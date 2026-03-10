Princess Anne's hilarious moment at the rugby proves she's still got her signature sense of humour

She's famously one of the hardest working senior royals, but Princess Anne is also well-known for her ability to make a witty one-liner too. Her relaxed, good-humoured nature was on full display on 7th March when she attended the Six Nations' rugby match between Scotland and France.

The Princess Royal's joke with Scottish rugby captain Sione Tuipulotu, poked fun at an encounter a few weeks prior. During the presentation of the Calcutta Cup (which is awarded to the winner of the England vs Scotland match), the rugby captain went in for a hug from the Princess Royal, who in turn went for a more formal handshake.

Awkward. Relatable. But who hasn’t had one of those moments before? Well, at the weekend’s game, the pair had the chance for a do-over, and really made the most of it.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Malcolm Mackenzie/Getty Images)

The Princess Royal: From Princess Mary to Princess Anne by Helen Cathcart | £11.99 at Amazon This insightful biography focuses on the role of Princess Royal throughout history, including Princess Anne who currently holds this prestigious title. It explores Princess Anne's life, drawing on journals, royal letters and associated material.

When it came time for Princess Anne to present Tuipulotu with another trophy, the captain didn’t forget their last encounter. After shaking hands with Sir Timothy Laurence - Anne’s husband - the captain approached the Princess Royal and feigned a hugging gesture.

Not one to take herself too seriously, Princess Anne broke out into a huge smile as she too pretended to lean in for a hug. Laughing, the pair opted for a handshake and the Princess Royal clapped him on the back in good spirits.

The official social media account for Scottish Rugby - of which the Princess Royal is the official patron and has been since 1986 - shared the hilarious moment on X, and added a caption that said, "This close to a hug".

🤏 This close to a hug pic.twitter.com/8YT1qLetEhMarch 7, 2026

Princess Anne’s good humour might have been in part because the Scottish team continue to dominate in their latest campaign. Cheering the team on wearing a navy coat and one of her signature tartan scarves, the Princess Royal got to witness the team win the game 50-40 against defending champions France.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So far, Her Royal Highness has been in attendance at every one of Scotland’s games during this Six Nations tournament, and she even received a standing ovation of her own during the first match in Italy.

True to her humble nature, the Princess Royal looked bewildered by the rapturous reception she received.

(Image credit: Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Fun at the rugby to one side, Princess Anne has also received a special honour related to another of her lifelong passions recently. It was announced at the start of March that one of the horse races at the Cheltenham Festival will be renamed after the Princess Royal. The Amateur’s Gold Cup will be renamed The Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase.

A representative explained, "The Hunters’ Chase at The Festival is a contest which recognises and celebrates the very origins of our great sport.

We therefore feel it is very appropriate to stage it under the name of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal - an outstanding all-round equestrian who has excelled in a wide range of disciplines."