Kate Moss' Met Gala outfit shows the sheer dressing trend isn't going anywhere - here's how to wear it, without showing everything

Flying the flag for British fashion, Kate Moss looked incredible when she took to the Met Gala 2026's green carpet. The supermodel has been a regular attendee at the annual event since 1995, wearing a host of different designers over the years - from Fendi, Burberry and Marc Jacobs to high street British clothing brand Topshop.

However, last night Kate chose to return to French fashion house Saint Laurent, the main brand sponsor of the Met Gala 2026. Donning a floor sweeping sheer lace dress, the supermodel accessorised her look with a single chunky acetate bangle and statement earrings, finishing her look with a Hollywood-inspired bright red lip and mermaid waved hair.

While black lace might not be one of the named spring/summer fashion trends 2026, it's definitely a timeless classic and something we've spotted across the high street when it comes to eveningwear, and this might well be one of Kate Moss' best Met Gala looks of all time. While many other attendees who also wore sheer outfits chose to go for risqué minimal underwear under their see-through outfits, Kate Moss offered a lesson in how to style a sheer dress with a touch of elegance, opting instead for a lace bodysuit that complemented the lace of her evening gown without detracting from the intricate design across the fabric.

SHEER LACE IS A TIMELESS OPTION

If you're wondering how to style a sheer dress, there are plenty of clever underwear solutions that will allow your dress to shine without compromising on style. From bodysuits like Kate's and the best shapewear to delicate slip dresses, each offers a different degree of discretion under a sheer dress. If you want to make the lace the star of the show, opt for a nude underlayer that will allow the fabric's delicate pattern to be more visible.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Whether you're walking the red carpet like Kate Moss or looking for an event-ready outfit, a classic black lace dress is a style that will never date. With such an eye-catching appearance, it's best to keep your accessories to a minimum.

We love how Kate Moss pared back her jewellery to just a single bangle and a pair of glamorous earrings - affordable jewellery brands such as Missoma, Monica Vinader and Astley Clarke make imitating this look easy. Keep your accessories in classic neutral metallic shades so that they don't distract from the main focal point of your dress, and finish your look with a pair of heels.

Unlike many attendees who chose a pair of simple black court shoes, Moss opted for a favourite style of hers - black heeled ankle boots, adding a touch of rock chick to her glamorous outfit. Proof, if ever it was needed, that the supermodel is still one of the coolest women on the planet.