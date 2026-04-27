Queen Camilla once confessed she found this royal experience 'terrifying' - and she'll have to face it again on US visit

The US State Visit is going to be heavily covered and Her Majesty has detailed in the past what it's really like to be faced with crowds

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Queen Camilla looks around as she arrives at the British Museum on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II on April 21, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Royal trips always attract a level of attention but perhaps none in quite the same way as King Charles and Queen Camilla's US State Visit. Buckingham Palace has confirmed this will still go ahead, two days after gunshots were fired at a dinner attended by President Donald Trump.

A statement explained that the decision was made "following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic" and on the government's advice. It's understood that minor operational adjustments have been made to some of the couple's engagements and scrutiny is sure to be immense.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet the crowds after a visit to the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)
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Opening up on the Palace Confidential podcast, Rebecca recalled a time she had to leave a tour early because her bathroom was being renovated. Queen Camilla, then-Duchess of Cornwall, heard about her departure and expressed how "sad" she was to say goodbye to a familiar face.

"And she said, and I remember it so distinctly, she said, 'Oh I'm really sad because I don't think anyone realises how terrifying it is getting out of a car and there's this huge sea of people, and cameras, and the flashes are going off, and it's really helpful to me to see a few friendly faces I recognise that I can look at and focus on'," Rebecca claimed, as per Express.

The expert reflected, "I thought, 'God, this hasn't been easy for you'. I know things didn't start in ideal circumstances and people will have an opinion on that, but one of the things her friends have always said to me is that she never wanted this."

Queen Camilla gets out of a car to attend a garden reception at the Pontifical Beda College on October 23, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

In the years since Her Majesty made her confession she might have become more used to the "huge sea of people" everywhere she goes. Even so, it could still be daunting for her and the US State Visit will attract a lot of press attention and is a high-pressure situation to negotiate.

Just days before the King and Queen boarded their flight, President Trump told the BBC in a phone interview that the visit could "absolutely" help repair the US and UK’s relationship.

The President continued, "I know [King Charles] well, I've known him for years. He's a brave man, and he's a great man. They would absolutely be a positive."

Sir Christian Turner, the UK’s Ambassador to the US, also said the visit would be about "renewing and revitalising a unique friendship" between the two nations.

First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Zak Hussein - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Meanwhile, some have argued the State Visit shouldn’t be going ahead given the conflict in the Middle East. There will be significant interest in how things go across the four days and Queen Camilla’s method of focusing on a "few friendly faces" that she recognises is an intriguing one. It’s been widely reported that Prince Philip advised the Princess of Wales not to look at the cameras.

Nevertheless the Princess was spotted smiling and mouthing a greeting to long-time royal photographer Arthur Edwards at the Commonwealth Day service in March. It makes sense that recognising certain people at high-profile events could put the royals more at ease.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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