I can't wait to see what Beyoncé is wearing to the Met Gala tonight. I can't believe she'll ever top this showstopping look
When I think about all her past Met Gala looks, this is still my favourite
Tonight, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art once again become fashion’s most-watched stage as the Met Gala unfolds - part spectacle, part statement, all eyes fixed on who will define the night, and mine will be firmly focused on what Beyoncé is wearing.
The first Monday in May is like Christmas for fashion lovers - today, celebrities and designers will spend hours primping, preening and preparing to take to the hallowed steps. As one of the co-chairs of the event alongside Anna Wintour, we can expect the singer to be front and centre when it comes to the most amazing outfits on the night.
But can Beyoncé ever beat her outfit from 2011's 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' Met Gala? The black and gold design by the brand, in one of the colour combinations loved by stylists, was one of the standout looks from the night and continues to live rent-free in my head.
BLACK AND GOLD IS A CLASSIC COLOUR COMBINATION
Shop the look
Whether you're looking for date night outfit ideas or simply wondering what should I wear today? Black and gold is a timeless colour combination that never goes out of style - as proven by Beyoncé's incredible look, which is still held up as a red carpet favourite.
Whether you opt for a classic black dress or black tailoring, adding gold to your outfit in the form of accessories or other detailing is a surefire way to create a stylish look. With a warming effect, the metallic hue immediately breaks up the darker colour to create a lighter look. If you're looking to dip your toe in gold accessories, why not start with a pair of earrings or a necklace? So many brands now offer affordable jewellery that looks designer but with a much lower price tag.
With this year's Met Gala 2026 theme as Costume Art and the dress code reading Fashion is Art, there is no doubt that there will be some incredible haute couture looks gracing the red carpet.
Already known for her incredible style both on stage and on the red carpet, as one of this year's co-chairs of the Met Gala, Beyoncé is sure to wear one of the most memorable outfits of the night, and I, for one, can't wait to see. The Devil may wear Prada, but who will Beyoncé don as she ascends the famous steps? Only time will tell.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.