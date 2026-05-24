From subtle coconut milk to cherry-red, these are the 10 chic summer pedicures to dress your toes up with

Summer is almost upon us, and that means your favourite flip-flops and sandals are back on the styling roster, but no warm weather outfit is complete without a pop of colour on your toes - and these 10 are by far the chicest.

With the 2026 nail trends beginning to usher in a wave of sunny shades, now is definitely the time to start contemplating your new-season pedicure, too. After all, blue skies and balmy weather could strike any day now (we're speaking it into existence), and you don't want to be caught toe-tally unawares. We, for one, want to make the most of wearing our strappy flats and woven ballet flats and thus, are keen to get our feet looking as chic as our hands. Thus, this is the time to restock your at-home polish kit or book in for a professional pedicure treatment.

As for what shade or design to opt for, there are plenty of timeless pedicures to consider, as well as a few modern and trendy looks. We've curated a list of what we think are the 10 chicest, all of which would look just as at home poolside, as they would in a London beer garden or on a picnic.

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10 summer pedicure trends to consider for sandal season

Unlike the nail trends, which seem to evolve on an almost weekly basis, the pool of popular pedicures doesn't change all that drastically from season to season. Timeless shades like milky pink and white, bright red and even black pedicures, are go-tos all year round. That said, when spring and summer roll around, we do see bright shades, like orange and blue, increase in demand. Still, though, every shade feels so versatile and easy to wear, no matter whether you opt for a classic shade or a more modern design.

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Perhaps it's something to do with how you don't see your toes quite as much as your hands, so you don't tire of the colour, or the fact you can pick and choose when you want your toes to pop alongside your outfit, but our summer pedicure never feels quite as high-maintenance as our manicures.

And as for finding your signature summer shade, we've rounded up 10 of our favourite looks - spanning Aperol-like oranges to subtle, barely-there French pedicures.

Our summer pedicure essentials

Before we dive into all the stylish options available to you, if you're planning to paint your toes at home, we've shared two of our favourite summer shades, as well as a handy tool for prepping your feet for their flip-flop debut. We also recommend investing in a pumice stone or foot scrub, to gently buff away rough skin, as well as a hydrating foot cream - like L'Occitane's Shea foot cream.

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essie Nail Colour in 67 Meet Me At Sunset View at Boots RRP: £8.99 For instantly summery toes, a bright orange is a great choice and will look so chic alongside black sandals or a monochromatic outfit. This essie nail polish is quick-drying and delivers pigment and glossy shine. OPI Nail Polish in Strawberry Margarita View at Boots RRP: £14.50 OPI's Strawberry Margarita is such a classic summer shade and, like a bright orange or red, will easily complement your warm-weather attire, from white linen trousers to denim. Finishing Touch Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi Tool View at Argos RRP: £25 Equipped with two roller heads, this electric pedicure wand tool works to 'sand down' hard and dry skin, with its dynamic design and handy built-in LED light making it easy to reach every spot - from the back of your heels to the underside of your feet.

1. Aperol toes

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Nothing transports us to sunnier vistas quite like the sight and taste of an ice-cold Aperol spritz, and so, it only seems right to take inspiration from the bright orange drink for your summer season pedicure. While it is a statement shade, if you tend to keep your footwear quite classic and perhaps offset it with a more neutral manicure, it will still feel very wearable.

2. Sky blue pedicure

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Ideal for both your spring/summer pedicure, a sky blue is also a lovely choice. It's flattering, chic and perfectly elegant and will again look great at the beach, as well as a more formal occasion, like a wedding or garden party.

3. Subtle milky pink

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For a very fresh and low-maintenance option, keep things simple with a pastel or milky pink. It will complement every outfit and occasion easily.

4. Flamingo-pink toes

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If you're jetting off to a beachy destination this summer, a hot pink polish deserves some consideration. It's fun and bright, which is actually how your pedicure should feel on vacation.

5. Lemon yellow pedicure

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Lemon yellow nails have been proving so popular this season, and if you're someone who likes to coordinate their manicure and pedicure, this sorbet-like hue gets our vote. Despite its brighter tone, yellow is actually very wearable, and is not all that different from wearing a cream colour.

6. Classic red

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If you want to keep things classic and easy, a bright red or cherry red pedicure is always a luxe and very sophisticated choice.

7. Colour French tip pedicure

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For a pop of summery flair, a colourful French tip is also a fun option for your summer pedicure. You can choose any shade you wish, though we will make a case for an orange, pink or bright blue.

8. Coconut milk pedicure

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For our minimalist nail lovers out there, a milky white pedicure is another low-maintenance and very timeless pick. It's guaranteed to complement all your footwear and outfits, and will work for any setting and season - not just the summer months.

9. Burgundy pedicure

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Burgundy pedicures are always chic, no matter the season, but they're proving especially trendy this year, with celebs opting for the wine-like hue on their nails and toes on the red carpet. Above, we can see Julianne Moore wearing essie's Bordeaux shade at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

10. You toes, but better

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If you want to keep things simple and subtle, opt for a very natural French tip, using just a clear polish as your base and a cream polish to create the tip design. This feels very fitting with the no-manicure-manicure movement we've been seeing this year too.