specialist Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Coleen is asked where their help is needed most.

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"I think me, mainly. I think I'm the problem, I don't know why," the presenter begins, openly.

Coleen adds, "I've kind of been through a lot, relationship wise. You know, I've had two marriages, and I've had relationships since then, and I think I want something, and then I get it, and then I think, 'Oh', and I almost back away from it."

She continues, "And then I think, 'No, I don't want it. I don't want that.' So, in the last few months, I've kind of sat there and thought, 'I don't know what I want, really.'

Sharing equally honest words about her conflicting feelings about her children leaving home and having an empty nest, Coleen reveals, "Going out feels like work. The last couple of years, all my kids have moved, so you go through the empty nest, and for a while, it was bliss."

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Explaining that initially, this time and space to herself made her say "wow," those feelings didn't last long.

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The TV star continues to talk about her children no longer being at home, saying, "They're all very settled, and they've all got kids, and, you know, I see them every day, really."

"But then they all go home, you know, and I think I said at the dinner party, this was my first Christmas putting decorations up on my own, to the point where I hated it."

"I didn't even feel Christmassy. And then it hit me where I thought, I don't know if I'm ready to just... be on my own."

Anna applauds Coleen's honesty about her situation, saying, "She is really brave to share this with us. Empty nest syndrome is actually really common, and I reckon there are a lot of people who can relate to this."

Paul picks up on the negative way the presenter chooses to talk about herself, explaining that it was "sad to hear" her speaking this way about herself.

Addressing Coleen, he says, "What I realised, is that you do what many people do, and that is, as you negative self talk. You place contempt upon yourself, which is disrespect."

Anna also has something to say about Coleen speaking about herself in this way, and is also as "saddened" to hear it as Paul.

"You're a beautiful, beautiful woman, and you're so down on yourself," she says to Coleen, adding, "Until that changes, it's going to be really difficult to find you someone deserving of everything that you have."

Sharing that the expert team hoped to help her "stand on your own pedestal instead of feeling pathetic," Anna suggests they want to get Coleen to the place where she can confidently say, "I'm a boss, bitch, Coleen Nolan."

Anna concludes, "I'm so pleased that you've come to us, and you've got a bloody amazing future ahead of you, if you choose to believe it."