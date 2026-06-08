Forget red, Jennifer Aniston's petal-pink pedicure is as versatile and chic as it gets

While red and orange are always summer classics, Jennifer Aniston's petal-pink pedicure reminds us that often, simplicity is key, especially if you want a look that complements every item in your wardrobe.

Much like with the list of 2026 nail trends, where sheer nail polishes and milky pinks are non-movers, this year's array of popular summer pedicures features the subtle, pared-back look. Of course, there are also plenty of statement colours, like blue, cherry-red and burgundy pedicures, but still, the understated shades prevail. For good reason, too, as they go with everything. From flip-flops to espadrilles, a soapy pink pedicure is like a white t-shirt or little black dress in your wardrobe; always chic and always versatile.

Just take Jennifer Aniston's petal-pink pedi as proof. The Morning Show star debuted her freshly-painted toes at a screening for season four on June 7th, and unsurprisingly, she looked as stylish as ever.

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Recreate the look... essie Original Nail Polish in Mademoiselle View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 This essie nail polish has actually long been rumoured to be a favourite of Aniston's and one that nail artists often apply to her nails. In this case, it also looks very close to the colour she's wearing on her toes this month, thus making it a great option to add to your own at-home pedicure kit. No7 Gel Finish Top Coat View at Boots RRP: £6.95 To boost the longevity of your pedicure and achieve a glossy, professional-looking finish, a clear top coat is a must-have. This one from No.7 actually has Beauty Shopping Editor, Aleesha Badkar's seal of approval for its gel-like shine and effect. Barry M Cosmetics Air Breathable Nail Paint in Cupcake View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 For more of a nude-pink, as opposed to a cool-toned petal one (like essie's Mademoiselle), opt for this sheer, creamy shade from Barry M. The formula is breathable, buildable and quick-drying - plus it's under-£5.

Her pedicure complemented her outfit without detracting, making it so ideal if you're unsure what to request or are heading on vacation and want a look that will go with absolutely everything you're packing. As far as pedicures go, a petal or soapy pink is very easy to recreate at home too. Just two coats, followed by a shine-boosting clear top coat, will leave you with perfectly fresh and elevated-looking toes.

This sort of subtle hue is also very forgiving in terms of chips and obvious regrowth lines. Unlike a bright red or pink, where any peeling would be very clear, a nude or sheer pink won't be so easy to spot.

And much like a milky pink manicure, Aniston's pedicure works for every occasion, especially formal ones (case in point, her red carpet appearance). So, if you're attending a summer wedding, for instance, this is a very reliable choice, and as demonstrated by Aniston again, it's also a lovely shade to coordinate with your manicure. A matching mani-pedi always feels very intentional and chic - all the more so with this timeless colour.