I can't wait to see what Beyoncé is wearing to the Met Gala tonight. I can't believe she'll ever top this showstopping look

Tonight, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art once again become fashion’s most-watched stage as the Met Gala unfolds - part spectacle, part statement, all eyes fixed on who will define the night, and mine will be firmly focused on what Beyoncé is wearing.

The first Monday in May is like Christmas for fashion lovers - today, celebrities and designers will spend hours primping, preening and preparing to take to the hallowed steps. As one of the co-chairs of the event alongside Anna Wintour, we can expect the singer to be front and centre when it comes to the most amazing outfits on the night.

But can Beyoncé ever beat her outfit from 2011's 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' Met Gala? The black and gold design by the brand, in one of the colour combinations loved by stylists, was one of the standout looks from the night and continues to live rent-free in my head.

BLACK AND GOLD IS A CLASSIC COLOUR COMBINATION

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Phase Eight Ellio Silk Shimmer Maxi Dress £369 at Phase Eight Phase Eight's occasionwear is second to none and this stunning black and gold printed dress will make you feel like a million dollars (or more). All Saints Mina Floral A-Line Maxi Dress £159 at AllSaints Featuring a bold, oversized floral print on the A-line cut, this AllSaints frock's ruching and clever fabric twists create a flattering, curve-skimming fit. Ganni Metallic Leopard Print A-Line Midi Dress £535 at Selfridges With a show-stopping voluminous cut, this leopard print take on black and gold gives a refreshing twist to the classic colour combination. Selfridges Oliviana Halterneck Velvet Maxi Dress £219 at Selfridges With a keyhole detail that echoes Beyoncé's stunning dress, this maxi is made for a glamorous moment or two. Just add heels and a stack of gold bangles. Sister Jane Clover Jacquard Black and Gold Mini Dress £79 at Sister Jane The playful puff sleeves and full skirt of this above-the-knee black and gold dress create an air of fun in an otherwise grown-up colour palette. Rixo Evienne Embellished Cape in Antique Gold If you're looking for an easy way to update your favourite LBD, this striking, vintage-inspired beaded cape is all you need for an elegant refresh.

Whether you're looking for date night outfit ideas or simply wondering what should I wear today? Black and gold is a timeless colour combination that never goes out of style - as proven by Beyoncé's incredible look, which is still held up as a red carpet favourite.

Whether you opt for a classic black dress or black tailoring, adding gold to your outfit in the form of accessories or other detailing is a surefire way to create a stylish look. With a warming effect, the metallic hue immediately breaks up the darker colour to create a lighter look. If you're looking to dip your toe in gold accessories, why not start with a pair of earrings or a necklace? So many brands now offer affordable jewellery that looks designer but with a much lower price tag.

With this year's Met Gala 2026 theme as Costume Art and the dress code reading Fashion is Art, there is no doubt that there will be some incredible haute couture looks gracing the red carpet.

Already known for her incredible style both on stage and on the red carpet, as one of this year's co-chairs of the Met Gala, Beyoncé is sure to wear one of the most memorable outfits of the night, and I, for one, can't wait to see. The Devil may wear Prada, but who will Beyoncé don as she ascends the famous steps? Only time will tell.