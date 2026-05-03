Princess Anne's hilarious three-word response after Mike Tindall 'got one over' on her

Many might dream about the chance of having something to laud over their mother-in-law, and Mike Tindall had that rare opportunity.

The former rugby champ revealed how he got to jokingly gloat after England’s 2011 victory over Scotland in the Six Nations tournament. Mike, who played for the England team for 11 years, helped claim victory over Scotland, the team Princess Anne has acted as patron of since 1986.

There’s such a thing as being gracious in victory as well as defeat, but Mike hilariously recalled how Princess Anne bluntly shot him down as he teasingly gloated over the victory, with her telling him, "Move on, Michael."

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The rugby pro, who earned 75 caps for England over his 11-year career, told Closer Princess Anne wasn’t thrilled by his slow progress as he basked in England’s win after the Princess Royal had to present England’s winning team with the Calcutta Cup.

He said, "Most fellas want to get something over on their mother-in-law. It's quite niche if you're the captain of the England team and you play Scotland at Twickenham and, when you win, you're receiving the trophy from your mother-in-law”.

Mike went on to reveal that he shook 'every one' of the Rugby Football Union members’ hands and 'kept her waiting'.

"She was like, 'Move on, Michael'. I was like, 'Debrief over lunch tomorrow?' And she said, 'Move on, Michael'".

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At this time, Mike wasn’t yet married to Anne’s daughter, Zara. The two would get married just a few months after Mike got to raise the Calcutta Cup, tying the knot on 30th July, 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

Rugby was actually what brought the couple together in the first place, too. The pair reportedly met for the very first time while both in Sydney in 2003 during the Rugby World Cup. They have since welcomed three children together - Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Mike on embarrassing himself in front of his mother-in-law | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - YouTube Watch On

Anne’s withering response to Mike’s rugby victory is just one example of her famously dry wit, and her son-in-law has shared other amusing exchanges that capture the pair’s playful relationship.

While appearing on the 2022 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Mike recalled an embarrassing incident where he accidentally flashed his underwear to his mother-in-law.

He explained how, during a wild dance move at Zara’s 30th birthday in 2001, he accidentally tore his trousers to reveal underwear that said ‘Nibble my nuts’ - right in front of the Princess Royal.

Her response? A swift, "I’d rather not".